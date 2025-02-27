The 2025 Smartphone Software Report: Updates, Features, and User Experience

2025 is a turning point for smartphones—not in hardware, but in software. Samsung and Apple are leading the market with AI, but while new features grab headlines, software updates tell a different story. From buggy rollouts that leave phones barely usable (remember those dreaded green lines?) to even flagship devices waiting months for promised updates, the 2025 software landscape is more chaotic than ever. Let’s dive in.

Image: TechWiser

To Reiterate, Software Now Matters More Than Ever

The smartphone wars have shifted from hardware to software. Don’t believe me? Just look at the latest data from the International Data Corporation. Apple and Samsung together dominate a whopping 38% of the global smartphone market. These tech giants are the trendsetters, and lately, they’ve been singing the same tune: software, software, software.

Okay, so remember how Apple used to come out with crazy new iPhone features every year? Yeah, well, those days are kinda over. Ever since the iPhone 12, they’ve been playing it super safe with the hardware. Just little tweaks here and there – a slightly faster chip, a slightly better camera, you know the drill. Nothing to get hyped about, really.

Instead, they’ve been going all-in on iOS. The iOS 16 totally revamped the lock screen, giving us way more control over how it looks and works. And now with iOS 18, they’re taking things even further. We’re talking AAA games on the iPhone 15 Pro and onwards, tons of Apple Intelligence features, and even more ways to protect our privacy. So yeah, Apple’s definitely shifted their focus to software, and it looks like they’re not slowing down anytime soon.

Samsung’s on the same wavelength. Their S25 Ultra is a powerhouse, no doubt, but it’s not pushing any boundaries like their older phones did. Instead of going wild with hardware, they’re focusing on software, just like Apple.

With Galaxy S25 comes One UI 7 which packs in entirely new animations, icons, lock screen, and revamped quick settings panel. It also brings more Galaxy AI features on top of the ones Samsung introduced last year. You now get Writing Tools, Call Transcripts, and Drawing Assist alongside much-used Circle to Search and Generative Image Editing.

So yeah, it seems 2025 isn’t about flashy new phone designs. Adding a camera button doesn’t really count, does it? Instead, it’s about the software that powers our phones, the things behind the screen. It’s about smoother performance, smarter features, and a more intuitive experience overall.

This shift in focus highlights a crucial trend: today’s consumers value software more than ever. The software experience is now a key deciding factor when choosing a new phone.

Image: TechWiser

Apple has a strong track record of providing long-term software support for its iPhones, typically offering updates for 6-7 years. Even the iPhone XS, released back in 2018, received iOS 18, and it’s likely to get iOS 19 next year. That’s some excellent commitment.

However, there’s a trade-off. Apple is starting to differentiate between older and newer devices when it comes to features. Their Apple Intelligence is reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and later models. This means that if you’re using an older iPhone, you might need to upgrade to experience the latest features.

On the plus side, Apple’s software remains clean and bloatware-free. You won’t find any pre-installed third-party apps or annoying ads. It’s a no-nonsense experience that focuses on essential apps and services within the Apple ecosystem.

2. Google Pixel: Pure Android, Now with Longevity to Match

Image: TechWiser

Google has always been a software powerhouse in the Android world. People love Pixel phones for their pure, unadulterated Android experience, free from bloatware and pesky ads. And let’s not forget the day-one Android updates that make you feel like a VIP.

Initially, Google only offered three years of updates for its Pixel phones. But they’ve stepped up their game big time, bumping it up to a whopping seven years of support, starting with the Pixel 8 series. They even extended the support for older devices like the Pixel Fold, Pixel 6, and Pixel 7 to five years.

So yeah, Google’s not just playing catch-up anymore. They’re going head-to-head with Apple in terms of software quality and long-term support.

3. Samsung: Ambitious Promises, Mixed Delivery

Image: TechWiser

Then there’s Samsung, the smartphone giant that arguably represents Android more than Google’s own Pixel phones. Samsung is a key Google partner (remember how Circle to Search debuted with the Galaxy S24?) and Google even featured the Galaxy S24 Ultra in one of its events showcasing Google Gemini.

Samsung’s software journey has been a remarkable one. From the early days of the slow and laggy TouchWiz UI, they’ve come a long way with One UI. Their update policy has steadily improved, progressing from three years of major updates with the Galaxy S20 to four with the S21, and finally reaching an impressive seven years with the Galaxy S24. This puts them on par with Google and Apple in terms of long-term support.

Updates Across the Board, Even for Budget Devices

Image: TechWiser

One of the most commendable aspects of Samsung’s new policy is its extension to budget phones. Even the Galaxy A16, a $200 phone, will receive six years of updates. This is a huge win for consumers who want long-term software support without the high cost of a flagship device.

However, there are still some differences between One UI on budget phones and flagships. While Samsung has retired the “One UI Core” branding used for budget phones with fewer features and no Samsung Knox security, budget devices may still lack certain features like screen recording or Good Lock modules.

One UI 7: Delayed, But Still Delivering

Despite ambitious promises, Samsung has faced criticism for delays in rolling out One UI 7, based on Android 15. It’s been several months since Android 15’s release, and many users, including those with the S24 and S23, are still waiting. This has caused frustration and sparked discussions online. Joe Maring from Android Authority mentioned in his recent article that these delays remind him of “the Samsung he used to hate.”

This raises concerns about Samsung’s ability to keep up with its ambitious update schedule. While they deserve praise for extending support and bringing new features like Galaxy AI to older devices, the delays in delivering timely updates are a notable drawback.

Bloatware: A Lingering Issue

Image: TechWiser

Another area where Samsung could improve is bloatware. Our testing revealed 11 bloatware apps on a mid-range device, compared to 7 on the flagship S24 Ultra.

Users may also encounter notifications from apps like Galaxy Store and My Galaxy, although these can be disabled. Samsung also includes many of its own apps, such as Samsung Notes, Calendar, Calculator, Contacts, and even the Bixby assistant.

Despite these drawbacks, Samsung deserves recognition for its commitment to bringing new features to older devices. For instance, while the Galaxy S23 and S22 series didn’t receive the seven-year software support, they did get Galaxy AI. This contrasts with Apple, which often reserves its latest features for the newest models.

4. OnePlus: Navigating the Software Maze

Image: TechWiser

OnePlus has had its fair share of ups and downs in the software department. Remember when they switched from OxygenOS to a unified codebase with Oppo’s ColorOS? People weren’t too happy about the new look and the move away from stock Android. But at least it significantly improved those frustrating software update issues, like the inconsistent rollout schedules, bugs, and bricking.

These days, OnePlus is getting its act together with updates. Their premium phones, like the OnePlus 13 and 13R, get four years of Android updates and six years of security patches, which should take them all the way to Android 19. While that’s not as long as the support offered by Samsung, Apple, or Google, OnePlus phones typically come with a more budget-friendly price tag.

Updates: Flagships vs. the Bargain Bin

Image: TechWiser

While OnePlus is definitely making progress, the software experience can vary depending on which phone you get. Their latest budget phone, the OnePlus Nord 4, now gets the same four years of OS updates and six years of security updates as their flagship phones. However, cheaper phones, like the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, get only two years of major updates.

OxygenOS 15 on their premium phones is pretty slick, with smooth animations, customizable lock screens, and even some AI features like Video Boost, Image Sharpener, and yes, even Circle to Search. Both budget and premium phones have some bloatware, but the CE 4 Lite has a several more pre-installed apps than the OnePlus 13.

Overall, OnePlus is in the right direction with its software game, but they still have some room for improvement. If they can iron out those inconsistencies and maybe cut back on the bloatware, they’ll be a real contender for Samsung.

5. Motorola: A Tale of Two Tiers

Image: TechWiser

Motorola’s software situation is a bit of a head-scratcher. They seem to have a split personality when it comes to updates, treating their expensive phones way differently than their budget-friendly ones. And let’s just say they haven’t exactly been winning any awards for speedy updates lately.

Their flagship Moto Edge 50 Ultra, which is currently running Hello UI based on Android 15, is promised three years of major Android updates and four years of security patches. Not bad, right? But then you look at a budget device like the Moto G45, it is still stuck on Android 14 and will only get Android 15 as its final update.

Bloatware and Feature Gaps

Image: TechWiser

And it’s not just about the updates. Budget phones also miss out on AI features, which is understandable, but they also come pre-loaded with bloatware, something Motorola seems to have taken a liking to recently. The flagship Edge 50 Ultra has six bloatware apps like Facebook and Candy Crush, while budget models have it even worse, with over a dozen unwanted apps.

The Silver Lining: Hello UI and Stable Updates

Image: TechWiser

Okay, okay, it’s not all doom and gloom with Motorola. While their updates might be slow, they’re usually pretty stable and don’t cause major issues. And their Hello UI is actually quite refreshing.

It reminds me of what OxygenOS used to be: light, clean, close to stock Android, and customizable. It’s also packed with useful features like Smart Connect, Ready For, gestures, AI wallpapers, file sharing, and a game mode.

Image: TechWiser

Vivo, another big name in the Chinese smartphone world, marches to the beat of its own drum with Funtouch OS. It used to be known for its, shall we say, unique design choices, but thankfully, Funtouch OS has grown up a lot. It’s much more polished now, though it might not be everyone’s cup of tea compared to something like One UI or OxygenOS.

The latest version, Funtouch OS 15, has some neat new tricks, like bigger app icons, smoother animations, and the ability to personalize your icons. You also get fun stuff like video wallpapers and AI-powered features for photo editing, note-taking, and even translating text right on your screen.

Bloatware Galore: The Vivo Tradition

Image: TechWiser

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Vivo phone without a healthy dose of bloatware. You’ll find Vivo’s own app store (V-Appstore), the iQOO store (on iQOO devices), Glance on the lock screen, and a bunch of other pre-installed apps you’ll probably never use. You can technically uninstall them if you’re tech-savvy, but it’s not exactly a walk in the park.

Updates: Flagships Get the VIP Treatment

On the bright side, Vivo’s update policy is pretty decent, especially for their flagship phones. The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are promised four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, which is a step up from the three years of OS updates their older phones got.

But here’s the thing: not all Vivo phones get the same love. Their latest upper mid-range phone, the Vivo V50, is still stuck with the older three-year OS update policy. Then again, the V50 is cheaper than the fancy X200 series, so this difference is understandable.

Surprisingly Speedy Updates

Image: TechWiser

And now for the plot twist: Vivo has a reputation for being surprisingly fast with its updates. Remember how their previous flagship, the Vivo X100, got the Android 15 update before anyone else? Yep, they even beat Google’s Pixel 9 and Samsung’s Galaxy S24. It’s not every day you see Vivo winning the Android update race, so that’s definitely something to keep in mind.

Overall, Vivo has done some great work with Funtouch OS and their update policy, but they still need to tackle that bloatware problem. And who knows, maybe they’ll surprise us again and become the update champions of the Android market.

7. Xiaomi: A Mixed Bag

Image: TechWiser

Xiaomi’s MIUI has been a fan favorite around the world for two good reasons: it’s incredibly customizable, and Xiaomi phones have always been super friendly to folks who like to tinker with custom ROMs. Back in the day, I remember spending hours flashing different ROMs on my Redmi Note 4 – LineageOS, MIUI EU, Pixel Experience, you name it, I probably tried it.

But times have changed. Phone makers have really stepped up their game with stock Android, and flashing custom ROMs isn’t as popular as it used to be. People are more concerned about privacy and security these days, and honestly, some of those ROMs could be a bit finicky. So, most people with Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones just stick with MIUI.

Now, MIUI has had its fair share of ups and downs. It used to be a bit notorious for being slow, laggy, and full of bloatware. But Xiaomi decided to shake things up and introduced HyperOS in 2023. It bought a modern design, smoother performance, and even more customization options. The latest version, HyperOS 2.0, has some cool new features like lock screen customization, a revamped quick settings panel, and even some AI tricks.

HyperOS: A Tale of Two Experiences

Image: TechWiser

But here’s the thing: their software updates and features can vary quite a bit depending on whether you have a flagship Xiaomi phone, a Redmi, a Poco, or even a budget model. For example, the flagship Xiaomi 14 and the budget Redmi 13 both run HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, but the Xiaomi 14 gets a whopping four years of Android updates, while the Redmi 13 is stuck with just one more update to Android 16.

And it’s not just about the number of updates. The actual features can vary too. The Redmi 13’s version of HyperOS 2.0 is missing some of the cool animations, lock screen options, and AI features that you get on the Xiaomi 14. It’s a bit of a bummer, but expected considering the price difference.

Bloatware: A Persistent Problem

Image: TechWiser

Oh, and we can’t forget about the bloatware. Xiaomi phones have always had a bit of a bloatware problem, and sadly, HyperOS doesn’t change that. The flagship Xiaomi 14 has a manageable seven bloatware apps, but the Redmi 13 is loaded with a whopping 17.

Plus, you’ll be bombarded with notifications from GetApps and the Theme Store, especially on the Redmi 13.

The Road Ahead: Striving for Consistency

To their credit, Xiaomi has been making an effort to improve its update consistency and has even extended support for some of its recent devices. However, there’s still room for improvement, especially when it comes to providing a consistent experience across all their different phone models and brands.

So, there you have it – the Xiaomi software story. It’s a bit of a mixed bag, with some great features and long-term support for flagship phones, but also some inconsistencies, bloatware, and a tendency to keep things interesting.

Conclusion

So this was the evolving landscape of smartphone software and updates in 2025. We’ve seen that while hardware still matters, software is increasingly becoming a key differentiator for consumers. From Apple’s long-term support to Google’s push for a pure Android experience and Samsung’s ambitious update promises, manufacturers are recognizing the importance of software.

However, challenges remain, including inconsistencies, bloatware, and timely delivery of updates. As consumers, it’s crucial to consider the software experience when choosing a new phone and to demand better updates, cleaner interfaces, and more innovative features from manufacturers. The software-defined smartphone is here, and it’s time for the software to shine.