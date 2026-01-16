Home » Puzzles » 5 Letter Words Starting With B

5 Letter Words Starting With B

by Abeer Chawake
Starting a word with ‘B’ is a bold move that can pay off significantly in word games. While ‘B’ isn’t as common as ‘A’, it appears in many punchy, high-scoring words that can help you clear your rack in Words with Friends or narrow down the consonants in your daily Wordle. Here are all the 5-letter words starting with B.

5 Letter Words starting with B

Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With B

Before we dive into the full list, let’s look at the 5-letter words starting with B that carry the highest point values. If you want to absolutely dominate your next Words With Friends match, these are the three “B” words you need to memorize:

  1. BUZZY₂₉ – This is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the ‘B’ list. Utilizing two Z tiles and a Y, it’s one of the highest-scoring 5-letter words in the entire game.
  2. BEZZY₂₈ – A slang term for a best friend, this word is a literal game-changer. It’s perfect for when you need to dump those high-value Z tiles but don’t have the vowels for BUZZY.
  3. BHAJI₁₉ – A delicious Indian snack and an even better word game play! This is your go-to strategy when you’re stuck with a J and an H and need to skyrocket your score.

5 Letter Words List starting with B

BUZZY₂₉BEZZY₂₈BIZZY₂₈BHAJI₁₉BOOZY₁₉
BUXOM₁₉BAJUS₁₈BANJO₁₈BEMIX₁₈BEVVY₁₈
BEZEL₁₈BEZIL₁₈BIJOU₁₈BIKKY₁₈BIVVY₁₈
BLAZE₁₈BLITZ₁₈BONZA₁₈BONZE₁₈BURQA₁₈
BAIZA₁₇BAIZE₁₇BAJRA₁₇BAZAR₁₇BAZAS₁₇
BAZOO₁₇BICKY₁₇BOOZE₁₇BORTZ₁₇BOXTY₁₇
BOZOS₁₇BRAXY₁₇BRAZA₁₇BRAZE₁₇BUBBY₁₇
BUFFY₁₇BUMPH₁₇BUMPY₁₇BABBY₁₆BACCY₁₆
BAFFY₁₆BAMMY₁₆BEAUX₁₆BIFFY₁₆BIPPY₁₆
BLACK₁₆BLOCK₁₆BLUFF₁₆BOBBY₁₆BOPPY₁₆
BOXED₁₆BUCKO₁₆BUCKS₁₆BULKY₁₆BABKA₁₅
BACKS₁₅BALKY₁₅BECKS₁₅BINKY₁₅BLIMP₁₅
BOCKS₁₅BORAX₁₅BOXER₁₅BOXES₁₅BRACK₁₅
BRICK₁₅BROCK₁₅BUBBA₁₅BUCHU₁₅BUFFA₁₅
BUFFI₁₅BUFFO₁₅BUFFS₁₅BUGGY₁₅BUMFS₁₅
BUMPS₁₅BUNCH₁₅BYWAY₁₅BACCA₁₄BAFFS₁₄
BAGGY₁₄BALMY₁₄BARKY₁₄BAULK₁₄BAWDY₁₄
BEAKY₁₄BEBOP₁₄BECAP₁₄BEGUM₁₄BELCH₁₄
BENCH₁₄BEWDY₁₄BHAVA₁₄BIBBS₁₄BICEP₁₄
BIFFO₁₄BIFFS₁₄BILBY₁₄BIMBO₁₄BLANK₁₄
BLIMY₁₄BLINK₁₄BLOWY₁₄BLYPE₁₄BOCCE₁₄
BOCCI₁₄BOFFO₁₄BOFFS₁₄BOGGY₁₄BOKEH₁₄
BOMBE₁₄BOMBS₁₄BOSKY₁₄BRAKY₁₄BULGY₁₄
BULKS₁₄BUNKO₁₄BUNKS₁₄BUSBY₁₄BUTCH₁₄
BYLAW₁₄BABUL₁₃BAKED₁₃BALKS₁₃BANKS₁₃
BARFY₁₃BARMY₁₃BATCH₁₃BAWTY₁₃BEACH₁₃
BEAMY₁₃BEECH₁₃BEEFY₁₃BEFOG₁₃BEGOB₁₃
BEVEL₁₃BEWIG₁₃BHANG₁₃BIGLY₁₃BIKED₁₃
BILGY₁₃BILKS₁₃BIMAH₁₃BINGY₁₃BIRCH₁₃
BITCH₁₃BLANC₁₃BLAWN₁₃BLEAK₁₃BLOKE₁₃
BLOWN₁₃BLUBS₁₃BLUME₁₃BLURB₁₃BOCHE₁₃
BODGY₁₃BOINK₁₃BOKED₁₃BOLKS₁₃BONKS₁₃
BOOBY₁₃BOOFY₁₃BOOMY₁₃BOTCH₁₃BOUGH₁₃
BOVID₁₃BRACH₁₃BRANK₁₃BRINK₁₃BROCH₁₃
BRUGH₁₃BRUSK₁₃BUBAL₁₃BUDDY₁₃BULBS₁₃
BULLY₁₃BUNCE₁₃BUNCO₁₃BUNNY₁₃BURGH₁₃
BURKA₁₃BURKE₁₃BUSHY₁₃BUSKS₁₃BABEL₁₂
BACNE₁₂BACON₁₂BADAM₁₂BADDY₁₂BADLY₁₂
BAGHS₁₂BAGSY₁₂BAKER₁₂BAKES₁₂BALDY₁₂
BALLY₁₂BALMS₁₂BANCO₁₂BANDH₁₂BANDY₁₂
BARKS₁₂BASKS₁₂BATIK₁₂BAWDS₁₂BAWLS₁₂
BAWNS₁₂BEAKS₁₂BEDEW₁₂BEDIM₁₂BEGUN₁₂
BEIGY₁₂BELLY₁₂BELOW₁₂BENDY₁₂BENNY₁₂
BEVOR₁₂BHUNA₁₂BIBLE₁₂BIDDY₁₂BIFID₁₂
BIGHA₁₂BIGHT₁₂BIKER₁₂BIKES₁₂BIKIE₁₂
BILBO₁₂BILLY₁₂BIPED₁₂BIPOD₁₂BIRKS₁₂
BISKS₁₂BLABS₁₂BLAME₁₂BLAMS₁₂BLAWS₁₂
BLEBS₁₂BLEEP₁₂BLING₁₂BLINY₁₂BLIPS₁₂
BLOBS₁₂BLOCS₁₂BLOOM₁₂BLOOP₁₂BLOWS₁₂
BLUEY₁₂BLUSH₁₂BOAKS₁₂BOBOL₁₂BOEUF₁₂
BOGEY₁₂BOKES₁₂BONCE₁₂BONNY₁₂BOOGY₁₂
BOOKS₁₂BOREK₁₂BORKS₁₂BOSKS₁₂BOTHY₁₂
BOWED₁₂BOWEL₁₂BOWLS₁₂BRAKE₁₂BRAVA₁₂
BRAVE₁₂BRAVO₁₂BRAWL₁₂BRAWN₁₂BREAK₁₂
BREVE₁₂BRISK₁₂BROKE₁₂BRONC₁₂BROOK₁₂
BROWN₁₂BRUME₁₂BRUNG₁₂BUDGE₁₂BUGLE₁₂
BUHLS₁₂BULGE₁₂BUNDU₁₂BUNGS₁₂BUNYA₁₂
BURBS₁₂BURFI₁₂BURLY₁₂BURPS₁₂BUTYL₁₂
BUYIN₁₂BWANA₁₂BABAS₁₁BABES₁₁BADGE₁₁

If you want to find out words starting with other letters, you can check our Master List of 5-Letter Words to find every word from A to Z!

Tips for Winning With “A” Words

  • In Wordle: The letter B is often part of a “consonant cluster.” If you have a green B at the start, immediately test for an L or R in the second position (think words like BLAST₉ or BRINE₉). This is one of the fastest ways to narrow down the remaining squares.
  • In Words With Friends: Keep an eye out for the “Double-B” strategy. Because B is worth 4 points, words like BUBBY₁₇ or BOBBY₁₆ allow you to score big by using a relatively common letter twice, especially if one lands on a Double Letter (DL) bonus.
  • The “Y” Factor: You’ll notice a huge number of high-scoring B words end in Y (like Buxom₁₉ or Bivvy₁₈). If you are playing a competitive word game and have a B and a Y, look for opportunities to “hook” onto existing vowels on the board to create these high-value finishes.

So that’s it, peeps! Use these “B” words to stay ahead of the game and keep those winning streaks alive. Which “B” word is your go-to opening move? Let us know!

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

