3 Things Nothing Headphone (1) Gets Right and 3 It Doesn’t

Nothing has stepped into the headphone segment for the first time, expanding its audio lineup beyond earbuds. And like always, they’ve tried something different. The most interesting part? They’ve entered the highly competitive $299 price segment, where giants like Sony and Bose already dominate. So, how does Nothing’s first headphone stack up? Well, here are 3 things Nothing Headphone (1) got right… and 3 it didn’t.

When you think of spending around $200–$300 on a headphone, the first names that come to mind are the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the Bose QuietComfort series. With the launch of Nothing Headphone (1), the brand is now stepping into the same space, going head-to-head with some of the best headphones out there. Sure, it brings some impressive features like we discussed in the table below, but not everything is perfect. So the question is, should you buy it? Probably not, and here’s why.

3 Things Nothing Headphone (1) Gets Right

1. Good Battery Life – 80 Hours

The Headphone (1) packs a massive 1040 mAh battery, delivering up to 80 hours of playback without ANC, which is seriously impressive. That’s more than what even the Sony XM5 or Bose QuietComfort can offer. Here’s a quick look at the battery specs of the Nothing Headphone (1):

AAC LDAC Playback With ANC Off: Up To 80 Hours Playback With ANC Off: Up To 54 Hours Playback With ANC On: Up To 35 Hours Playback With ANC On: Up To 30 Hours

Talk time

TALK TIME WITH ANC OFF: 53 HOURS

TALK TIME WITH ANC ON: 37 HOURS

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers 40 hours without ANC and around 30 hours with ANC, even when they have a larger battery of 1200mAh.

Also Read:

A full charge takes about 1 hour and 45 minutes, which is pretty decent. What’s more impressive is the fast charging, just a 5-minute charge can give you up to 2.4 hours of playback with ANC on. However, it is slightly behind Sony’s XM5, which offers 3 hours in just 3 minutes.

2. 40mm Drivers Tuned by KEF

The Nothing Headphone (1) features large 40mm dynamic drivers, the same size used in the Apple AirPods Max and notably larger than the 30mm drivers in the Sony WH-1000XM5. That alone gives it a solid foundation for rich sound and deeper bass.

But what stands out is that Nothing has teamed up with KEF, a renowned British audio company known for its high-end speakers and sound tuning. This partnership seems to have paid off, as early impressions suggest that the sound quality is surprisingly refined for this price segment.

On top of that, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is also present and performs quite well. The headphones can cancel noise up to 42 dB, which is solid, though not record-breaking; it’s more than enough for travel, work, or casual listening in noisy environments.

Overall, the combination of large drivers, good tuning, and decent ANC gives the Headphone (1) a good edge in sound quality compared to other headphones in the same $299 segment.

3. Physical Buttons Makes Sense

One of the best parts of the Nothing Headphone (1) is the control system. While most premium headphones go for touch controls or cramped button layouts, Nothing took a smarter, more tactile route.

They introduced three physical controls: a Roller, a Paddle, and a Button—each with a specific job and excellent feedback.

The Roller is used for volume and playback . Scroll up/down to adjust volume, press once to play/pause, and long-press to switch between ANC and Transparency Mode .

is used for . Scroll up/down to adjust volume, press once to play/pause, and long-press to switch between and . The Paddle handles track navigation . Push right to skip a track, left to go back, and hold in either direction to scrub through audio. Honestly, this feels really intuitive. Once you get used to it, it’s hard to go back.

handles . Push right to skip a track, left to go back, and hold in either direction to scrub through audio. Honestly, this feels really intuitive. Once you get used to it, it’s hard to go back. The physical Button on the side can do different things. On Nothing Phones, it can trigger a feature called “Channel Hop” (first available on Phone (3)). On other Android or iOS devices, you can customize it using the Nothing X app, like launching Spotify, triggering your voice assistant, or any other quick action.

Overall, this button layout is one of the most user-friendly control systems we’ve seen in this price range.

3 Things Nothing Headphone (1) Misses

As impressive as the Nothing Headphone (1) is, there are a few drawbacks that might make you lean towards more established options like Sony or Bose. Let’s take a look at where Nothing might have missed the mark:

1. Comfort and Fit

Comfort-wise, the Headphone (1) is decent; you get soft cushioning on both the headband and earcups, and the overall fit is fine for daily use. But if you’re someone who moves around a lot or plans to use them during light workouts, these might not be the best pick. The fit isn’t very secure and tends to slip off with even a bit of extra movement.

The bigger issue is the weight. At 329 grams, it’s noticeably heavier than competitors like the Sony XM5 (250 grams) or Bose QuietComfort (235 grams). That extra weight makes a difference, especially during long listening sessions. After a while, it starts to feel uncomfortable on your head and can even cause neck strain if you’re wearing them for extended periods. This would be a dealbreaker for many users.

2. Call Quality

When it comes to sound, the Nothing Headphone (1) performs well, but the issue comes in during voice calls. Despite having 4 built-in mics, the call quality isn’t as strong as you’d expect in noisy environments. In crowded areas or outdoor spaces, your voice doesn’t come through as clearly, and background noise isn’t filtered out that effectively.

Brands like Sony and Bose still have the upper hand here with better mic tuning and clearer voice pickup. If you’re someone who takes a lot of calls on the go, this might be a small letdown.

3. Design

The design of the Nothing Headphone (1) is bold and different, and that’s not going to appeal to everyone. The square frame feels fresh, but the cassette-style outer shell might look a bit too experimental to many users. It’s the kind of look that stands out, but not always in a good way.

Many people prefer something more subtle for daily or public use, and if someone doesn’t feel confident wearing them outside, chances are they won’t buy them at all.

Also, the transparent area on the earcups, made of polycarbonate, looks cool at first but might be prone to scratches over time, especially if you’re not too careful. So while Nothing’s trying to push the design boundaries, it could be a hit or miss depending on the user.

Should You Buy Nothing Headphone (1)

Should you consider Nothing Headphone (1) in the world of Sony XMs and the Sennheiser Momentums or even Bose, Apple, or Beats? Unless you are a Nothing fan, Carl Pei follower, or in love with the design language and want to stand out, probably not. These companies have been making headphones for a long time now, with individual models in their 4th or 5th generation.

Nothing brings its signature design language to Headphone (1) and some solid features to the table. But for the price, it has a few drawbacks that might make people turn away.