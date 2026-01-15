‘A’ is one of the most common vowels in the English language, making it a staple for any serious word game player. In this guide, we’ve created a list of the top essential 5-letter words starting with A. To give you an edge, we have also included the Words With Friends point values as a subscript next to each word. Here are all the 5 letter words starting with A.
Why Start with ‘A’?
In Wordle, ‘A’ is a strategic starting letter because it helps you identify vowel placement early. In Words With Friends or Scrabble, ‘A’ is a high-utility tile that connects easily with high-scoring consonants.
Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With A
Before we dive into the full list, let’s look at the 5 Letter Words starting with A that have the highest score:
If you’re looking to blow your opponent away in Words With Friends, these are the three words you need to memorize:
- ABUZZ27 – The ultimate ‘A’ word. If you can land this on a Double or Triple Word score, the game is practically over.
- AFFIX18 – Perfect for when you have an ‘X’ but no ‘Z’.
- AJIVA18 – A Jainist term that is a literal lifesaver when you are stuck with a ‘J’.
5 Letter Words List starting with A
|ABUZZ₂₇
|AFFIX₁₈
|AJIVA₁₈
|AJUGA₁₇
|AMAZE₁₇
|AZOIC₁₇
|ADMIX₁₆
|ADZED₁₆
|AGAZE₁₆
|AMUCK₁₆
|AXMAN₁₆
|AXMEN₁₆
|AZLON₁₆
|AZOTH₁₆
|ABACK₁₅
|ACOCK₁₅
|ADOZE₁₅
|ADZES₁₅
|AQUAE₁₅
|AQUAS₁₅
|AXING₁₅
|AXIOM₁₅
|AZANS₁₅
|AZIDE₁₅
|AZIDO₁₅
|AZINE₁₅
|AZOLE₁₅
|AZONS₁₅
|AZURE₁₅
|ABAMP₁₄
|ACMIC₁₄
|ADDAX₁₄
|AMPLY₁₄
|ANNEX₁₄
|APPLY₁₄
|ARROZ₁₄
|ATAXY₁₄
|AUDAX₁₄
|AUXIN₁₄
|AXLED₁₄
|AZOTE₁₄
|ABBEY₁₃
|ABMHO₁₃
|ABOHM₁₃
|ABYSM₁₃
|ALACK₁₃
|ALBUM₁₃
|ALECK₁₃
|ALICK₁₃
|ALKYD₁₃
|ALKYL₁₃
|AMBRY₁₃
|AMPUL₁₃
|AWFUL₁₃
|AXELS₁₃
|AXIAL₁₃
|AXILE₁₃
|AXILS₁₃
|AXION₁₃
|AXLES₁₃
|AXONE₁₃
|AXONS₁₃
|ABAKA₁₂
|ABOVE₁₂
|ACHEY₁₂
|ACHHA₁₂
|ACKEE₁₂
|ALGUM₁₂
|ALMUG₁₂
|AMBLE₁₂
|AMNIC₁₂
|AMOKS₁₂
|AMPED₁₂
|AMPLE₁₂
|ANKHS₁₂
|APEAK₁₂
|APEEK₁₂
|APPAL₁₂
|APPEL₁₂
|APPLE₁₂
|APPUI₁₂
|ASKEW₁₂
|AVOWS₁₂
|AWAKE₁₂
|AWOKE₁₂
|AXITE₁₂
|ABACA₁₁
|ABACI₁₁
|ABAFT₁₁
|ABBAS₁₁
|ABBES₁₁
|ABBOT₁₁
|ABEAM₁₁
|ABOMA₁₁
|ACCRA₁₁
|ACERB₁₁
|ACHED₁₁
|ACIDY₁₁
|ACING₁₁
|ACMES₁₁
|ACYLS₁₁
|ADHOC₁₁
|ADUKI₁₁
|ADUNC₁₁
|AFOAM₁₁
|AGAVE₁₁
|AGLOW₁₁
|ALEPH₁₁
|ALMAH₁₁
|ALMEH₁₁
|ALMUD₁₁
|ALPHA₁₁
|ALWAY₁₁
|AMBER₁₁
|AMBIT₁₁
|AMBOS₁₁
|AMEBA₁₁
|AMICE₁₁
|AMICI₁₁
|AMMAS₁₁
|AMMOS₁₁
|AMONG₁₁
|AMYLS₁₁
|ANCHO₁₁
|ANKLE₁₁
|ANKUS₁₁
|ANNUM₁₁
|ANOMY₁₁
|ANVIL₁₁
|APACE₁₁
|APHID₁₁
|APPING₁₁
|APPRO₁₁
|APTLY₁₁
|ASPIC₁₁
|ASWIM₁₁
|AVGAS₁₁
|AWING₁₁
|ABASH₁₀
|ABAYA₁₀
|ABHOR₁₀
|ABLED₁₀
|ABYES₁₀
|ABYSS₁₀
|ACHAR₁₀
|ACHES₁₀
|ACHOO₁₀
|ACNED₁₀
|ACOLD₁₀
|ADLIB₁₀
|ADMAN₁₀
|ADMEN₁₀
|ADMIN₁₀
|ADOWN₁₀
|AFOUL₁₀
|AGAMA₁₀
|AGAPE₁₀
|AGING₁₀
|AGISM₁₀
|AGLEY₁₀
|AGMAS₁₀
|AGONY₁₀
|AHING₁₀
|AHULL₁₀
|AITCH₁₀
|AKELA₁₀
|AKENE₁₀
|ALCID₁₀
|ALIKE₁₀
|ALIVE₁₀
|ALKIE₁₀
|ALLOW₁₀
|ALLYL₁₀
|ALUMS₁₀
|AMAHS₁₀
|AMEND₁₀
|AMITY₁₀
|ANCON₁₀
|ANGRY₁₀
|APERY₁₀
|APHIS₁₀
|APISH₁₀
|ARVAL₁₀
|ASKED₁₀
|ATOMY₁₀
|ATOPY₁₀
|AUGHT₁₀
|AULIC₁₀
|AURUM₁₀
|AVAIL₁₀
|AVANT₁₀
|AVENS₁₀
|AVIAN₁₀
|AVION₁₀
|AVOID₁₀
|AWASH₁₀
|AWAYS₁₀
|AWNED₁₀
|AARGH₉
|ABELE₉
|ABIDE₉
|ABLER₉
|ABLES₉
|ABODE₉
|ABOIL₉
|ABOON₉
|ABOUT₉
|ABURA₉
|ABUSE₉
|ABUTS₉
|ACIDS₉
|ACINI₉
|ACNES₉
|ACORN₉
|ACRED₉
|ACRID₉
|ACTED₉
|ACTIN₉
|ACTUS₉
|ACUTE₉
|ADAPT₉
|ADBOT₉
|ADEEM₉
|ADEPT₉
|ADHAN₉
|ADMIT₉
|ADOBE₉
|ADOBO₉
|ADOPT₉
|ADORB₉
|AGGER₉
|AGGIE₉
|AGGRO₉
|AGHAS₉
|AGOGO₉
|AGUED₉
|AHOLD₉
|AIMED₉
|AIVER₉
|AKARA₉
|AKEES₉
|ALAAP₉
|ALAMO₉
|ALANG₉
|ALAPS₉
|ALARM₉
|ALBAS₉
|ALECS₉
|ALEFS₉
|ALFAS₉
|ALGAL₉
|ALGID₉
|ALGIN₉
|ALIBI₉
|ALIFS₉
|ALIGN₉
|ALLAY₉
|ALLEY₉
|ALLOY₉
|ALMES₉
|ALOFT₉
|ALONG₉
|ALOOF₉
|AMAIN₉
|AMENS₉
|AMENT₉
|AMIDE₉
|AMIDO₉
|AMIDS₉
|AMINE₉
|AMINO₉
|AMINS₉
|AMNIA₉
|AMNIO₉
|AMOLE₉
|AMOUR₉
|AMUSE₉
|ANGEL₉
|ANGLE₉
|ANIMA₉
|ANIME₉
|ANIMI₉
|ANNOY₉
|ANNUL₉
|ANTIC₉
|APIAN₉
|APNEA₉
|APODS₉
|APOLS₉
|APRON₉
|ARAKS₉
|ARCED₉
|ARCUS₉
|ARDEB₉
|ARMED₉
If you want to find out words starting with other letters, you can check our Master List of 5-Letter Words to find every word from A to Z!
Tips for Winning With “A” Words
- In Wordle: If you are stuck on a word with a yellow ‘A’, try putting it at the start. Many players assume ‘A’ belongs in the middle, but as you can see from the list above, there are hundreds of options where it leads the way!
- In Words With Friends: Keep an eye out for ‘X’, ‘Z’, and ‘Q’ when you have an ‘A’. Words like AFFIX₁₈, AZURE₁₅, and AQUAS₁₅ can turn a mediocre turn into a game-winning one.
- Vowel Loading: Words like ADIEU (though not on this specific ‘A’ list) or AERIE₅ are great for flushing out other vowels early in a game.
So that’s it, peeps! Use this list to dominate your next match. Which “A” word is your go-to opening move? Let us know!