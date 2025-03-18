10 Creative Ways Internet Is Using Google’s New Image Generator Gemini 2.0 Flash

Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash just introduced native image generation and editing. Unlike the AI tools that were available before, this lets you edit photos while keeping the details consistent. It’s in the beta phase and only available in Google’s AI Studio. However, people have already started using it in unexpected ways. Here are some interesting ways people are experimenting with it.

1. Erasing Watermarks from Images

When you edit images on some photo editors or download them from stock websites, you often get a watermark on those images. That’s because the images are not free and you must pay in credits to download them without a watermark.

Well, many people are using Gemini to remove those watermarks for free. Just upload the image and ask it to remove the watermarks. And there you go—you have a clean image with no watermarks. However, using these images is still subject to copyright. This raises many questions about copyright infringement from artists who upload these images to build a portfolio.

2. Try Different Outfits

Want to try different clothes and see which style suits you better? Now you can make Gemini your trial room. Just upload your photo and ask it to change your clothing, like “Make me wear formal” or “Change the dress color to blue,” and it will do it for you. If you have images of the outfit you want to wear, you can also upload them and ask Gemini to style you. So before you buy clothes online, you can give them a try to see how well they suit you. Take the results with a bit of salt.

3. Creating Passport Photos From Normal Photos

Have a photo of yourself? Now you can get a passport photo within seconds. No need to run to the studio. Just upload your photo and ask the model to turn it into a passport photo with a white background. Even if the image does not capture your entire face or has a different expression, the model will be able to handle it with ease.

4. Redesign Your Home with AI Furniture

Got a new home or planning to redesign your space? Now you can use Gemini to brainstorm more options to choose from. Whether it’s changing the wall color, adding new furniture, or even adjusting the placement of existing furniture, netizens are busy uploading photos and asking Gemini to get creative. You can get a clear idea of how furniture or a new layout will look in your space without the hassle of moving heavy things around.

5. Learning New Things With Stories

Gemini can generate images in its answers, explanations, and stories. For example, you can ask it to tell a story with images. Similarly, you can ask it to explain something using clear visuals wherever needed. You can also request images in cartoon or painting styles to keep things entertaining for kids when narrating bedtime stories.

Mind blown 🤯 Gemini 2.0 Flash interleaved image generation is a game changer. I explained AlphaFold to my 2yo daughter's class for science week on Friday 🧑‍🔬. Prompt: "Write an illustrated story about AlphaFold for toddlers." Instant magic! ✨https://t.co/QzDFqFob0R pic.twitter.com/LFVCWCWd7K — Oriol Vinyals (@OriolVinyalsML) March 16, 2025

6. Try New Hairstyles Before Cutting

Looking if that new look is for you? Gone are the days of taking risks. No need to get a haircut to know how you look. Ask Gemini to apply hairstyles and check how you look before asking your barber to go for it. You can also upload an image of a hairstyle and ask Gemini to apply it. Whether you want to dye your hair or cut it short, visualize how it looks on your virtual self before getting the work done.

7. Test Tattoo Designs Without Getting Inked

You can do the same with tattoos. Since they are permanent in nature, trying them on your virtual self first is a risk-free way to see how they look. Just upload the tattoo image along with your own image and ask Gemini to place it in the position you want. There you go—you can now see yourself posing with the tattoo you want to get.

8. Adding Bokeh Effect to Photos

The bokeh effect looks amazing—it gives a clear and high-quality look to images. However, adding that effect with a normal photo editor is gimmicky, and the results are often bad, but not with Gemini AI. The effect added by Gemini looks natural as if you took the image with a professional DSLR.

Also Read:

9. Change Your Photo Background Instantly

Just like adding bokeh effects to photos, you can also change the background of any of your photos. Actually, not just the background—you can also change the shot style, your pose, and more. You can transform yourself to a beach in a long shot, make yourself run, or even change your clothing.

10. Restore and Colorize Old Photos Like Magic

Have an old black-and-white photo or a distorted image? Upload it to Gemini, and now you can add colors to it or remove any artifacts to get a clean image. It’s almost like bringing old memories back to life. You can also expand old images, change their composition, or modify the shot angle. However, for some reason, we are not yet able to upscale images.

Gemini 2.0 Flash is still in beta, but people have found several different creative ways to use its image editing features. Whether it’s tweaking photos, testing new looks, or restoring old memories, it’s interesting to see how AI is making these edits more accessible. Of course, it’s not perfect, and there are still limitations, but it’s worth keeping an eye on as it evolves.







