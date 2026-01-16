When it comes to word games, the letter C is a versatile player. When you are looking for that elusive Wordle solution, or trying to drop a high-scoring tile in Words With Friends, finding “C” words is a bit of a hassle. In this guide, we’ve gathered 300 of the best 5-letter words starting with C. Just like our 5-Letter Words Starting With A, we’ve included the Words With Friends point values as a subscript to help you calculate your next big move.

Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With C

Before we dive into the full list, let’s look at the 5 Letter Words starting with C that have the highest score:

5 Letter Words List starting with C

CAPIZ₂₀ COZEY₁₉ CRAZY₁₉ CAJON₁₈ CALYX₁₈ CAPAX₁₈ CAPEX₁₈ CHOUX₁₈ CHUCK₁₈ CIMEX₁₈ CINQS₁₈ CIVVY₁₈ CLOZE₁₈ COLZA₁₈ COMIX₁₈ COZEN₁₈ CYLIX₁₈ CHACK₁₇ CHECK₁₇ CHICK₁₇ CHOCK₁₇ CHOWK₁₇ CHUFF₁₇ CHUMP₁₇ CLUCK₁₇ COCKY₁₇ COZES₁₇ COZIE₁₇ CRAZE₁₇ CROZE₁₇ CUBBY₁₇ CULEX₁₇ CUPPY₁₇ CZARS₁₇ CABBY₁₆ CALIX₁₆ CAMPY₁₆ CHAFF₁₆ CHAMP₁₆ CHEVY₁₆ CHIMB₁₆ CHIMP₁₆ CHIVY₁₆ CHOKY₁₆ CHOMP₁₆ CHUNK₁₆ CLACK₁₆ CLICK₁₆ CLOCK₁₆ CLUMP₁₆ COBBY₁₆ CODEX₁₆ COMFY₁₆ COMMY₁₆ COXAL₁₆ COXED₁₆ CRUCK₁₆ CWTCH₁₆ CACKS₁₅ CAREX₁₅ CECUM₁₅ CHALK₁₅ CHEWY₁₅ CHINK₁₅ CHYME₁₅ CIVIC₁₅ CLAMP₁₅ CLIFF₁₅ CLIMB₁₅ CLOMB₁₅ CLOMP₁₅ CLUNK₁₅ COCKS₁₅ CONKY₁₅ COXAE₁₅ COXES₁₅ CRACK₁₅ CRICK₁₅ CROCK₁₅ CRUMB₁₅ CRUMP₁₅ CUBEB₁₅ CUBIC₁₅ CUFFS₁₅ CULCH₁₅ CUMEC₁₅ CUPPA₁₅ CURVY₁₅ CABOB₁₄ CAFFS₁₄ CAKEY₁₄ CAMPI₁₄ CAMPO₁₄ CAMPS₁₄ CASKY₁₄ CAULK₁₄ CHARK₁₄ CHAVS₁₄ CHAWL₁₄ CHEEK₁₄ CHIRK₁₄ CHIVE₁₄ CHOKE₁₄ CHOKO₁₄ CHOOK₁₄ CHUBS₁₄ CHUFA₁₄ CHUMS₁₄ CIGGY₁₄ CINCH₁₄ CLACH₁₄ CLANK₁₄ CLINK₁₄ CLONK₁₄ CLYPE₁₄ COBBS₁₄ COCCI₁₄ COFFS₁₄ COKEY₁₄ COMBE₁₄ COMBO₁₄ COMBS₁₄ COMIC₁₄ COMMA₁₄ COMPO₁₄ COMPS₁₄ COMPT₁₄ CONCH₁₄ COOMB₁₄ CORKY₁₄ COUCH₁₄ COVEY₁₄ COYPU₁₄ CRAMP₁₄ CRIMP₁₄ CRUNK₁₄ CURCH₁₄ CUTCH₁₄ CYCAD₁₄ CYCLE₁₄ CYCLO₁₄ CYMOL₁₄ CYNIC₁₄ CACHE₁₃ CADGY₁₃ CAHOW₁₃ CAKED₁₃ CALKS₁₃ CALVE₁₃ CAPHS₁₃ CATCH₁₃ CAVED₁₃ CAVIL₁₃ CAVUS₁₃ CHAAP₁₃ CHAFE₁₃ CHAMS₁₃ CHANG₁₃ CHAPE₁₃ CHAPS₁₃ CHAPT₁₃ CHARM₁₃ CHASM₁₃ CHAWS₁₃ CHEAP₁₃ CHEEP₁₃ CHEFS₁₃ CHEMO₁₃ CHEWS₁₃ CHIBS₁₃ CHICO₁₃ CHICS₁₃ CHIEF₁₃ CHIME₁₃ CHING₁₃ CHIPS₁₃ CHIRM₁₃ CHIRP₁₃ CHOOF₁₃ CHOOM₁₃ CHOPS₁₃ CHOWS₁₃ CHUGS₁₃ CHYLE₁₃ CIVIL₁₃ CLAVE₁₃ CLAVI₁₃ CLEEK₁₃ CLERK₁₃ CLOAK₁₃ CLOVE₁₃ CLOWN₁₃ CLUBS₁₃ CLUNG₁₃ COACH₁₃ COKED₁₃ CONKS₁₃ CONVO₁₃ COOCH₁₃ COTCH₁₃ COUGH₁₃ COVED₁₃ COVEN₁₃ COVIN₁₃ COWRY₁₃ COYLY₁₃ CRANK₁₃ CRAPY₁₃ CREPY₁₃ CRONK₁₃ CRWTH₁₃ CRYPT₁₃ CUBED₁₃ CUDDY₁₃ CUKES₁₃ CULLY₁₃ CULMS₁₃ CUMIN₁₃ CUPEL₁₃ CUPID₁₃ CURVE₁₃ CUSHY₁₃ CUSKS₁₃ CUTUP₁₃ CUVEE₁₃ CYBER₁₃ CYCAS₁₃ CYMAE₁₃ CYMAR₁₃ CYMAS₁₃ CYMES₁₃ CABAL₁₂ CABIN₁₂ CABLE₁₂ CADDY₁₂ CAGEY₁₂ CAKES₁₂ CALFS₁₂ CALIF₁₂ CALMS₁₂ CAMEL₁₂ CANDY₁₂ CANNY₁₂ CAPED₁₂ CAPON₁₂ CAPUT₁₂ CARKS₁₂ CARVE₁₂ CASKS₁₂ CAVAS₁₂ CAVER₁₂ CAVES₁₂ CAVIE₁₂ CAWED₁₂ CEBID₁₂ CECAL₁₂ CELEB₁₂ CELOM₁₂ CHARY₁₂ CHAYS₁₂ CHETH₁₂ CHILD₁₂ CHILL₁₂ CHURL₁₂ CHURN₁₂ CIBOL₁₂ CIVET₁₂ CIVIE₁₂ CLAIM₁₂ CLAMS₁₂ CLANG₁₂ CLAPS₁₂ CLAPT₁₂ CLASP₁₂ CLAWS₁₂ CLEFS₁₂ CLEFT₁₂ CLEPE₁₂ CLEPT₁₂ CLEWS₁₂ CLIFT₁₂ CLIME₁₂ CLING₁₂ CLIPS₁₂ CLIPPT₁₂

If you want to find out words starting with other letters, you can check our Master List of 5-Letter Words to find every word from A to Z!

Tips for Winning With “C” Words

In Wordle: Don’t get caught in the “Vowel Trap.” While many letters are followed by a, e, i, o, or u, the letter C is famous for its consonant blends. If you have a green ‘C’ at the start, try testing CH , CL , or CR combinations like CHART₁₀ , CLOUD₁₁ , or CRANE₉ to narrow down the grid faster.

Don’t get caught in the “Vowel Trap.” While many letters are followed by a, e, i, o, or u, the letter is famous for its consonant blends. If you have a green ‘C’ at the start, try testing , , or combinations like , , or to narrow down the grid faster. In Words With Friends: Always look for the Z and X connection. Since ‘C’ is already worth 4 points, pairing it with heavy hitters creates massive scores. Words like CRAZY₁₉ , CALYX₁₈ , and CODEX₁₆ can turn a struggling rack into a game-winning lead.

Always look for the and connection. Since ‘C’ is already worth 4 points, pairing it with heavy hitters creates massive scores. Words like , , and can turn a struggling rack into a game-winning lead. Consonant Clearing: If you have too many consonants and need to find where the vowels sit, words like CANOE₉ or CAUIRE (if playing specific dictionaries) are great for checking multiple vowel spots while keeping your ‘C’ in play.

So that’s it, peeps! Use these “C” words to dominate your next match and keep that winning streak alive.