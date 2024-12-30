10 Best Co-Op Games of 2024: Some Flew Under the Radar

Do you prefer fast-paced action or games with relaxing adventures with friends? 2024 has delivered some unforgettable multiplayer experiences and we picked the must-play co-op games this year. Before we start, let us remind you that the list below isn’t ranked from best to worst or vice versa, because every game shines independently. Here are our 10 best co-op games that have made 2024 a memorable year for multiplayer gaming.

1. Helldivers 2

Release Date: February 8th, 2024

February 8th, 2024 Developer: Arrowhead Game Studios

Arrowhead Game Studios Platforms: PS5 and PC

PS5 and PC Price: $39.99

$39.99 Crossplay: Available between PC and PS5

Helldivers 2 has become a big hit, becoming one of the most successful co-op shooters of recent years. In this third-person shooter game, you and up to three friends play as elite soldiers protecting “Super Earth” from waves of bugs and robots. The game’s tough difficulty and funny moments from accidental team kills create a unique community vibe that you won’t find in many games. Even if you’ve never played a game like this, Helldivers 2 offers a fun and exciting challenge.

2. Palworld

Release Date: January 19th, 2024

January 19th, 2024 Developer: Pocket Pair, Inc.

Pocket Pair, Inc. Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, and GeForce Now

PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, and GeForce Now Price: $29.99

$29.99 Crossplay: Not available

Palworld is often dubbed “Pokemon with guns,” and even has a lawsuit over it. It exploded onto the gaming scene early in 2024, with its unique mix of creature collecting and survival mechanics. In this game, you and up to three friends can build bases, catch creatures called Pals, and explore a huge open world. While it’s been compared to Pokemon, Palworld stands out by letting you use your Pals for things like building, farming, and automation. Palworld made history by becoming Steam’s third most-played game ever with over 2 million concurrent players at launch. This game is really easy to jump into and offers something new and exciting for you.

3. Marvel Rivals

Release Date: December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024 Developer: NetEase Games

NetEase Games Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series XS

PC, PS5, Xbox Series XS Price: Free to Play

Free to Play Crossplay: Available across all platforms, depending on the game mode

This new free-to-play hero shooter brings Marvel’s favorite characters into action-packed 6v6 battles. What sets it apart is its third-person view and how it focuses on teamwork and synergies between the heroes. The game has quickly gained a lot of attention in the competitive scene. Players loved the balanced gameplay and constant updates that added new heroes, villains, cosmetics, and maps. Plus, with Marvel’s massive fanbase, it’s no surprise the game has built a huge community of players. If you’re into Marvel and team-based shooters, this game’s definitely worth playing.

4. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Release Date: September 9th, 2024

September 9th, 2024 Developer: Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series XS, and PC

PS5, Xbox Series XS, and PC Price: $59.99

$59.99 Crossplay: Available across all platforms

Space Marine 2 brings the tough, intense battles of the future with its fast-paced combat and fun co-op gameplay. You can team up with up to two other players in the campaign, or fight alongside five players in the Eternal War mode. You will have to fight against hordes of Tyranids as elite soldiers. Fans of the game love how well it captures the Warhammer 40K universe and how satisfying the combat feels. It is one of the best co-op games in 2024 because it offers a great mix of action and teamwork that is easy to enjoy.

5. The First Descendant

Release Date: July 2nd, 2024

July 2nd, 2024 Developer: Nexon Games

Nexon Games Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series XS, and PC

PS5, Xbox Series XS, and PC Price: Free to Play

Free to Play Crossplay: Available across all platforms

Ever played a free co-op multiplayer game that is also visually stunning? This looter shooter game blends amazing Unreal Engine 5 graphics with fast co-op gameplay. You and your three friends can team up to take down giant bosses, complete missions, and collect new gear to customize. Players of The First Descendant have praised the smooth gameplay and impressive visuals, though there’s still some talk about its monetization system. But overall, this is a beautiful and fun game to play.

6. Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Release Date: October 11th, 2024

October 11th, 2024 Developer: Spike Chunsoft

Spike Chunsoft Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series XS, and PC

PS5, Xbox Series XS, and PC Price: $69.99

$69.99 Crossplay: Available across all platforms

Bringing the iconic Dragon Ball universe into the modern era, Sparking Zero offers both competitive and co-op modes. Players can team up in different PvE missions, reliving some of the most memorable battles from the anime. Fans of the series are also excited about its huge roster of characters. If you’re an old-time Dragon Ball fan or new to the franchise, Sparking Zero delivers thrilling action and teamwork that will keep you hooked for hours.

7. Chained Together

Release Date: June 19th, 2024

June 19th, 2024 Developer: Anegar Games

Anegar Games Platforms: PC

PC Price: $4.99

$4.99 Crossplay: Not available

This indie game has become a surprise hit on streaming platforms. The concept is simple but effective: you and up to three friends are literally chained together as you try to escape from hell. Players have commented on the sheer amount of panic and emotions running through them as they scramble, trying to escape while chained together. Yes, the tension is real, however, it all turns into laughter rather than frustration, creating a memorable experience with your friends.

8. Cat Quest III

Release Date : August 8th, 2024

: August 8th, 2024 Developer: The Gentlebros

The Gentlebros Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PS4, PS 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PS4, PS 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC Price: $15.99

$15.99 Crossplay: Not available

The first Cat Quest to feature co-op play, this charming action RPG lets two players team up for an engaging adventure. With its pun-filled dialogue and easy-to-pick-up gameplay, it’s perfect for casual gaming sessions with friends. The community loves its family-friendly vibe and the fact that you can play through the whole story with a friend. It’s a fun, lighthearted game that’s easy to enjoy.

9. Path of Exile 2

Release Date: December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024 Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Grinding Gear Games Platforms: PC, PS5, and Xbox Series XS

PC, PS5, and Xbox Series XS Price: Free to Play (with microtransactions in-game)

Free to Play (with microtransactions in-game) Crossplay: Not available

The long-awaited sequel to the popular action role-playing game has launched with major improvements over its predecessor. Supporting up to six players in co-op, Path of Exile 2 keeps the deep customization the series is known for while making it more welcoming to newcomers. The community has praised its upgraded graphics and smoother gameplay mechanics. That’s why this game deserves a spot in the best co-op games of 2024.

10. Tekken 8

Release Date: January 26th, 2024

January 26th, 2024 Developer: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series XS, and PC

PS5, Xbox Series XS, and PC Price: $69.99

$69.99 Crossplay: Available across all platforms

While Tekken 8 is mainly known for its competitive action gameplay, it also includes solid co-op features across various game modes. Players can team up for special cooperative missions or train together in practice mode. The game has been widely praised for its stunning visuals and polished gameplay mechanics winning the best fighting game in the Game Awards 2024.

That’s a wrap of our best 2024 co-op games. Not only is the gameplay exciting, but many also support crossplay, so you can team up with friends no matter what platform they’re on. We may not have covered it yet, and we’d love to hear your suggestions.