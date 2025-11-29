Home » Puzzles » 18th Century Furniture Maker – Crossword Clue Answers

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: 18th Century Furniture Maker, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersMID
4 LettersADAM, INCE, EERO, BOTH, OVID, ARNE, GRAY
5 LettersEAMES, AALTO, LAURA, LENNY, SERRA, EULER, GLUCK, CLIVE, AIDEN, LOCKE
6 LettersMORRIS, BREUER, THOMAS, ROBERT, DANISH, SHAKER, GIBBON, HORACE, NEWTON, HALLEY, STUBBS, JETHRO, STERNE
7 LettersREGENCY, LAMARCK, CORELLI, VANDYKE, HOGARTH, THERESA, WILLIAM, TELFORD, GETABLE
8 LettersSHERATON, JACOBEAN, JACOBSEN, YEOMANRY, FLANDERS, WEDGWOOD, MACARONI, COUPERIN, ANDERSON, ANIMAGUS, MAHOGANY
9 LettersTABLETALK, LAVOISIER, DEANSMITH
10 LettersMACKINTOSH, ROBERTADAM, IGNORANTLY, CHATTERTON
11 LettersCHIPPENDALE, HEPPLEWHITE, CAPTAINCOOK, ROMANTICISM, ISAACNEWTON
12 LettersARMOIRESADAT, GAINSBOROUGH
13 LettersJEFFERSONCITY, WILLIAMMORRIS
17 LettersDROPPEDHISDRAWERS, THOMASCHIPPENDALE

