5 Best Combos in Marvel Rivals That Are Fun Yet Deadly

Want to crush your opponents in Marvel Rivals with style? These ability combos are absolutely game-changing when executed properly. From hilarious out-of-map plays to devastating team wipes, here are 5 best combos in Marvel Rivals that will help you dominate the matches.

1. Scarlet Witch and Jeff

Looking for an easy way to wipe out multiple enemies at once? The Scarlet Witch and Jeff combo is exactly what you need. This devastating combination relies on perfect timing between both characters’ ultimate abilities.

Here’s how it works: Jeff needs to swallow as many enemies as possible with his ultimate. Then, Scarlet Witch positions herself above Jeff and starts channeling her ultimate. The key moment comes when Jeff spits out the trapped enemies right as Wanda finishes her channel. With good timing, you can easily secure 4 to 6 kills in one smooth motion.

2. Doctor Strange and Punisher

This combo has been making waves on social media, and for good reason. It’s a simple but effective strategy that catches many players off guard. Doctor Strange creates a portal system with one end in a safe location and the other above enemy positions. Punisher then sets up his turret to rain bullets through the portal, creating a deadly surprise attack. Keep in mind that this trick becomes less effective in platinum rank and above, as experienced players know how to counter it. Still, it’s a fantastic combo for newer players looking to climb the ranks.

3. Groot and Moon Knight

With the recent Moon Knight buff in the Season 1 update, this combo has become one of the deadliest in the game. Executing this strategy almost guarantees a team wipe, unless the enemy counters with ultimates from Mantis, Luna Snow, or Invisible Woman.

The combo is straightforward, requiring both ultimates to be ready. Once the enemies are grouped in a single spot, Groot activates his ultimate to trap them in a tight circle. The next step is simple: unleash Moon Knight’s ultimate. His devastating attack, powered by Khonshu, will annihilate the enemies caught in Groot’s trap. Thanks to the increased damage introduced in the patch, this combo can wipe out the entire enemy team if all six opponents are locked in Groot’s ultimate.

4. Psylocke and Doctor Strange

Similar to the Groot and Moon Knight combo, this strategy revolves around combining both ultimates effectively. With proper timing, Doctor Strange ultimate immobilizes enemies within its area, leaving them vulnerable. Psylocke can then follow up by targeting the stunned area with her ultimate.

Doctor Strange’s ultimate has a large AoE but functions differently from Groot’s. While Groot’s ultimate pulls enemies into a single spot, Strange’s ultimate keeps them stunned at their current locations. This makes Psylocke’s wide-area ultimate an ideal follow-up, capable of dealing massive damage and might win you the battle.

5. Invisible Woman and Doctor Strange

Here’s a hilarious combo that works specifically at the start of defensive rounds. The strategy involves positioning Invisible Woman near the enemy’s door while Doctor Strange opens a portal in front of her, with the other end of the portal leading outside the map.

Before the match begins, ensure that Invisible Woman has her Force Physics (E) ability ready and that the portal is already open. Once the match starts, enemies often exit together, creating the perfect opportunity. At that moment, Invisible Woman uses Force Physics (E) to push everyone into the portal, resulting in an instant, and super satisfying death for those who fall through. This combo has become a fun and effective tactic following the introduction of Invisible Woman in Season 1 of Marvel Rivals.

Keep on communicating with your teammate for these combos, because it is important if you want to execute them successfully. Prioritize practice in custom games to perfect your timing before attempting these strategies in ranked matches, and don’t forget to have a backup plan ready in case your combo gets countered.

These Marvel Rivals combos are powerful tools in your arsenal, but they require practice and coordination to execute properly. Don’t get discouraged if they don’t work the first few times. Keep at it, and you’ll soon be dominating the battlefield with these devastating combinations. Have fun!