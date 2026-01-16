Starting a word with ‘B’ is a bold move that can pay off significantly in word games. While ‘B’ isn’t as common as ‘A’, it appears in many punchy, high-scoring words that can help you clear your rack in Words with Friends or narrow down the consonants in your daily Wordle. Here are all the 5-letter words starting with B.
Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With B
Before we dive into the full list, let’s look at the 5-letter words starting with B that carry the highest point values. If you want to absolutely dominate your next Words With Friends match, these are the three “B” words you need to memorize:
If you’re looking to blow your opponent away in Words With Friends, these are the three words you need to memorize:
- BUZZY₂₉ – This is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the ‘B’ list. Utilizing two Z tiles and a Y, it’s one of the highest-scoring 5-letter words in the entire game.
- BEZZY₂₈ – A slang term for a best friend, this word is a literal game-changer. It’s perfect for when you need to dump those high-value Z tiles but don’t have the vowels for BUZZY.
- BHAJI₁₉ – A delicious Indian snack and an even better word game play! This is your go-to strategy when you’re stuck with a J and an H and need to skyrocket your score.
5 Letter Words List starting with B
|BUZZY₂₉
|BEZZY₂₈
|BIZZY₂₈
|BHAJI₁₉
|BOOZY₁₉
|BUXOM₁₉
|BAJUS₁₈
|BANJO₁₈
|BEMIX₁₈
|BEVVY₁₈
|BEZEL₁₈
|BEZIL₁₈
|BIJOU₁₈
|BIKKY₁₈
|BIVVY₁₈
|BLAZE₁₈
|BLITZ₁₈
|BONZA₁₈
|BONZE₁₈
|BURQA₁₈
|BAIZA₁₇
|BAIZE₁₇
|BAJRA₁₇
|BAZAR₁₇
|BAZAS₁₇
|BAZOO₁₇
|BICKY₁₇
|BOOZE₁₇
|BORTZ₁₇
|BOXTY₁₇
|BOZOS₁₇
|BRAXY₁₇
|BRAZA₁₇
|BRAZE₁₇
|BUBBY₁₇
|BUFFY₁₇
|BUMPH₁₇
|BUMPY₁₇
|BABBY₁₆
|BACCY₁₆
|BAFFY₁₆
|BAMMY₁₆
|BEAUX₁₆
|BIFFY₁₆
|BIPPY₁₆
|BLACK₁₆
|BLOCK₁₆
|BLUFF₁₆
|BOBBY₁₆
|BOPPY₁₆
|BOXED₁₆
|BUCKO₁₆
|BUCKS₁₆
|BULKY₁₆
|BABKA₁₅
|BACKS₁₅
|BALKY₁₅
|BECKS₁₅
|BINKY₁₅
|BLIMP₁₅
|BOCKS₁₅
|BORAX₁₅
|BOXER₁₅
|BOXES₁₅
|BRACK₁₅
|BRICK₁₅
|BROCK₁₅
|BUBBA₁₅
|BUCHU₁₅
|BUFFA₁₅
|BUFFI₁₅
|BUFFO₁₅
|BUFFS₁₅
|BUGGY₁₅
|BUMFS₁₅
|BUMPS₁₅
|BUNCH₁₅
|BYWAY₁₅
|BACCA₁₄
|BAFFS₁₄
|BAGGY₁₄
|BALMY₁₄
|BARKY₁₄
|BAULK₁₄
|BAWDY₁₄
|BEAKY₁₄
|BEBOP₁₄
|BECAP₁₄
|BEGUM₁₄
|BELCH₁₄
|BENCH₁₄
|BEWDY₁₄
|BHAVA₁₄
|BIBBS₁₄
|BICEP₁₄
|BIFFO₁₄
|BIFFS₁₄
|BILBY₁₄
|BIMBO₁₄
|BLANK₁₄
|BLIMY₁₄
|BLINK₁₄
|BLOWY₁₄
|BLYPE₁₄
|BOCCE₁₄
|BOCCI₁₄
|BOFFO₁₄
|BOFFS₁₄
|BOGGY₁₄
|BOKEH₁₄
|BOMBE₁₄
|BOMBS₁₄
|BOSKY₁₄
|BRAKY₁₄
|BULGY₁₄
|BULKS₁₄
|BUNKO₁₄
|BUNKS₁₄
|BUSBY₁₄
|BUTCH₁₄
|BYLAW₁₄
|BABUL₁₃
|BAKED₁₃
|BALKS₁₃
|BANKS₁₃
|BARFY₁₃
|BARMY₁₃
|BATCH₁₃
|BAWTY₁₃
|BEACH₁₃
|BEAMY₁₃
|BEECH₁₃
|BEEFY₁₃
|BEFOG₁₃
|BEGOB₁₃
|BEVEL₁₃
|BEWIG₁₃
|BHANG₁₃
|BIGLY₁₃
|BIKED₁₃
|BILGY₁₃
|BILKS₁₃
|BIMAH₁₃
|BINGY₁₃
|BIRCH₁₃
|BITCH₁₃
|BLANC₁₃
|BLAWN₁₃
|BLEAK₁₃
|BLOKE₁₃
|BLOWN₁₃
|BLUBS₁₃
|BLUME₁₃
|BLURB₁₃
|BOCHE₁₃
|BODGY₁₃
|BOINK₁₃
|BOKED₁₃
|BOLKS₁₃
|BONKS₁₃
|BOOBY₁₃
|BOOFY₁₃
|BOOMY₁₃
|BOTCH₁₃
|BOUGH₁₃
|BOVID₁₃
|BRACH₁₃
|BRANK₁₃
|BRINK₁₃
|BROCH₁₃
|BRUGH₁₃
|BRUSK₁₃
|BUBAL₁₃
|BUDDY₁₃
|BULBS₁₃
|BULLY₁₃
|BUNCE₁₃
|BUNCO₁₃
|BUNNY₁₃
|BURGH₁₃
|BURKA₁₃
|BURKE₁₃
|BUSHY₁₃
|BUSKS₁₃
|BABEL₁₂
|BACNE₁₂
|BACON₁₂
|BADAM₁₂
|BADDY₁₂
|BADLY₁₂
|BAGHS₁₂
|BAGSY₁₂
|BAKER₁₂
|BAKES₁₂
|BALDY₁₂
|BALLY₁₂
|BALMS₁₂
|BANCO₁₂
|BANDH₁₂
|BANDY₁₂
|BARKS₁₂
|BASKS₁₂
|BATIK₁₂
|BAWDS₁₂
|BAWLS₁₂
|BAWNS₁₂
|BEAKS₁₂
|BEDEW₁₂
|BEDIM₁₂
|BEGUN₁₂
|BEIGY₁₂
|BELLY₁₂
|BELOW₁₂
|BENDY₁₂
|BENNY₁₂
|BEVOR₁₂
|BHUNA₁₂
|BIBLE₁₂
|BIDDY₁₂
|BIFID₁₂
|BIGHA₁₂
|BIGHT₁₂
|BIKER₁₂
|BIKES₁₂
|BIKIE₁₂
|BILBO₁₂
|BILLY₁₂
|BIPED₁₂
|BIPOD₁₂
|BIRKS₁₂
|BISKS₁₂
|BLABS₁₂
|BLAME₁₂
|BLAMS₁₂
|BLAWS₁₂
|BLEBS₁₂
|BLEEP₁₂
|BLING₁₂
|BLINY₁₂
|BLIPS₁₂
|BLOBS₁₂
|BLOCS₁₂
|BLOOM₁₂
|BLOOP₁₂
|BLOWS₁₂
|BLUEY₁₂
|BLUSH₁₂
|BOAKS₁₂
|BOBOL₁₂
|BOEUF₁₂
|BOGEY₁₂
|BOKES₁₂
|BONCE₁₂
|BONNY₁₂
|BOOGY₁₂
|BOOKS₁₂
|BOREK₁₂
|BORKS₁₂
|BOSKS₁₂
|BOTHY₁₂
|BOWED₁₂
|BOWEL₁₂
|BOWLS₁₂
|BRAKE₁₂
|BRAVA₁₂
|BRAVE₁₂
|BRAVO₁₂
|BRAWL₁₂
|BRAWN₁₂
|BREAK₁₂
|BREVE₁₂
|BRISK₁₂
|BROKE₁₂
|BRONC₁₂
|BROOK₁₂
|BROWN₁₂
|BRUME₁₂
|BRUNG₁₂
|BUDGE₁₂
|BUGLE₁₂
|BUHLS₁₂
|BULGE₁₂
|BUNDU₁₂
|BUNGS₁₂
|BUNYA₁₂
|BURBS₁₂
|BURFI₁₂
|BURLY₁₂
|BURPS₁₂
|BUTYL₁₂
|BUYIN₁₂
|BWANA₁₂
|BABAS₁₁
|BABES₁₁
|BADGE₁₁
If you want to find out words starting with other letters, you can check our Master List of 5-Letter Words to find every word from A to Z!
Tips for Winning With “A” Words
- In Wordle: The letter B is often part of a “consonant cluster.” If you have a green B at the start, immediately test for an L or R in the second position (think words like BLAST₉ or BRINE₉). This is one of the fastest ways to narrow down the remaining squares.
- In Words With Friends: Keep an eye out for the “Double-B” strategy. Because B is worth 4 points, words like BUBBY₁₇ or BOBBY₁₆ allow you to score big by using a relatively common letter twice, especially if one lands on a Double Letter (DL) bonus.
- The “Y” Factor: You’ll notice a huge number of high-scoring B words end in Y (like Buxom₁₉ or Bivvy₁₈). If you are playing a competitive word game and have a B and a Y, look for opportunities to “hook” onto existing vowels on the board to create these high-value finishes.
So that’s it, peeps! Use these “B” words to stay ahead of the game and keep those winning streaks alive. Which “B” word is your go-to opening move? Let us know!