‘A’ is one of the most common vowels in the English language, making it a staple for any serious word game player. In this guide, we’ve created a list of the top essential 5-letter words starting with A. To give you an edge, we have also included the Words With Friends point values as a subscript next to each word. Here are all the 5 letter words starting with A.

Why Start with ‘A’?

In Wordle, ‘A’ is a strategic starting letter because it helps you identify vowel placement early. In Words With Friends or Scrabble, ‘A’ is a high-utility tile that connects easily with high-scoring consonants.

Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With A

Before we dive into the full list, let’s look at the 5 Letter Words starting with A that have the highest score:

If you’re looking to blow your opponent away in Words With Friends, these are the three words you need to memorize:

ABUZZ 27 – The ultimate ‘A’ word. If you can land this on a Double or Triple Word score, the game is practically over. AFFIX 18 – Perfect for when you have an ‘X’ but no ‘Z’. AJIVA 18 – A Jainist term that is a literal lifesaver when you are stuck with a ‘J’.

5 Letter Words List starting with A

ABUZZ₂₇ AFFIX₁₈ AJIVA₁₈ AJUGA₁₇ AMAZE₁₇ AZOIC₁₇ ADMIX₁₆ ADZED₁₆ AGAZE₁₆ AMUCK₁₆ AXMAN₁₆ AXMEN₁₆ AZLON₁₆ AZOTH₁₆ ABACK₁₅ ACOCK₁₅ ADOZE₁₅ ADZES₁₅ AQUAE₁₅ AQUAS₁₅ AXING₁₅ AXIOM₁₅ AZANS₁₅ AZIDE₁₅ AZIDO₁₅ AZINE₁₅ AZOLE₁₅ AZONS₁₅ AZURE₁₅ ABAMP₁₄ ACMIC₁₄ ADDAX₁₄ AMPLY₁₄ ANNEX₁₄ APPLY₁₄ ARROZ₁₄ ATAXY₁₄ AUDAX₁₄ AUXIN₁₄ AXLED₁₄ AZOTE₁₄ ABBEY₁₃ ABMHO₁₃ ABOHM₁₃ ABYSM₁₃ ALACK₁₃ ALBUM₁₃ ALECK₁₃ ALICK₁₃ ALKYD₁₃ ALKYL₁₃ AMBRY₁₃ AMPUL₁₃ AWFUL₁₃ AXELS₁₃ AXIAL₁₃ AXILE₁₃ AXILS₁₃ AXION₁₃ AXLES₁₃ AXONE₁₃ AXONS₁₃ ABAKA₁₂ ABOVE₁₂ ACHEY₁₂ ACHHA₁₂ ACKEE₁₂ ALGUM₁₂ ALMUG₁₂ AMBLE₁₂ AMNIC₁₂ AMOKS₁₂ AMPED₁₂ AMPLE₁₂ ANKHS₁₂ APEAK₁₂ APEEK₁₂ APPAL₁₂ APPEL₁₂ APPLE₁₂ APPUI₁₂ ASKEW₁₂ AVOWS₁₂ AWAKE₁₂ AWOKE₁₂ AXITE₁₂ ABACA₁₁ ABACI₁₁ ABAFT₁₁ ABBAS₁₁ ABBES₁₁ ABBOT₁₁ ABEAM₁₁ ABOMA₁₁ ACCRA₁₁ ACERB₁₁ ACHED₁₁ ACIDY₁₁ ACING₁₁ ACMES₁₁ ACYLS₁₁ ADHOC₁₁ ADUKI₁₁ ADUNC₁₁ AFOAM₁₁ AGAVE₁₁ AGLOW₁₁ ALEPH₁₁ ALMAH₁₁ ALMEH₁₁ ALMUD₁₁ ALPHA₁₁ ALWAY₁₁ AMBER₁₁ AMBIT₁₁ AMBOS₁₁ AMEBA₁₁ AMICE₁₁ AMICI₁₁ AMMAS₁₁ AMMOS₁₁ AMONG₁₁ AMYLS₁₁ ANCHO₁₁ ANKLE₁₁ ANKUS₁₁ ANNUM₁₁ ANOMY₁₁ ANVIL₁₁ APACE₁₁ APHID₁₁ APPING₁₁ APPRO₁₁ APTLY₁₁ ASPIC₁₁ ASWIM₁₁ AVGAS₁₁ AWING₁₁ ABASH₁₀ ABAYA₁₀ ABHOR₁₀ ABLED₁₀ ABYES₁₀ ABYSS₁₀ ACHAR₁₀ ACHES₁₀ ACHOO₁₀ ACNED₁₀ ACOLD₁₀ ADLIB₁₀ ADMAN₁₀ ADMEN₁₀ ADMIN₁₀ ADOWN₁₀ AFOUL₁₀ AGAMA₁₀ AGAPE₁₀ AGING₁₀ AGISM₁₀ AGLEY₁₀ AGMAS₁₀ AGONY₁₀ AHING₁₀ AHULL₁₀ AITCH₁₀ AKELA₁₀ AKENE₁₀ ALCID₁₀ ALIKE₁₀ ALIVE₁₀ ALKIE₁₀ ALLOW₁₀ ALLYL₁₀ ALUMS₁₀ AMAHS₁₀ AMEND₁₀ AMITY₁₀ ANCON₁₀ ANGRY₁₀ APERY₁₀ APHIS₁₀ APISH₁₀ ARVAL₁₀ ASKED₁₀ ATOMY₁₀ ATOPY₁₀ AUGHT₁₀ AULIC₁₀ AURUM₁₀ AVAIL₁₀ AVANT₁₀ AVENS₁₀ AVIAN₁₀ AVION₁₀ AVOID₁₀ AWASH₁₀ AWAYS₁₀ AWNED₁₀ AARGH₉ ABELE₉ ABIDE₉ ABLER₉ ABLES₉ ABODE₉ ABOIL₉ ABOON₉ ABOUT₉ ABURA₉ ABUSE₉ ABUTS₉ ACIDS₉ ACINI₉ ACNES₉ ACORN₉ ACRED₉ ACRID₉ ACTED₉ ACTIN₉ ACTUS₉ ACUTE₉ ADAPT₉ ADBOT₉ ADEEM₉ ADEPT₉ ADHAN₉ ADMIT₉ ADOBE₉ ADOBO₉ ADOPT₉ ADORB₉ AGGER₉ AGGIE₉ AGGRO₉ AGHAS₉ AGOGO₉ AGUED₉ AHOLD₉ AIMED₉ AIVER₉ AKARA₉ AKEES₉ ALAAP₉ ALAMO₉ ALANG₉ ALAPS₉ ALARM₉ ALBAS₉ ALECS₉ ALEFS₉ ALFAS₉ ALGAL₉ ALGID₉ ALGIN₉ ALIBI₉ ALIFS₉ ALIGN₉ ALLAY₉ ALLEY₉ ALLOY₉ ALMES₉ ALOFT₉ ALONG₉ ALOOF₉ AMAIN₉ AMENS₉ AMENT₉ AMIDE₉ AMIDO₉ AMIDS₉ AMINE₉ AMINO₉ AMINS₉ AMNIA₉ AMNIO₉ AMOLE₉ AMOUR₉ AMUSE₉ ANGEL₉ ANGLE₉ ANIMA₉ ANIME₉ ANIMI₉ ANNOY₉ ANNUL₉ ANTIC₉ APIAN₉ APNEA₉ APODS₉ APOLS₉ APRON₉ ARAKS₉ ARCED₉ ARCUS₉ ARDEB₉ ARMED₉

Tips for Winning With “A” Words

In Wordle: If you are stuck on a word with a yellow ‘A’, try putting it at the start. Many players assume ‘A’ belongs in the middle, but as you can see from the list above, there are hundreds of options where it leads the way!

In Words With Friends: Keep an eye out for 'X', 'Z', and 'Q' when you have an 'A'. Words like AFFIX₁₈ , AZURE₁₅ , and AQUAS₁₅ can turn a mediocre turn into a game-winning one.

Keep an eye out for ‘X’, ‘Z’, and ‘Q’ when you have an ‘A’. Words like , , and can turn a mediocre turn into a game-winning one. Vowel Loading: Words like ADIEU (though not on this specific ‘A’ list) or AERIE₅ are great for flushing out other vowels early in a game.

So that’s it, peeps! Use this list to dominate your next match. Which “A” word is your go-to opening move? Let us know!