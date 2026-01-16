Home » Puzzles » 5 Letter Words Starting With C

5 Letter Words Starting With C

When it comes to word games, the letter C is a versatile player. When you are looking for that elusive Wordle solution, or trying to drop a high-scoring tile in Words With Friends, finding “C” words is a bit of a hassle. In this guide, we’ve gathered 300 of the best 5-letter words starting with C. Just like our 5-Letter Words Starting With A, we’ve included the Words With Friends point values as a subscript to help you calculate your next big move.

Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With C

Before we dive into the full list, let’s look at the 5 Letter Words starting with C that have the highest score:

  • CAPIZ₂₀ – The ultimate ‘C’ word. Using that high-value Z alongside a P and C makes this a massive point-earner.
  • COZEY₁₉ – A perfect alternative for when you have a Y and a Z. It’s a slightly different spelling of “cosy,” but it’s a legal goldmine in competitive play.
  • CALYX₁₈ – A literal lifesaver for when you are stuck with the letter X. It refers to the protective outer layer of a flower bud and is a “must-know” for pro players.

5 Letter Words List starting with C

CAPIZ₂₀COZEY₁₉CRAZY₁₉CAJON₁₈CALYX₁₈
CAPAX₁₈CAPEX₁₈CHOUX₁₈CHUCK₁₈CIMEX₁₈
CINQS₁₈CIVVY₁₈CLOZE₁₈COLZA₁₈COMIX₁₈
COZEN₁₈CYLIX₁₈CHACK₁₇CHECK₁₇CHICK₁₇
CHOCK₁₇CHOWK₁₇CHUFF₁₇CHUMP₁₇CLUCK₁₇
COCKY₁₇COZES₁₇COZIE₁₇CRAZE₁₇CROZE₁₇
CUBBY₁₇CULEX₁₇CUPPY₁₇CZARS₁₇CABBY₁₆
CALIX₁₆CAMPY₁₆CHAFF₁₆CHAMP₁₆CHEVY₁₆
CHIMB₁₆CHIMP₁₆CHIVY₁₆CHOKY₁₆CHOMP₁₆
CHUNK₁₆CLACK₁₆CLICK₁₆CLOCK₁₆CLUMP₁₆
COBBY₁₆CODEX₁₆COMFY₁₆COMMY₁₆COXAL₁₆
COXED₁₆CRUCK₁₆CWTCH₁₆CACKS₁₅CAREX₁₅
CECUM₁₅CHALK₁₅CHEWY₁₅CHINK₁₅CHYME₁₅
CIVIC₁₅CLAMP₁₅CLIFF₁₅CLIMB₁₅CLOMB₁₅
CLOMP₁₅CLUNK₁₅COCKS₁₅CONKY₁₅COXAE₁₅
COXES₁₅CRACK₁₅CRICK₁₅CROCK₁₅CRUMB₁₅
CRUMP₁₅CUBEB₁₅CUBIC₁₅CUFFS₁₅CULCH₁₅
CUMEC₁₅CUPPA₁₅CURVY₁₅CABOB₁₄CAFFS₁₄
CAKEY₁₄CAMPI₁₄CAMPO₁₄CAMPS₁₄CASKY₁₄
CAULK₁₄CHARK₁₄CHAVS₁₄CHAWL₁₄CHEEK₁₄
CHIRK₁₄CHIVE₁₄CHOKE₁₄CHOKO₁₄CHOOK₁₄
CHUBS₁₄CHUFA₁₄CHUMS₁₄CIGGY₁₄CINCH₁₄
CLACH₁₄CLANK₁₄CLINK₁₄CLONK₁₄CLYPE₁₄
COBBS₁₄COCCI₁₄COFFS₁₄COKEY₁₄COMBE₁₄
COMBO₁₄COMBS₁₄COMIC₁₄COMMA₁₄COMPO₁₄
COMPS₁₄COMPT₁₄CONCH₁₄COOMB₁₄CORKY₁₄
COUCH₁₄COVEY₁₄COYPU₁₄CRAMP₁₄CRIMP₁₄
CRUNK₁₄CURCH₁₄CUTCH₁₄CYCAD₁₄CYCLE₁₄
CYCLO₁₄CYMOL₁₄CYNIC₁₄CACHE₁₃CADGY₁₃
CAHOW₁₃CAKED₁₃CALKS₁₃CALVE₁₃CAPHS₁₃
CATCH₁₃CAVED₁₃CAVIL₁₃CAVUS₁₃CHAAP₁₃
CHAFE₁₃CHAMS₁₃CHANG₁₃CHAPE₁₃CHAPS₁₃
CHAPT₁₃CHARM₁₃CHASM₁₃CHAWS₁₃CHEAP₁₃
CHEEP₁₃CHEFS₁₃CHEMO₁₃CHEWS₁₃CHIBS₁₃
CHICO₁₃CHICS₁₃CHIEF₁₃CHIME₁₃CHING₁₃
CHIPS₁₃CHIRM₁₃CHIRP₁₃CHOOF₁₃CHOOM₁₃
CHOPS₁₃CHOWS₁₃CHUGS₁₃CHYLE₁₃CIVIL₁₃
CLAVE₁₃CLAVI₁₃CLEEK₁₃CLERK₁₃CLOAK₁₃
CLOVE₁₃CLOWN₁₃CLUBS₁₃CLUNG₁₃COACH₁₃
COKED₁₃CONKS₁₃CONVO₁₃COOCH₁₃COTCH₁₃
COUGH₁₃COVED₁₃COVEN₁₃COVIN₁₃COWRY₁₃
COYLY₁₃CRANK₁₃CRAPY₁₃CREPY₁₃CRONK₁₃
CRWTH₁₃CRYPT₁₃CUBED₁₃CUDDY₁₃CUKES₁₃
CULLY₁₃CULMS₁₃CUMIN₁₃CUPEL₁₃CUPID₁₃
CURVE₁₃CUSHY₁₃CUSKS₁₃CUTUP₁₃CUVEE₁₃
CYBER₁₃CYCAS₁₃CYMAE₁₃CYMAR₁₃CYMAS₁₃
CYMES₁₃CABAL₁₂CABIN₁₂CABLE₁₂CADDY₁₂
CAGEY₁₂CAKES₁₂CALFS₁₂CALIF₁₂CALMS₁₂
CAMEL₁₂CANDY₁₂CANNY₁₂CAPED₁₂CAPON₁₂
CAPUT₁₂CARKS₁₂CARVE₁₂CASKS₁₂CAVAS₁₂
CAVER₁₂CAVES₁₂CAVIE₁₂CAWED₁₂CEBID₁₂
CECAL₁₂CELEB₁₂CELOM₁₂CHARY₁₂CHAYS₁₂
CHETH₁₂CHILD₁₂CHILL₁₂CHURL₁₂CHURN₁₂
CIBOL₁₂CIVET₁₂CIVIE₁₂CLAIM₁₂CLAMS₁₂
CLANG₁₂CLAPS₁₂CLAPT₁₂CLASP₁₂CLAWS₁₂
CLEFS₁₂CLEFT₁₂CLEPE₁₂CLEPT₁₂CLEWS₁₂
CLIFT₁₂CLIME₁₂CLING₁₂CLIPS₁₂CLIPPT₁₂

If you want to find out words starting with other letters, you can check our Master List of 5-Letter Words to find every word from A to Z!

Tips for Winning With “C” Words

  • In Wordle: Don’t get caught in the “Vowel Trap.” While many letters are followed by a, e, i, o, or u, the letter C is famous for its consonant blends. If you have a green ‘C’ at the start, try testing CH, CL, or CR combinations like CHART₁₀, CLOUD₁₁, or CRANE₉ to narrow down the grid faster.
  • In Words With Friends: Always look for the Z and X connection. Since ‘C’ is already worth 4 points, pairing it with heavy hitters creates massive scores. Words like CRAZY₁₉, CALYX₁₈, and CODEX₁₆ can turn a struggling rack into a game-winning lead.
  • Consonant Clearing: If you have too many consonants and need to find where the vowels sit, words like CANOE₉ or CAUIRE (if playing specific dictionaries) are great for checking multiple vowel spots while keeping your ‘C’ in play.

So that’s it, peeps! Use these “C” words to dominate your next match and keep that winning streak alive.

