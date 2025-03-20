5 Best Long Swords in Monster Hunter Wilds Ranked

The Long Sword in Monster Hunter Wilds is the pinnacle counterattack weapon, capable of dealing constant, massive damage to a monster. However, some Long Swords are simply better than others. In this guide, we will list the five best Long Swords in Monster Hunter Wilds, based on their raw damage, elemental power, sharpness, and overall usability.

1. Dimensius



Dimensius Long Sword

Attack 627 Affinity 20% Element Thunder 300 How to Craft • Broken Blades x1

• Crushed Tube x2

The best Long Sword in the game is the Artian variant, called Dimensius. This long sword is an incredibly versatile weapon, allowing you to modify its status effects based on infusion or reinforcements. The best Dimensius variant for the Long Sword is Para or Blast, paired with all Attack infusions and four Attack plus one Sharpness reinforcement.

What makes Dimensius the top choice for a Long Sword is its three-level jewel slots, which is a huge advantage for any build. For jewels, the best options are:

Critical Boost

Master’s Touch

Enhancer Jewels

You can craft Dimensius by combining a Broken Blade with two Crushed Tubes. To obtain these materials, you need to hunt tempered monsters, preferably Apex monsters such as Rey Dau, Arkveld, or Uth Duna, as they drop Rarity 8 Ancient Materials, the only rarity required.

2. Stahlrecht



Stahlrecht Long Sword

Attack 693 Affinity 20% Element Dragon 300 How to Craft • Hunter Symbol III x5

• Gore Magala Feeler+ x2

• Gore Magala Nyctgem x1

• Frenzy Crystal x5 Cost 20,000z

Stahlrecht, the Gore Magala variant, is the second-best Long Sword in the game. It boasts high damage, decent white sharpness, and, most importantly, 20% affinity. The 300 Dragon element is also a solid addition, making it the best alternative if you haven’t obtained Dimensius yet. This Long Sword provides the Critical Element bonus skill, which is excellent when hunting monsters with elemental weaknesses. For the jewels, you can insert Critical Boost III, Enhancer II, and Dragon I for optimal results.

To craft Stahlrecht, you need some Hunter Symbols, Gore Magala items, and Frenzy Crystals. Hunter Symbol III can be obtained by hunting tempered Apex monsters, while Frenzy Crystals drop from frenzied monsters.

3. Lala Ornithocton



Lala Ornithocton Long Sword

Attack 660 Affinity 15% Element Paralysis 250 How to Craft • Hunter Symbol I x5

• Lala Barina Carapace x6

• Monster Broth x4

• Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Cost 20,000z

Paralysis is currently the meta status in Monster Hunter Wilds, and Lala Barina’s weapon variants are the best for this play style. Lala Ornithocton stands as one of the best Long Swords in the game in the current state (before any potential paralysis nerfs, hopefully not).

Lala Ornithocton features 660 raw damage, 15% affinity, and 250 paralysis, making it the bread and butter of this weapon. Its really long white sharpness also makes it a durable and reliable choice. For optimal performance, you can insert Critical Boost III and Enhancer.

4. Rompo Mytoxin



Rompo Mytoxin Long Sword

Attack 726 Affinity 0% Element Poison 250 How to Craft • Hunter Symbol I x5

• Rompopolo Beak+ x3

• Wyvern Gem x1

Next on the list is another status weapon, this time focusing on poison—the Rompo Mytoxin. This Rompopolo weapon variant boasts decent stats and is easy to craft, making it one of the best choices for players looking to utilize poison effectively.

Rompo Mytoxin features 726 raw damage, which is solid, and 250 poison, enough to leave Apex monsters struggling against its effects. However, its 0% affinity requires a build that significantly enhances affinity. The best skills to pair with it include Black Eclipse, Max Might, Weakness Exploit, and Agitator.

5. Wyvern Blade “Maple”



Wyvern Blade “Maple” Long Sword

Attack 660 Affinity 10% Element Fire 350 How to Craft • Hunter Symbol II x5

• Rathalos Scale+ x6

• Rathalos Tail x1

• Rathalos Ruby x1 Cost 20,000z

The last weapon on this list is the iconic Rathalos variant, Wyvern Blade “Maple”. A staple since the early Monster Hunter titles, the Wyvern Blade remains a strong choice even though there are various new weapons introduced in the game. Wyvern Blade “Maple” offers 660 raw damage, 10% affinity, and 350 fire damage, making it a powerful option, especially against fire-weak monsters.

The best part of this weapon is its bonus skill: 3 levels of Critical Boost, which is essential for Long Sword users. Since Critical Boost III is already included as a free skill, you can use the jewel slots for other valuable upgrades, such as Master’s Touch or Enhancer III.

Those are the five best Long Swords in Monster Hunter Wilds. Whether you’re aiming for the strongest option, Dimensius, or seeking solid alternatives, these weapons are your best choices to truly excel as a Long Sword user.