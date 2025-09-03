28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Brings Back Sinners Star, but One Fan-Favorite Character Is Missing

Summary:

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple releases in theaters on January 6, 2026.

The ending of 28 Years Later teased the appearance of Jack O’Connell from Sinners.

This character is featured heavily in the trailers and will act as one of the main antagonists, but one character is missing.

The first poster and trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple have finally arrived. The sequel was shot back-to-back with its predecessor, which was released earlier this year. The first movie introduced audiences to the character of Dr Ian Kelso,n who has built a structure out of bones called the Bone Temple. It appears that the sequel will be heavily focusing on the Bone Temple itself, as well as Dr. Kelson’s twisted machinations.

The trailer features multiple shots of Kelson alongside Sir Jimmy Crystal and his gang, The Jimmies, the same characters teased at the end of 28 Years Later. That said, if you didn’t notice, the character of Jimmy Crystal is played by Jack O’Connell, the main antagonist from Sinners.

While the trailer teases plenty of familiar faces from 28 Years Later, it seems to be missing a fan favorite character from the first movie, 28 Days Later.

Will Cillian Murphy Be in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Despite not appearing in the trailer, Cillian Murphy will be appearing in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. However, he will only be making a brief appearance. Danny Boyle, the director of 28 Years Later and 28 Days Later revealed in a conversation with Screen Rant that Murphy’s character will appear at the end of the movie.

I’ve obviously seen a rough cut of Nia DaCosta’s film of The Bone Temple and he’s introduced beautifully at the coda of that film.

The director stated how Cillian Murphy’s role in The Bone Temple will be similar to that of the Sinners star. “Jimmy is going to be a huge part of the second movie, having been introduced at the end of the first movie.” Boyle explained, “Likewise, Cillian will be a huge part of the third movie, having been introduced in what is, in effect, a coda to the second movie.”

How Cillian Murphy and Jack O’Connell Fit in the 28 Years Later Trilogy

FEAR IS THE NEW FAITH



The last time we saw Cillian Murphy’s character Jim was in 28 Days Later. The movie ends with Jim recovering from a gunshot wound in a cottage as his friends look up at a flying airplane asking for help. The movie ends there. While it may be a stretch, Murphy’s character Jim and Jack O’Connell’s character, Jimmy, sound awfully similar.

While this could be a coincidence, it could very well also be the case that the two are connected. O’Connell is playing a major role in the Bone Temple, and as explained by the director, that torch will be passed to Murphy at the end of the movie. Only time will tell what’s on the horizon for these two.