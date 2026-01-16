Starting a word with ‘B’ is a bold move that can pay off significantly in word games. While ‘B’ isn’t as common as ‘A’, it appears in many punchy, high-scoring words that can help you clear your rack in Words with Friends or narrow down the consonants in your daily Wordle. Here are all the 5-letter words starting with B.

Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With B

Before we dive into the full list, let’s look at the 5-letter words starting with B that carry the highest point values. If you want to absolutely dominate your next Words With Friends match, these are the three “B” words you need to memorize:

BUZZY₂₉ – This is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the ‘B’ list. Utilizing two Z tiles and a Y, it’s one of the highest-scoring 5-letter words in the entire game. BEZZY₂₈ – A slang term for a best friend, this word is a literal game-changer. It’s perfect for when you need to dump those high-value Z tiles but don’t have the vowels for BUZZY. BHAJI₁₉ – A delicious Indian snack and an even better word game play! This is your go-to strategy when you’re stuck with a J and an H and need to skyrocket your score.

5 Letter Words List starting with B

BUZZY₂₉ BEZZY₂₈ BIZZY₂₈ BHAJI₁₉ BOOZY₁₉ BUXOM₁₉ BAJUS₁₈ BANJO₁₈ BEMIX₁₈ BEVVY₁₈ BEZEL₁₈ BEZIL₁₈ BIJOU₁₈ BIKKY₁₈ BIVVY₁₈ BLAZE₁₈ BLITZ₁₈ BONZA₁₈ BONZE₁₈ BURQA₁₈ BAIZA₁₇ BAIZE₁₇ BAJRA₁₇ BAZAR₁₇ BAZAS₁₇ BAZOO₁₇ BICKY₁₇ BOOZE₁₇ BORTZ₁₇ BOXTY₁₇ BOZOS₁₇ BRAXY₁₇ BRAZA₁₇ BRAZE₁₇ BUBBY₁₇ BUFFY₁₇ BUMPH₁₇ BUMPY₁₇ BABBY₁₆ BACCY₁₆ BAFFY₁₆ BAMMY₁₆ BEAUX₁₆ BIFFY₁₆ BIPPY₁₆ BLACK₁₆ BLOCK₁₆ BLUFF₁₆ BOBBY₁₆ BOPPY₁₆ BOXED₁₆ BUCKO₁₆ BUCKS₁₆ BULKY₁₆ BABKA₁₅ BACKS₁₅ BALKY₁₅ BECKS₁₅ BINKY₁₅ BLIMP₁₅ BOCKS₁₅ BORAX₁₅ BOXER₁₅ BOXES₁₅ BRACK₁₅ BRICK₁₅ BROCK₁₅ BUBBA₁₅ BUCHU₁₅ BUFFA₁₅ BUFFI₁₅ BUFFO₁₅ BUFFS₁₅ BUGGY₁₅ BUMFS₁₅ BUMPS₁₅ BUNCH₁₅ BYWAY₁₅ BACCA₁₄ BAFFS₁₄ BAGGY₁₄ BALMY₁₄ BARKY₁₄ BAULK₁₄ BAWDY₁₄ BEAKY₁₄ BEBOP₁₄ BECAP₁₄ BEGUM₁₄ BELCH₁₄ BENCH₁₄ BEWDY₁₄ BHAVA₁₄ BIBBS₁₄ BICEP₁₄ BIFFO₁₄ BIFFS₁₄ BILBY₁₄ BIMBO₁₄ BLANK₁₄ BLIMY₁₄ BLINK₁₄ BLOWY₁₄ BLYPE₁₄ BOCCE₁₄ BOCCI₁₄ BOFFO₁₄ BOFFS₁₄ BOGGY₁₄ BOKEH₁₄ BOMBE₁₄ BOMBS₁₄ BOSKY₁₄ BRAKY₁₄ BULGY₁₄ BULKS₁₄ BUNKO₁₄ BUNKS₁₄ BUSBY₁₄ BUTCH₁₄ BYLAW₁₄ BABUL₁₃ BAKED₁₃ BALKS₁₃ BANKS₁₃ BARFY₁₃ BARMY₁₃ BATCH₁₃ BAWTY₁₃ BEACH₁₃ BEAMY₁₃ BEECH₁₃ BEEFY₁₃ BEFOG₁₃ BEGOB₁₃ BEVEL₁₃ BEWIG₁₃ BHANG₁₃ BIGLY₁₃ BIKED₁₃ BILGY₁₃ BILKS₁₃ BIMAH₁₃ BINGY₁₃ BIRCH₁₃ BITCH₁₃ BLANC₁₃ BLAWN₁₃ BLEAK₁₃ BLOKE₁₃ BLOWN₁₃ BLUBS₁₃ BLUME₁₃ BLURB₁₃ BOCHE₁₃ BODGY₁₃ BOINK₁₃ BOKED₁₃ BOLKS₁₃ BONKS₁₃ BOOBY₁₃ BOOFY₁₃ BOOMY₁₃ BOTCH₁₃ BOUGH₁₃ BOVID₁₃ BRACH₁₃ BRANK₁₃ BRINK₁₃ BROCH₁₃ BRUGH₁₃ BRUSK₁₃ BUBAL₁₃ BUDDY₁₃ BULBS₁₃ BULLY₁₃ BUNCE₁₃ BUNCO₁₃ BUNNY₁₃ BURGH₁₃ BURKA₁₃ BURKE₁₃ BUSHY₁₃ BUSKS₁₃ BABEL₁₂ BACNE₁₂ BACON₁₂ BADAM₁₂ BADDY₁₂ BADLY₁₂ BAGHS₁₂ BAGSY₁₂ BAKER₁₂ BAKES₁₂ BALDY₁₂ BALLY₁₂ BALMS₁₂ BANCO₁₂ BANDH₁₂ BANDY₁₂ BARKS₁₂ BASKS₁₂ BATIK₁₂ BAWDS₁₂ BAWLS₁₂ BAWNS₁₂ BEAKS₁₂ BEDEW₁₂ BEDIM₁₂ BEGUN₁₂ BEIGY₁₂ BELLY₁₂ BELOW₁₂ BENDY₁₂ BENNY₁₂ BEVOR₁₂ BHUNA₁₂ BIBLE₁₂ BIDDY₁₂ BIFID₁₂ BIGHA₁₂ BIGHT₁₂ BIKER₁₂ BIKES₁₂ BIKIE₁₂ BILBO₁₂ BILLY₁₂ BIPED₁₂ BIPOD₁₂ BIRKS₁₂ BISKS₁₂ BLABS₁₂ BLAME₁₂ BLAMS₁₂ BLAWS₁₂ BLEBS₁₂ BLEEP₁₂ BLING₁₂ BLINY₁₂ BLIPS₁₂ BLOBS₁₂ BLOCS₁₂ BLOOM₁₂ BLOOP₁₂ BLOWS₁₂ BLUEY₁₂ BLUSH₁₂ BOAKS₁₂ BOBOL₁₂ BOEUF₁₂ BOGEY₁₂ BOKES₁₂ BONCE₁₂ BONNY₁₂ BOOGY₁₂ BOOKS₁₂ BOREK₁₂ BORKS₁₂ BOSKS₁₂ BOTHY₁₂ BOWED₁₂ BOWEL₁₂ BOWLS₁₂ BRAKE₁₂ BRAVA₁₂ BRAVE₁₂ BRAVO₁₂ BRAWL₁₂ BRAWN₁₂ BREAK₁₂ BREVE₁₂ BRISK₁₂ BROKE₁₂ BRONC₁₂ BROOK₁₂ BROWN₁₂ BRUME₁₂ BRUNG₁₂ BUDGE₁₂ BUGLE₁₂ BUHLS₁₂ BULGE₁₂ BUNDU₁₂ BUNGS₁₂ BUNYA₁₂ BURBS₁₂ BURFI₁₂ BURLY₁₂ BURPS₁₂ BUTYL₁₂ BUYIN₁₂ BWANA₁₂ BABAS₁₁ BABES₁₁ BADGE₁₁

Tips for Winning With "B" Words

In Wordle: The letter B is often part of a “consonant cluster.” If you have a green B at the start, immediately test for an L or R in the second position (think words like BLAST₉ or BRINE₉ ). This is one of the fastest ways to narrow down the remaining squares.

The letter is often part of a “consonant cluster.” If you have a green at the start, immediately test for an or in the second position (think words like or ). This is one of the fastest ways to narrow down the remaining squares. In Words With Friends: Keep an eye out for the “Double-B” strategy. Because B is worth 4 points, words like BUBBY₁₇ or BOBBY₁₆ allow you to score big by using a relatively common letter twice, especially if one lands on a Double Letter (DL) bonus.

Keep an eye out for the “Double-B” strategy. Because is worth 4 points, words like or allow you to score big by using a relatively common letter twice, especially if one lands on a bonus. The “Y” Factor: You’ll notice a huge number of high-scoring B words end in Y (like Buxom₁₉ or Bivvy₁₈). If you are playing a competitive word game and have a B and a Y, look for opportunities to “hook” onto existing vowels on the board to create these high-value finishes.

So that’s it, peeps! Use these “B” words to stay ahead of the game and keep those winning streaks alive. Which “B” word is your go-to opening move? Let us know!