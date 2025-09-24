When Does 2XKO Early Access Start & Do You Need an Invite Code?

Riot Games just announced that their fighting game 2XKO is moving to early access on October 7, 2025. This is big news for everyone who’s been trying to get their hands on the game but couldn’t score an invite code during the closed beta phase.

The closed beta has been running since September 9, and it’s been pretty popular with both casual players and serious fighting game fans. People have been organizing tournaments and playing ranked matches, but the limited invites meant lots of players were left out. That changes next month when early access opens up to everyone.

What’s Coming With 2XKO Early Access

When early access launches on October 7, it’s also going to kick off what Riot is calling “Season 0.” This season will bring the game’s 10th champion to the roster. Right now, nobody knows for sure who this new character will be. The transition from closed beta to early access is happening pretty fast. All your progress from the closed beta will carry over too. So if you’ve been playing during beta, you won’t lose your unlocked champions, skins, or any mastery rewards you’ve earned.

How the Game Works

For those who haven’t tried it yet, 2XKO is a 2v2 tag-team fighting game. You pick two League of Legends champions and can switch between them during fights. You can play solo and get matched with another player, or team up with a friend for local co-op. The current roster includes champions like Ahri, Ekko, Yasuo, Illaoi, and Darius, each reimagined specifically for fighting game mechanics.

2XKO Platform and Availability

Right now, early access will only be available on Windows PC through the Riot Client. There’s no word yet on when or if the game will come to other platforms, but given that it’s still in early access, that could change later. The game is expected to be free-to-play, following Riot’s usual model with their other games. This should make it easy for people to try out without any upfront cost.

Early access should give everyone a chance to see if 2XKO lives up to the hype. With the fighting game community always looking for the next big thing, October 7 will be an important date to see how Riot’s take on the genre holds up when more players get their hands on it.