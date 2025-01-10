21 AI Products and Features Announced in CES 2025

AI has been the talk of the town for the past two years, and CES 2025 is proof that we’re just scratching the surface. AI is front and center of the event—from smart home devices that automate your life to robots that feel straight out of a sci-fi movie. Here’s a look at the best AI products and features stealing the show this year at CES 2025.

1. Samsung Ballie

Samsung Ballie is a compact, ball-shaped AI robot designed to act as your personal assistant at home. Unveiled at CES 2025, Ballie uses advanced sensors and cameras to navigate around your house and can control smart home devices, monitor your pets, and even suggest routines to make your life easier.

Users can give voice commands, however, instead of responding with words, Ballie communicates through a combination of beeping sounds, gestures, and visual cues. Additionally, Ballie can project virtual buttons onto the floor, which users can step on to make selections, providing an alternative way to interact.

Ballie also claims to double as a security device by keeping an eye on your home when you’re away. Samsung plans to launch Ballie in mid-2025.

2. LG’s Affectionate Intelligence

LG’s Affectionate Intelligence wants to make technology more personal and human-like. This AI system will learn your daily routines and adapt to your lifestyle at home, in your car, and at work.

For example, at home, it can adjust your appliances to save time and effort. In your car, it monitors your mood and suggests calming music or better routes if it senses stress. LG has partnered with Microsoft to integrate AI assistants into smart TVs, offering tailored content recommendations.

3. AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series

AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors will bring powerful AI capabilities to everyday laptops. These processors combine up to 12 “Zen 5” CPU cores with RDNA 3.5 graphics and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) built on AMD’s XDNA 2 architecture. To simplify, the setup delivers up to 50 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) for AI tasks.

With support for up to 128GB of memory, these chips handle multitasking and large datasets easily. Major brands like Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo plan to release laptops with these processors, bringing AI-driven performance to a wider audience.

4. LeafyPod’s AI-Powered Planter

LeafyPod’s AI-powered Planter, showcased at CES 2025, simplifies plant care by automating watering and monitoring key environmental factors. It’s packed with sensors that monitor soil moisture, temperature, light levels, and humidity in real time. This data is used by its AI to adjust watering schedules automatically, ensuring your plants get just the right amount of water, even if you’re away.

The planter has a cordless design with a built-in 30-ounce water reservoir, allowing it to provide weeks of care without needing a refill. An easy-to-use companion app guides you through caring for over 100 houseplants, offering tips tailored to each plant’s specific needs. The app also sends reminders and updates about your plants’ health, making it perfect for beginners and experts alike.

5. AI-Generated Translations and Subtitles in VLC Player

VLC Media Player, celebrated for its versatility, has introduced real-time AI-generated subtitles and translations that operate entirely offline. Unveiled at CES 2025, VLC utilizes open-source AI models to transcribe and translate audio from videos in real-time, supporting over 100 languages. Notably, all processing happens locally on your device, eliminating the need for an internet connection and ensuring user privacy.

6. Samsung Vision AI

Samsung wants to make smart TVs more interactive and personalized with Vision AI. Key features include:

Click to Search: Identify on-screen actors, locations, or objects instantly.

Identify on-screen actors, locations, or objects instantly. Live Translate: Translate subtitles in real-time across multiple languages.

Translate subtitles in real-time across multiple languages. Samsung Food: Detect dishes on-screen and provide recipes.

Detect dishes on-screen and provide recipes. Generative Wallpaper: Create custom AI-powered wallpapers for your TV.

Create custom AI-powered wallpapers for your TV. Home Insights: Monitor pets, family, and household activities with real-time alerts.

Vision AI processes data locally, ensuring privacy. It transforms Samsung’s 2025 TV lineup into smarter, more connected devices that adapt to your lifestyle.

7. Gemini AI on Google TV

Google’s Gemini AI integration into Google TV introduces conversational interaction without needing to say “Hey Google” first. Instead, the TV will be context-aware, allowing you to speak naturally while navigating or searching for content. For example, you can say, “What’s the latest Disney movie?” or “Show me the front door camera,” and it responds immediately.

While many of these features overlap with Google Assistant, the key advantage is seamless, faster interaction. Gemini AI focuses on understanding conversational intent and integrating deeply with Google TV’s interface. It also improves personalization by offering smarter widgets that adjust to your habits and preferences, like proactive recommendations when you approach the TV.

8. Razer’s Project Ava

Razer’s Project Ava is an AI-powered gaming assistant designed to help players improve their skills in real-time. It uses advanced AI to analyze your gameplay as you play, offering live feedback tailored to your actions. For example, if you’re in a boss fight, Ava can highlight attack patterns, recommend when to dodge, and suggest better strategies to win.

Beyond live coaching, Ava provides detailed post-game reports. These include performance stats, strategic insights, and replays of critical moments to help you understand what went wrong or how to improve. It’s like having a personal coach built into your gaming setup.

9. Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are built on the new Blackwell architecture. That means it delivers massive performance upgrades. Key models include:

RTX 5090: $1,999, 21,760 CUDA cores, 32GB GDDR7, ultra-high-end performance.

$1,999, 21,760 CUDA cores, 32GB GDDR7, ultra-high-end performance. RTX 5080: $999, 10,752 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7, great for enthusiasts.

$999, 10,752 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7, great for enthusiasts. RTX 5070 Ti: $749, 8,960 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7, performance-cost balance.

$749, 8,960 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7, performance-cost balance. RTX 5070: $549, 6,144 CUDA cores, 12GB GDDR7, accessible for gamers.

Features like DLSS 4 for better visuals and frame rates, GDDR7 memory for faster data transfer, and PCIe Gen 5 support ensure smoother gameplay and compatibility with next-generation systems. Releases begin on January 30, 2025, setting new standards in gaming and professional graphics.

10. Nvidia’s Project DIGITS

Nvidia’s Project DIGITS is a compact AI supercomputer designed for developers, researchers, and students. It’s powered by the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, delivering up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and capable of handling large AI models with up to 200 billion parameters.

The device features 128GB of unified memory and up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage, all within a desktop-sized form factor. Priced at $3,000, it’s set to launch in May 2025.

11. Omi AI Companion

Omi is an AI companion wearable introduced at CES 2025. It’s a small, orb-shaped device that listens to your conversations, transcribes them, and provides real-time summaries or extra information using OpenAI’s GPT-4o model. Priced at $89, Omi is available for pre-order and will start shipping globally by mid-2025.

Currently, Omi focuses on audio features, but future updates plan to introduce a brain-interface module. This could allow it to understand your thoughts and respond without you needing to speak, something similar to Neuralink.

12. Roborock’s Saros Z70 AI Vacuum Cleaner

Roborock’s Saros Z70 is a smart robot vacuum with a twist—it has a five-axis OmniGrip arm. This arm can pick up objects like socks, toys, or small items (up to 300 grams) that usually block regular vacuums. Clearing the way first ensures a deeper and uninterrupted clean.

The Z70 uses advanced AI and sensors to navigate your home, avoiding obstacles and adapting to carpets, tiles, or wood floors. Its powerful suction and mopping features handle dirt and spill effortlessly. You can control it through voice commands or its companion app, making it easy to schedule and monitor cleanups.

13. Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra Robotic Pool Cleaner

The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is a smart robotic pool cleaner that makes maintenance simple. With 27 sensors, it maps your pool and cleans floors, and claims to clean even walls, waterlines, and the surface. Its AI detects debris like leaves or algae and adjusts cleaning for the best results.

The 11-motor system provides eco-friendly 5-in-1 cleaning to keep your pool crystal clear. A 13,400mAh battery powers up to 10 hours of surface cleaning or 5 hours for walls and floors. When low, it parks at the edge for easy pickup. The app lets you customize modes and track progress in real-time. Priced at $3,450, it’s available from February 10, 2025.

14. Movano’s EvieAI

Movano’s EvieAI is an AI chatbot designed to work seamlessly with the Evie smart ring. Unlike regular chatbots, EvieAI focuses solely on health information. It’s trained on over 100,000 peer-reviewed medical journals and cross-references data from trusted sources like the Mayo Clinic and Harvard, ensuring 99% accuracy.

Currently available in beta, EvieAI is free for Evie Ring users through the companion app. It aims to make accessing accurate health information easier and more personalized without compromising trust or safety.

15. Omnia AI Smart Mirror by Withings

Withings’ Omnia, revealed at CES 2025, is a smart mirror designed to make health monitoring part of your daily routine. It scans your body to measure metrics like weight, heart health, and body composition. Using AI, it provides real-time feedback and personalized insights to help you stay on track with your health goals.

Omnia syncs with other health devices, giving you a complete picture of your well-being in one place. It’s still in development but showcases how smart home tech can seamlessly integrate health monitoring into everyday life.

16. Mudra Link

Mudra Link, showcased at CES 2025, is a wristband that lets you control devices using simple hand gestures. It detects subtle finger and wrist movements and translates them into commands for your smartphone, computer, or even AR/VR headsets.

Imagine playing VR Games with no controllers and nothing but your hands. The wristband was recognized in the XR Technologies category at CES for its innovative design.

17. Natura Humana’s HumanPods

Natura Humana’s HumanPods are wireless earbuds that let you connect to AI assistants with just a single tap. It works on NatureOS. Once connected, the AI assistant can handle tasks like setting reminders, managing schedules, or answering questions—all through voice commands.

For example, you can tap the earbuds, say “Remind me to call John at 5 PM,” and the AI will add it to your schedule. You don’t need a phone or screen—the AI responds instantly through the earbuds, keeping your hands free and focused on what you’re doing.

18. Halliday’s AI Glasses

Halliday’s AI Glasses are smart glasses with an invisible display built into the frame. When you wear them, the display shows real-time information in front of your eyes. You can see notifications, navigation directions, or translations without pulling out your phone.

The AI assistant works proactively, meaning it predicts what you might need. For example, it can display turn-by-turn directions when you’re walking or translate a conversation in real-time. The information is private and visible only to you.

The glasses are lightweight, look mostly like regular glasses, and support prescription lenses, making them practical for everyday use. Priced between $399 and $499, they’re expected to start shipping by the end of Q1 2025.

19. Eli Health’s Hormomete

Eli Health’s Hormometer is an at-home device that measures hormone levels using saliva. You simply place the cartridge in your mouth for 60 seconds, and after 20 minutes, the Eli app analyzes the sample using your phone’s camera.

Currently, it tracks cortisol and progesterone, with testosterone and estradiol coming soon. The app provides insights into stress, sleep, fertility, and more, making it easy to monitor certain health parameters regularly. It’s faster than lab tests, delivering results in minutes without mailing samples.

The Hormometer is FDA-registered, with beta access available in the U.S. and Canada. Subscription plans start at $8/month, offering a convenient and affordable way to stay on top of your hormone health.

20. Vasco Translator Q1

The Vasco Translator Q1 is a handheld device designed for real-time translation in over 100 languages. It translates voice and text instantly, making it ideal for travel, business, or conversations across different languages.

It comes with a touchscreen and works offline making it a good choice for remote areas. Its durable design ensures it’s travel-friendly and reliable for daily use. The Q1 simplifies communication, breaking language barriers wherever you go.

21. Nvidia’s Cosmos platform

Nvidia’s Cosmos platform, unveiled at CES 2025, is designed to help developers build smarter robots and autonomous systems. It uses generative models and synthetic data to train AI to understand human movements and real-world interactions.

With over 20 million hours of human activity data, Cosmos enables machines to navigate and perform tasks in physical environments. By reducing the need for real-world data collection, it speeds up AI development while cutting costs. Companies like Uber and Toyota are already using it in their autonomous technologies.

Which AI tech caught your eye at this year’s CES 2025?