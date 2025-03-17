The Great Sword is a classic weapon in Monster Hunter. It is very well-known, deals massive damage, and is incredibly fun to use, especially in Monster Hunter Wilds. There are many types of Great Swords you can craft, but some are better than others. In this guide, I will list the 5 best Great Swords in Monster Hunter Wilds.

1. Varianza



Varianza Great Sword

Attack 984 Affinity 5% Element Blast 330 How to Craft • Broken Blades x2

• Broken Tube x1

The top of the Great Sword strength pyramid belongs to the Artian weapon, Varianza. As an Artian weapon, it allows you to choose any status or element during crafting. However, the best Artian variants for the Great Sword are Paralysis, Blast, and Sleep. What truly makes Varianza superior is not just its raw damage but also its three Level 3 jewel slots, which are invaluable in Monster Hunter Wilds’ endgame.

The Paralysis variant is ideal for hunting with a party, while Blast and Sleep are better suited for solo hunts. Sleep is particularly effective, as it allows you to perform multiple wake-up True Charged Slashes for massive damage. Make sure to craft Varianza with three Attack Infusions to maximize its damage output. Additionally, the best reinforcement setup is 4 Attack + 1 Sharpness.

To craft Varianza, you need 2 Broken Blades and 1 Broken Tube—Artian weapon materials obtained by hunting Tempered monsters. Aim for the Rarity 8 Artian weapon, as the Rarity 6 and 7 versions are not worth crafting.

2. Immolator Blade



Immolator Blade Great Sword

Attack 960 Affinity 15% Element Sleep 400 How to Craft • Hunter Symbol I x5

• Nerscylla Carapace x6

• Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Cost 20,000z

Number two is the Immolator Blade, the Nerscylla variant of the Great Sword, featuring Sleep status. Sleep is an excellent status effect for Great Swords. As I said before, it allows multiple wake-up True Charged Slashes in a single hunt, making it a core mechanic of Great Sword gameplay.

The Immolator Blade offers decent damage, good affinity, and solid sharpness. Additionally, it provides two free skills—Offensive Guard 2 and Guard 1—which are incredibly useful for Great Sword users. Simply add one Guardian Jewel to max out Offensive Guard, and you’re all set. The materials needed to craft Immolator Blade are relatively easy to obtain, and even the Bird Wyvern Gem is no longer as difficult to acquire.

3. Rathalos Firesword



Rathalos Firesword Great Sword

Attack 960 Affinity 10% Element Fire 500 How to Craft • Hunter Symbol II x5

• Rathalos Scale+ x6

• Ratahlos Tail x1

• Rathalos Ruby x1 Cost 20,000z

The Rathalos Firesword, one of the most iconic Great word designs since the first Monster Hunter title, remains one of the best choices to craft in Monster Hunter Wilds. It boasts 960 raw damage, 10% affinity, and 500 Fire element, making it a solid option for endgame hunts. However, its sharpness is not as good as the Immolator Blade, so using Master’s Touch or a Sharp Jewel is recommended to improve durability.

What truly makes this weapon great is its bonus skill—Critical Boost Level 3—which is perfect for a Great Sword. By adding a Level 2 Critical Jewel, you can significantly increase critical hit damage, making the Rathalos Firesword a powerful choice.

You can obtain all the materials needed to craft the Rathalos Firesword by hunting a Tempered Rathalos in High Rank, though you may need to hunt it multiple times if you’re unlucky with the Rathalos Ruby drop.

4. Grimslayer Urgeom



Grimslayer Urgeom Great Sword

Attack 1200 Affinity -20% Element – How to Craft • Hunter Symbol II x5

• Guardian Doshaguma Fur+ x6

• Guardian Pelt+ x1

• Beast Gem x1 Cost 20,000Z

The Grimslayer Urgeom boasts the highest raw damage of any Great Sword in the game. However, as a Guardian Doshaguma variant, it comes with several downsides. Its -20 % affinity is a major drawback, making it difficult to land critical hits. Additionally, it only has a small blue sharpness bar, requiring frequent maintenance. However, by maximizing Weakness Exploit, Agitator, Max Might, and Antivirus with Black Eclipse, you can boost its affinity up to 60%, which is pretty decent for high-damage builds.

Master’s Touch with Handicraft is also mandatory for this weapon to work well. Despite its flaws, one of the best reasons to use this weapon is its terrifying design, making it one of the most visually striking Great Swords in the game. All the necessary materials that you need to craft can be obtained by hunting a Tempered Guardian Doshaguma. Similar to Rathalos, you may need to hunt it multiple times if you’re unlucky with the Beast Gem drop.

5. Giant Jawblade



Giant Jawblade Great Sword

Attack 1152 Affinity 0% Element – How to Craft • Hunter Symbol II x5

• Monster Hardbone x5

• Dragonbone Relic x1

• Commission Ticket x2 Cost 20,000z

Last but not least is the Giant Jawblade. This is, hands down, the most iconic Great Sword design in Monster Hunter history. Thanks to its great stats, it secures a spot among the best Great Swords in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The only major downside of the Giant Jawblade is its sharpness, which can still be improved using Master’s Touch and Handricaft Jewels. However, it compensates for this with Level 2 Protective Polish and Level 2 Focus as free skills, both of which significantly enhance its effectiveness. Despite its sharpness issue, its massive 1,152 base raw damage still makes it a fearsome weapon.

To obtain Monster Hardbone, which you need to craft this sword, you have to hunt a High Rank Arkveld. Dragonbone Relic can be gathered from Bonepiles, while the Commission Ticket is acquired by sending the Support Ship to search for Equipment Materials.