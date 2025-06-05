007 First Light: Everything About the New James Bond Game

Sony’s PlayStation State of Play 2025 brought us tons of exciting game announcements, but one of the biggest surprises was 007 First Light. Get ready to step into the shoes of a young James Bond! This game will show you Bond’s story from the very beginning. Unlike the experienced spy you know from the movies, in the game, you are going to play as a 26-year-old James Bond who’s still figuring things out.

James Bond’s Origin Story Gets a Fresh Take in 007 First Light

In 007 First Light, you will play as Bond when he’s just starting out as a spy. He begins as a Navy air crewman who gets noticed by MI6 after doing something incredibly brave. The 3-minute trailer of the game shows how this young, sometimes reckless guy becomes the legendary spy we all know. You can watch the trailer below:

What makes this interesting is that Bond isn’t perfect yet. He’s really smart, but he is also learning when to fight, when to talk his way out of trouble, and when to just disappear. The game calls him “a bullet without a target,” which pretty much sums up his character at this point.

What You Can Expect from Gameplay

IO Interactive, the team behind the Hitman games, is making this game. That means you will get to choose how you want to play. You can sneak around quietly, go gun shooting, or charm your way through situations.

The game takes you all over the world. You will visit snowy mountains, sunny beaches, and probably some fancy casinos too. You will meet the classic Bond characters like M, Q, and Moneypenny, plus some new faces, including John Greenway, who becomes Bond’s mentor.

007 First Light Platforms and Release Details

James Bond’s 007 First Light will be available on multiple platforms when it launches in 2026:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Pro

Xbox Series X/S

Nintendo Switch 2

PC on Steam

Epic Games Store

This is the proper Bond game we’ve gotten in over a decade. The last one was 007 Legends back in 2012, so fans have actually been waiting a long time for this.

If you sign up for an IOI account now, you will get some exclusive in-game items when the game launches, such as the On Duty outfit skin and Gilded Wraith weapon skin. You also won’t have to wait long to see more of this game because IO Interactive is hosting a special showcase on June 6th, where they will reveal actual gameplay footage and more details about the game.

007 First Light is giving you a chance to actually be the world’s most famous spy right from the beginning of his career. Are you ready for it?