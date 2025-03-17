Home » Gaming » 5 Best Great Swords in Monster Hunter Wilds

5 Best Great Swords in Monster Hunter Wilds

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The Great Sword is a classic weapon in Monster Hunter. It is very well-known, deals massive damage, and is incredibly fun to use, especially in Monster Hunter Wilds. There are many types of Great Swords you can craft, but some are better than others. In this guide, I will list the 5 best Great Swords in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Best Great Swords in Monster Hunter Wilds

1. Varianza

MHW Varianza
Varianza Great Sword
Attack984
Affinity5%
ElementBlast 330
How to Craft• Broken Blades x2
• Broken Tube x1
Monster Hunter Wilds Varianza Great Sword

The top of the Great Sword strength pyramid belongs to the Artian weapon, Varianza. As an Artian weapon, it allows you to choose any status or element during crafting. However, the best Artian variants for the Great Sword are Paralysis, Blast, and Sleep. What truly makes Varianza superior is not just its raw damage but also its three Level 3 jewel slots, which are invaluable in Monster Hunter Wilds’ endgame.

The Paralysis variant is ideal for hunting with a party, while Blast and Sleep are better suited for solo hunts. Sleep is particularly effective, as it allows you to perform multiple wake-up True Charged Slashes for massive damage. Make sure to craft Varianza with three Attack Infusions to maximize its damage output. Additionally, the best reinforcement setup is 4 Attack + 1 Sharpness.

To craft Varianza, you need 2 Broken Blades and 1 Broken Tube—Artian weapon materials obtained by hunting Tempered monsters. Aim for the Rarity 8 Artian weapon, as the Rarity 6 and 7 versions are not worth crafting.

2. Immolator Blade

MHW Immolator Blade
Immolator Blade Great Sword
Attack960
Affinity15%
ElementSleep 400
How to Craft• Hunter Symbol I x5
• Nerscylla Carapace x6
• Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Cost20,000z
Monster Hunter WIlds Best great Sword

Number two is the Immolator Blade, the Nerscylla variant of the Great Sword, featuring Sleep status. Sleep is an excellent status effect for Great Swords. As I said before, it allows multiple wake-up True Charged Slashes in a single hunt, making it a core mechanic of Great Sword gameplay.

The Immolator Blade offers decent damage, good affinity, and solid sharpness. Additionally, it provides two free skills—Offensive Guard 2 and Guard 1—which are incredibly useful for Great Sword users. Simply add one Guardian Jewel to max out Offensive Guard, and you’re all set. The materials needed to craft Immolator Blade are relatively easy to obtain, and even the Bird Wyvern Gem is no longer as difficult to acquire.

3. Rathalos Firesword

MHW Rathalos Firesword
Rathalos Firesword Great Sword
Attack960
Affinity10%
ElementFire 500
How to Craft• Hunter Symbol II x5
• Rathalos Scale+ x6
• Ratahlos Tail x1
• Rathalos Ruby x1
Cost20,000z
Monster Hunter Wilds Best Great Sword

The Rathalos Firesword, one of the most iconic Great word designs since the first Monster Hunter title, remains one of the best choices to craft in Monster Hunter Wilds. It boasts 960 raw damage, 10% affinity, and 500 Fire element, making it a solid option for endgame hunts. However, its sharpness is not as good as the Immolator Blade, so using Master’s Touch or a Sharp Jewel is recommended to improve durability.

    What truly makes this weapon great is its bonus skill—Critical Boost Level 3—which is perfect for a Great Sword. By adding a Level 2 Critical Jewel, you can significantly increase critical hit damage, making the Rathalos Firesword a powerful choice.

    You can obtain all the materials needed to craft the Rathalos Firesword by hunting a Tempered Rathalos in High Rank, though you may need to hunt it multiple times if you’re unlucky with the Rathalos Ruby drop.

    Also Read:

    4. Grimslayer Urgeom

    MHW Grimslayer Urgeom
    Grimslayer Urgeom Great Sword
    Attack1200
    Affinity-20%
    Element
    How to Craft• Hunter Symbol II x5
    • Guardian Doshaguma Fur+ x6
    • Guardian Pelt+ x1
    • Beast Gem x1
    Cost20,000Z
    Monster Hunter Wilds best Great Swords

    The Grimslayer Urgeom boasts the highest raw damage of any Great Sword in the game. However, as a Guardian Doshaguma variant, it comes with several downsides. Its -20 % affinity is a major drawback, making it difficult to land critical hits. Additionally, it only has a small blue sharpness bar, requiring frequent maintenance. However, by maximizing Weakness Exploit, Agitator, Max Might, and Antivirus with Black Eclipse, you can boost its affinity up to 60%, which is pretty decent for high-damage builds.

    Master’s Touch with Handicraft is also mandatory for this weapon to work well. Despite its flaws, one of the best reasons to use this weapon is its terrifying design, making it one of the most visually striking Great Swords in the game. All the necessary materials that you need to craft can be obtained by hunting a Tempered Guardian Doshaguma. Similar to Rathalos, you may need to hunt it multiple times if you’re unlucky with the Beast Gem drop.

    5. Giant Jawblade

    MHW Giant Jawblade
    Giant Jawblade Great Sword
    Attack1152
    Affinity0%
    Element
    How to Craft• Hunter Symbol II x5
    • Monster Hardbone x5
    • Dragonbone Relic x1
    •  Commission Ticket x2
    Cost20,000z
    Monster Hunter Wilds Great Sword

    Last but not least is the Giant Jawblade. This is, hands down, the most iconic Great Sword design in Monster Hunter history. Thanks to its great stats, it secures a spot among the best Great Swords in Monster Hunter Wilds.

    The only major downside of the Giant Jawblade is its sharpness, which can still be improved using Master’s Touch and Handricaft Jewels. However, it compensates for this with Level 2 Protective Polish and Level 2 Focus as free skills, both of which significantly enhance its effectiveness. Despite its sharpness issue, its massive 1,152 base raw damage still makes it a fearsome weapon.

    To obtain Monster Hardbone, which you need to craft this sword, you have to hunt a High Rank Arkveld. Dragonbone Relic can be gathered from Bonepiles, while the Commission Ticket is acquired by sending the Support Ship to search for Equipment Materials.

    Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

    You may also like

    How to Complete Regretevator – Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

    Roblox Untitled Tag Game Codes (March 2025)

    Roblox Eat the World Codes (March 2025)

    Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes – Song ID Codes (March 2025)

    Today’s NYT Connections #646 Hints and Answers for March 18

    Today’s NYT Wordle #1368 Hints and Answers for March 18

    inZOI Desired Life: Guide to Crafting Your Zoi’s Dream Life

    All Past NYT Wordle Answers – Every Wordle Word Released...

    Fortnite x Solo Leveling Crossover Rumors: What We Know So...

    inZOI Traits Guide: List of Traits to Create Your Zoi’s...