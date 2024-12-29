10 Rarest Fortnite Gliders: Most Exclusive Gliders Ever in 2024

Did you know some gliders in Fortnite are super rare and almost impossible to find? From special promo items to old gliders that haven’t returned in years, some gliders have become legends among Fortnite players and collectors. Let’s look at the 10 rarest Fortnite gliders you might never see in a Battle Royale match.

Rarest Gliders in Fortnite

Before we get to the list, let’s talk about what makes a glider rare in Fortnite. Some haven’t been available for a long time, while others came from special events or promotions. Some needed players to complete challenges or spend money to get them. The time they were released also plays a big part in how rare they are today. Here is the list of the most exclusive Fortnite gliders ever in 2024.

1. Guardian Shield Glider

Last Seen: 1,371 days ago

1,371 days ago Release Date: Chapter 2 Season 5 on December 4th, 2020

Chapter 2 Season 5 on December 4th, 2020 Original Price: 800 V-Bucks

The Guardian Shield is the longest-missing glider from the Item Shop. What’s interesting is that, unlike many other rare gliders, it wasn’t part of any special event or promotion. The Guardian Shield glider just hasn’t been available for nearly four years. This long absence has turned it from a simple shop item into one of the most wanted collectibles in Fortnite.

2. Ecto-Glider

Last Seen: 1,114 days ago

1,114 days ago Release Date: Chapter 2 Season 4 on October 25th, 2020

Chapter 2 Season 4 on October 25th, 2020 Original Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

The Ecto-Glider was part of Fortnite’s first Ghostbusters Gear set. While other Ghostbusters Gear items often come back during Halloween, this glider hasn’t returned yet to the Item Shop. Its long absence is especially notable because while most Ghostbusters items have returned to the shop during Halloween seasons, this specific glider has stayed vaulted, making it a unique piece of Fortnite’s collaboration history.

3. Mako Glider

Last Seen: 2017

2017 Release Date: Chapter 1 Season 1 October 26th, 2017 and on January 2nd, 2018 in the Item Shop

Chapter 1 Season 1 October 26th, 2017 and on January 2nd, 2018 in the Item Shop How to Obtain: Season 1 Battle Pass Level 25

Season 1 Battle Pass Level 25 Original Price: 500 V-Bucks

The Mako Glider is a big part of Fortnite’s early days. In Season 1, before the Battle Pass worked as it does now, players had to reach Level 25 to unlock it, which was a tough challenge back then. It’s also famous for accidentally showing up in the Item Shop in January 2018, which caused a lot of drama. Epic quickly removed it, and that short shop appearance became legendary, making it one of the rarest Fortnite gliders. If you have this glider, you were likely there when Fortnite was just getting started.

4. Founder’s Glider

Last Seen: 2017

2017 Release Date: Season 1 on September 25th, 2017

Season 1 on September 25th, 2017 How to Obtain : Purchase the Founder’s Pack

: Purchase the Founder’s Pack Original Price: $39.99

The Founder’s Glider was a special reward for Fortnite’s first supporters. To get it, players had to buy Save the World Founder’s Pack for $39.99 in 2017 before it went free-to-play. What makes it unique is that it can’t be unlocked anymore unless you find an unused code from an old copy of the game. Again, it’s more than just rare, it’s a piece of Fortnite’s history that new players can’t get in Battle Royale now.

5. Discovery Glider

Release Date: Season 6 on November 2nd, 2018

Season 6 on November 2nd, 2018 How to Obtain: Samsung Galaxy Note 9/Tab S4 promotion

Samsung Galaxy Note 9/Tab S4 promotion Original Value: Required $1000+ device purchase

The Discovery Glider was part of one of Fortnite’s most exclusive promotions that features a unique galaxy animation effect. This wasn’t something you could just buy in the Item Shop. Players had to buy specific Samsung devices, which are Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4 worth over $1000. After that, players also need to play three matches on those Samsung devices to unlock this glider. It is not only one of the rarest gliders in Fortnite but also one of the oldest to never return.

6. Astroworld Cyclone Glider

Last Seen: 2020

2020 Release Date: Chapter 2 Season 2 on April 23rd, 2020

Chapter 2 Season 2 on April 23rd, 2020 How to Obtain: Travis Scott Astronomical Live Event Attendance

Travis Scott Astronomical Live Event Attendance Original Price: Free

The Astroworld Cyclone is a rare glider in Fortnite, linked to both its limited release and some controversy. It was available during Travis Scott’s Astronomical live event concert in Chapter 2 Season 2, but was later removed from the shop. Unlike other concert items that sometimes return, this glider likely won’t, making it a unique part of Fortnite’s event history. The glider is also a nod to the Texas Cyclone roller coaster, which inspired Travis Scott’s album.

7. Stealth Pivot Glider

Last Seen: 2019

2019 Release Date: Season 8 on April 11th, 2019

Season 8 on April 11th, 2019 How to Obtain : Nvidia GeForce promotion

: Nvidia GeForce promotion Original Value: Required $500+ GPU purchase

The Stealth Pivot is another rare glider in Fortnite representing the game’s earliest hardware promotions in Season 8. This glider came with a specific NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, which cost around $500. Only players who bought the graphics card could get the Counterattack Set, which included this glider.

8. Beast Brella Glider

Last Seen: 2022

2022 Release Date: Chapter 4 Season 1 on December 18th, 2022

Chapter 4 Season 1 on December 18th, 2022 How to Obtain : MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge

: MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge Original Price: Free

The Beast Brella has a very specific number attached to its rarity – only 100,000 players could ever obtain it. These 100,000 players had to earn it by completing an extremely challenging Creative mode course. Unlike other rare gliders that were simply expensive or old, this one required genuine skill and determination because you needed to score at least 85,040 XP or higher in 3 hours.

9. Diamond Pony Glider

Last Seen: 985 days ago

985 days ago Release Date: Chapter 3 Season 2 on April 2nd, 2022

Chapter 3 Season 2 on April 2nd, 2022 Original Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

The Diamond Pony is another rare glider in Fortnite from the Gaming Legends Series. It could be bought in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks or was available for free by purchasing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store before March 25th, 2023. Released in Chapter 3, Season 2, Diamond Pony is one of the few rideable gliders in the game. Despite several gaming events, it hasn’t returned, making it even more special and rare until now.

10. Symbiotic Sail Glider

Last Seen : 1,086 days ago

: 1,086 days ago Release Date: Chapter 2 Season 8 on September 24th, 2021

Date: Chapter 2 Season 8 on September 24th, 2021 Original Price: 800 V-Bucks

Released during a Marvel collaboration, the Symbiotic Sail stands out for its unique symbiote-inspired design. Despite numerous Marvel collaborations since its release, this glider never returned to the Item Shop in nearly three years. What makes it particularly interesting is that while many Marvel items regularly rotate back into the shop during comic book crossovers, this specific glider has remained vaulted, making it a prized piece of Fortnite’s Marvel collection.

These rare Fortnite gliders may not help you win, but they each tell a special story from Fortnite’s past. If you want to start collecting gliders, keep an eye on limited-time events, brand collaborations, and promotions, as these often offer exclusive items. And don’t forget to act fast when rare gliders appear in the shop!