2026 Critics’ Choice Awards: All Winners and Nominees

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerges as the first true awards-season heavyweight.

Surprise wins and craft-focused categories redraw the early Oscars and Emmys race lines.

Here’s the complete list of winners and nominees from the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The race for gold is officially on. We watched the 31st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards unfold live this Sunday, offering the clearest picture yet of where the film and television industry is leaning this season. From Paul Thomas Anderson’s cinematic triumph to Netflix’s absolute domination of the limited series categories, we have broken down every surprise. Here is the full rundown of who walked away with a trophy.

Which Films Dominated the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards?

Michael B. Jordan as Stack in Sinners | Credits: Proximity Media

Going into the night, all eyes were on Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller Sinners, with an astonishing 17 nominations to its name. However, when it came to the top prizes, the voters simply had other plans.

Ultimately, it was One Battle After Another that became the most dominant film of the evening. Paul Thomas Anderson’s film won Best Picture and Best Director, in addition to Best Adapted Screenplay.

Sinners didn’t leave empty-handed. It took home four wins, including a first-time Best Casting and Ensemble honor as well as Best Original Screenplay for Coogler. Meanwhile, Frankenstein and Hamnet proved strong competition in the technical and acting categories, underscoring that 2026 is a massive year for genre filmmaking.

Who Won Big in Television at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards?

Owen Cooper as seen in Adolescence | Credits: Netflix

You couldn’t miss Netflix’s influence on the small screen. The streaming giant had 31 nominations and really made the most of them with Adolescence. The drama swept the Limited Series categories, including Best Limited Series, and scored acting trophies for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty.

For the ongoing series, HBO Max had a stellar night, with The Pitt taking Best Drama Series, while Apple TV+ found gold with Seth Rogen’s The Studio, claiming Best Comedy Series.

2026 Critics’ Choice Awards Film Winners and Nominees

Below is the full list of all 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards nominees and winners:

Best Picture

One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (WINNER)

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (WINNER)

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (WINNER)

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons (WINNER)

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Young Actor/Actress

Miles Caton – Sinners (WINNER)

Everett Blunck – The Plague

Cary Christopher – Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl

Best Casting and Ensemble

Sinners (WINNER)

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Wicked: For Good

Best Original Screenplay

Ryan Coogler – Sinners (WINNER)

Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Zach Cregger – Weapons

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, and Jahye Lee – No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Will Tracy – Bugonia

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda – F1 (WINNER)

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein

Łukasz Żal – Hamnet

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Frankenstein (WINNER)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Editing

Stephen Mirrione – F1 (WINNER)

Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another

Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor

Michael P. Shawver – Sinners

Best Costume Design

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (WINNER)

Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet

Lindsay Pugh – Hedda

Colleen Atwood and Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman

Ruth E. Carter – Sinners

Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good

Best Hair and Makeup

Frankenstein (WINNER)

28 Years Later

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (WINNER)

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Superman

Best Stunt Design

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (WINNER)

Ballerina

F1

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Comedy

The Naked Gun (WINNER)

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

Best Foreign Language Film

The Secret Agent (WINNER)

Belén

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

Sirāt

Best Song

“Golden” — KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)

“Drive” — F1

“I Lied to You” — Sinners

“Clothed by the Sun” — The Testament of Ann Lee

“Train Dreams” — Train Dreams

“The Girl in the Bubble” — Wicked: For Good

Best Score

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (WINNER)

Hans Zimmer – F1

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Max Richter – Hamnet

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Best Sound

F1 (WINNER)

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Warfare

2026 Critics’ Choice Awards Television Winners

Best Drama Series

The Pitt (WINNER)

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (WINNER)

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Britt Lower – Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tramell Tillman – Severance (WINNER)

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat

Wood Harris – Forever

Tom Pelphrey – Task

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (WINNER)

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Denée Benton – The Gilded Age

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Best Comedy Series

The Studio (WINNER)

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen – The Studio (WINNER)

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Rose McIver – Ghosts

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (WINNER)

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

Best Limited Series

Adolescence (WINNER)

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lightning

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (WINNER)

Deep Cover

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Summer of ’69

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (WINNER)

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (WINNER)

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (WINNER)

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Michael Peña – All Her Fault

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (WINNER)

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault

Julianne Moore – Sirens

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Best Foreign Language Series

Squid Game (WINNER)

Acapulco

Last Samurai Standing

Mussolini: Son of the Century

Red Alert

When No One Sees Us

Best Animated Series

South Park (WINNER)

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Long Story Short

Marvel Zombies

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Best Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (WINNER)

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Saturday Night Live

Best Comedy Special

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (WINNER)

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Marc Maron: Panicked

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Why the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards Matter Right Now

The Critics’ Choice Awards often serve as a precursor to the Oscars and Emmys, and these results carry significant weight. One Battle After Another, Sinners, Adolescence, and The Studio had strong showings at the Critics’ Choice, putting them firmly in the conversation going forward. Add the newly expanded categories like Casting/Ensemble, Stunt Design, and Sound, and you’re seeing a much broader appreciation for the craft behind the camera.

If you’re following awards season closely, this ceremony didn’t just hand out trophies; it drew the first real battle lines.