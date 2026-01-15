Home » Puzzles » 5 Letter Words starting with A

5 Letter Words starting with A

‘A’ is one of the most common vowels in the English language, making it a staple for any serious word game player. In this guide, we’ve created a list of the top essential 5-letter words starting with A. To give you an edge, we have also included the Words With Friends point values as a subscript next to each word. Here are all the 5 letter words starting with A.

Why Start with ‘A’?

In Wordle, ‘A’ is a strategic starting letter because it helps you identify vowel placement early. In Words With Friends or Scrabble, ‘A’ is a high-utility tile that connects easily with high-scoring consonants.

Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With A

Before we dive into the full list, let’s look at the 5 Letter Words starting with A that have the highest score:

If you’re looking to blow your opponent away in Words With Friends, these are the three words you need to memorize:

  1. ABUZZ27 – The ultimate ‘A’ word. If you can land this on a Double or Triple Word score, the game is practically over.
  2. AFFIX18 – Perfect for when you have an ‘X’ but no ‘Z’.
  3. AJIVA18 – A Jainist term that is a literal lifesaver when you are stuck with a ‘J’.

ABUZZ₂₇AFFIX₁₈AJIVA₁₈AJUGA₁₇AMAZE₁₇
AZOIC₁₇ADMIX₁₆ADZED₁₆AGAZE₁₆AMUCK₁₆
AXMAN₁₆AXMEN₁₆AZLON₁₆AZOTH₁₆ABACK₁₅
ACOCK₁₅ADOZE₁₅ADZES₁₅AQUAE₁₅AQUAS₁₅
AXING₁₅AXIOM₁₅AZANS₁₅AZIDE₁₅AZIDO₁₅
AZINE₁₅AZOLE₁₅AZONS₁₅AZURE₁₅ABAMP₁₄
ACMIC₁₄ADDAX₁₄AMPLY₁₄ANNEX₁₄APPLY₁₄
ARROZ₁₄ATAXY₁₄AUDAX₁₄AUXIN₁₄AXLED₁₄
AZOTE₁₄ABBEY₁₃ABMHO₁₃ABOHM₁₃ABYSM₁₃
ALACK₁₃ALBUM₁₃ALECK₁₃ALICK₁₃ALKYD₁₃
ALKYL₁₃AMBRY₁₃AMPUL₁₃AWFUL₁₃AXELS₁₃
AXIAL₁₃AXILE₁₃AXILS₁₃AXION₁₃AXLES₁₃
AXONE₁₃AXONS₁₃ABAKA₁₂ABOVE₁₂ACHEY₁₂
ACHHA₁₂ACKEE₁₂ALGUM₁₂ALMUG₁₂AMBLE₁₂
AMNIC₁₂AMOKS₁₂AMPED₁₂AMPLE₁₂ANKHS₁₂
APEAK₁₂APEEK₁₂APPAL₁₂APPEL₁₂APPLE₁₂
APPUI₁₂ASKEW₁₂AVOWS₁₂AWAKE₁₂AWOKE₁₂
AXITE₁₂ABACA₁₁ABACI₁₁ABAFT₁₁ABBAS₁₁
ABBES₁₁ABBOT₁₁ABEAM₁₁ABOMA₁₁ACCRA₁₁
ACERB₁₁ACHED₁₁ACIDY₁₁ACING₁₁ACMES₁₁
ACYLS₁₁ADHOC₁₁ADUKI₁₁ADUNC₁₁AFOAM₁₁
AGAVE₁₁AGLOW₁₁ALEPH₁₁ALMAH₁₁ALMEH₁₁
ALMUD₁₁ALPHA₁₁ALWAY₁₁AMBER₁₁AMBIT₁₁
AMBOS₁₁AMEBA₁₁AMICE₁₁AMICI₁₁AMMAS₁₁
AMMOS₁₁AMONG₁₁AMYLS₁₁ANCHO₁₁ANKLE₁₁
ANKUS₁₁ANNUM₁₁ANOMY₁₁ANVIL₁₁APACE₁₁
APHID₁₁APPING₁₁APPRO₁₁APTLY₁₁ASPIC₁₁
ASWIM₁₁AVGAS₁₁AWING₁₁ABASH₁₀ABAYA₁₀
ABHOR₁₀ABLED₁₀ABYES₁₀ABYSS₁₀ACHAR₁₀
ACHES₁₀ACHOO₁₀ACNED₁₀ACOLD₁₀ADLIB₁₀
ADMAN₁₀ADMEN₁₀ADMIN₁₀ADOWN₁₀AFOUL₁₀
AGAMA₁₀AGAPE₁₀AGING₁₀AGISM₁₀AGLEY₁₀
AGMAS₁₀AGONY₁₀AHING₁₀AHULL₁₀AITCH₁₀
AKELA₁₀AKENE₁₀ALCID₁₀ALIKE₁₀ALIVE₁₀
ALKIE₁₀ALLOW₁₀ALLYL₁₀ALUMS₁₀AMAHS₁₀
AMEND₁₀AMITY₁₀ANCON₁₀ANGRY₁₀APERY₁₀
APHIS₁₀APISH₁₀ARVAL₁₀ASKED₁₀ATOMY₁₀
ATOPY₁₀AUGHT₁₀AULIC₁₀AURUM₁₀AVAIL₁₀
AVANT₁₀AVENS₁₀AVIAN₁₀AVION₁₀AVOID₁₀
AWASH₁₀AWAYS₁₀AWNED₁₀AARGH₉ABELE₉
ABIDE₉ABLER₉ABLES₉ABODE₉ABOIL₉
ABOON₉ABOUT₉ABURA₉ABUSE₉ABUTS₉
ACIDS₉ACINI₉ACNES₉ACORN₉ACRED₉
ACRID₉ACTED₉ACTIN₉ACTUS₉ACUTE₉
ADAPT₉ADBOT₉ADEEM₉ADEPT₉ADHAN₉
ADMIT₉ADOBE₉ADOBO₉ADOPT₉ADORB₉
AGGER₉AGGIE₉AGGRO₉AGHAS₉AGOGO₉
AGUED₉AHOLD₉AIMED₉AIVER₉AKARA₉
AKEES₉ALAAP₉ALAMO₉ALANG₉ALAPS₉
ALARM₉ALBAS₉ALECS₉ALEFS₉ALFAS₉
ALGAL₉ALGID₉ALGIN₉ALIBI₉ALIFS₉
ALIGN₉ALLAY₉ALLEY₉ALLOY₉ALMES₉
ALOFT₉ALONG₉ALOOF₉AMAIN₉AMENS₉
AMENT₉AMIDE₉AMIDO₉AMIDS₉AMINE₉
AMINO₉AMINS₉AMNIA₉AMNIO₉AMOLE₉
AMOUR₉AMUSE₉ANGEL₉ANGLE₉ANIMA₉
ANIME₉ANIMI₉ANNOY₉ANNUL₉ANTIC₉
APIAN₉APNEA₉APODS₉APOLS₉APRON₉
ARAKS₉ARCED₉ARCUS₉ARDEB₉ARMED₉

If you want to find out words starting with other letters, you can check our Master List of 5-Letter Words to find every word from A to Z!

Tips for Winning With “A” Words

  • In Wordle: If you are stuck on a word with a yellow ‘A’, try putting it at the start. Many players assume ‘A’ belongs in the middle, but as you can see from the list above, there are hundreds of options where it leads the way!
  • In Words With Friends: Keep an eye out for ‘X’, ‘Z’, and ‘Q’ when you have an ‘A’. Words like AFFIX₁₈, AZURE₁₅, and AQUAS₁₅ can turn a mediocre turn into a game-winning one.
  • Vowel Loading: Words like ADIEU (though not on this specific ‘A’ list) or AERIE₅ are great for flushing out other vowels early in a game.

So that’s it, peeps! Use this list to dominate your next match. Which “A” word is your go-to opening move? Let us know!

