When it comes to word games, the letter C is a versatile player. When you are looking for that elusive Wordle solution, or trying to drop a high-scoring tile in Words With Friends, finding “C” words is a bit of a hassle. In this guide, we’ve gathered 300 of the best 5-letter words starting with C. Just like our 5-Letter Words Starting With A, we’ve included the Words With Friends point values as a subscript to help you calculate your next big move.
Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With C
Before we dive into the full list, let’s look at the 5 Letter Words starting with C that have the highest score:
- CAPIZ₂₀ – The ultimate ‘C’ word. Using that high-value Z alongside a P and C makes this a massive point-earner.
- COZEY₁₉ – A perfect alternative for when you have a Y and a Z. It’s a slightly different spelling of “cosy,” but it’s a legal goldmine in competitive play.
- CALYX₁₈ – A literal lifesaver for when you are stuck with the letter X. It refers to the protective outer layer of a flower bud and is a “must-know” for pro players.
5 Letter Words List starting with C
|CAPIZ₂₀
|COZEY₁₉
|CRAZY₁₉
|CAJON₁₈
|CALYX₁₈
|CAPAX₁₈
|CAPEX₁₈
|CHOUX₁₈
|CHUCK₁₈
|CIMEX₁₈
|CINQS₁₈
|CIVVY₁₈
|CLOZE₁₈
|COLZA₁₈
|COMIX₁₈
|COZEN₁₈
|CYLIX₁₈
|CHACK₁₇
|CHECK₁₇
|CHICK₁₇
|CHOCK₁₇
|CHOWK₁₇
|CHUFF₁₇
|CHUMP₁₇
|CLUCK₁₇
|COCKY₁₇
|COZES₁₇
|COZIE₁₇
|CRAZE₁₇
|CROZE₁₇
|CUBBY₁₇
|CULEX₁₇
|CUPPY₁₇
|CZARS₁₇
|CABBY₁₆
|CALIX₁₆
|CAMPY₁₆
|CHAFF₁₆
|CHAMP₁₆
|CHEVY₁₆
|CHIMB₁₆
|CHIMP₁₆
|CHIVY₁₆
|CHOKY₁₆
|CHOMP₁₆
|CHUNK₁₆
|CLACK₁₆
|CLICK₁₆
|CLOCK₁₆
|CLUMP₁₆
|COBBY₁₆
|CODEX₁₆
|COMFY₁₆
|COMMY₁₆
|COXAL₁₆
|COXED₁₆
|CRUCK₁₆
|CWTCH₁₆
|CACKS₁₅
|CAREX₁₅
|CECUM₁₅
|CHALK₁₅
|CHEWY₁₅
|CHINK₁₅
|CHYME₁₅
|CIVIC₁₅
|CLAMP₁₅
|CLIFF₁₅
|CLIMB₁₅
|CLOMB₁₅
|CLOMP₁₅
|CLUNK₁₅
|COCKS₁₅
|CONKY₁₅
|COXAE₁₅
|COXES₁₅
|CRACK₁₅
|CRICK₁₅
|CROCK₁₅
|CRUMB₁₅
|CRUMP₁₅
|CUBEB₁₅
|CUBIC₁₅
|CUFFS₁₅
|CULCH₁₅
|CUMEC₁₅
|CUPPA₁₅
|CURVY₁₅
|CABOB₁₄
|CAFFS₁₄
|CAKEY₁₄
|CAMPI₁₄
|CAMPO₁₄
|CAMPS₁₄
|CASKY₁₄
|CAULK₁₄
|CHARK₁₄
|CHAVS₁₄
|CHAWL₁₄
|CHEEK₁₄
|CHIRK₁₄
|CHIVE₁₄
|CHOKE₁₄
|CHOKO₁₄
|CHOOK₁₄
|CHUBS₁₄
|CHUFA₁₄
|CHUMS₁₄
|CIGGY₁₄
|CINCH₁₄
|CLACH₁₄
|CLANK₁₄
|CLINK₁₄
|CLONK₁₄
|CLYPE₁₄
|COBBS₁₄
|COCCI₁₄
|COFFS₁₄
|COKEY₁₄
|COMBE₁₄
|COMBO₁₄
|COMBS₁₄
|COMIC₁₄
|COMMA₁₄
|COMPO₁₄
|COMPS₁₄
|COMPT₁₄
|CONCH₁₄
|COOMB₁₄
|CORKY₁₄
|COUCH₁₄
|COVEY₁₄
|COYPU₁₄
|CRAMP₁₄
|CRIMP₁₄
|CRUNK₁₄
|CURCH₁₄
|CUTCH₁₄
|CYCAD₁₄
|CYCLE₁₄
|CYCLO₁₄
|CYMOL₁₄
|CYNIC₁₄
|CACHE₁₃
|CADGY₁₃
|CAHOW₁₃
|CAKED₁₃
|CALKS₁₃
|CALVE₁₃
|CAPHS₁₃
|CATCH₁₃
|CAVED₁₃
|CAVIL₁₃
|CAVUS₁₃
|CHAAP₁₃
|CHAFE₁₃
|CHAMS₁₃
|CHANG₁₃
|CHAPE₁₃
|CHAPS₁₃
|CHAPT₁₃
|CHARM₁₃
|CHASM₁₃
|CHAWS₁₃
|CHEAP₁₃
|CHEEP₁₃
|CHEFS₁₃
|CHEMO₁₃
|CHEWS₁₃
|CHIBS₁₃
|CHICO₁₃
|CHICS₁₃
|CHIEF₁₃
|CHIME₁₃
|CHING₁₃
|CHIPS₁₃
|CHIRM₁₃
|CHIRP₁₃
|CHOOF₁₃
|CHOOM₁₃
|CHOPS₁₃
|CHOWS₁₃
|CHUGS₁₃
|CHYLE₁₃
|CIVIL₁₃
|CLAVE₁₃
|CLAVI₁₃
|CLEEK₁₃
|CLERK₁₃
|CLOAK₁₃
|CLOVE₁₃
|CLOWN₁₃
|CLUBS₁₃
|CLUNG₁₃
|COACH₁₃
|COKED₁₃
|CONKS₁₃
|CONVO₁₃
|COOCH₁₃
|COTCH₁₃
|COUGH₁₃
|COVED₁₃
|COVEN₁₃
|COVIN₁₃
|COWRY₁₃
|COYLY₁₃
|CRANK₁₃
|CRAPY₁₃
|CREPY₁₃
|CRONK₁₃
|CRWTH₁₃
|CRYPT₁₃
|CUBED₁₃
|CUDDY₁₃
|CUKES₁₃
|CULLY₁₃
|CULMS₁₃
|CUMIN₁₃
|CUPEL₁₃
|CUPID₁₃
|CURVE₁₃
|CUSHY₁₃
|CUSKS₁₃
|CUTUP₁₃
|CUVEE₁₃
|CYBER₁₃
|CYCAS₁₃
|CYMAE₁₃
|CYMAR₁₃
|CYMAS₁₃
|CYMES₁₃
|CABAL₁₂
|CABIN₁₂
|CABLE₁₂
|CADDY₁₂
|CAGEY₁₂
|CAKES₁₂
|CALFS₁₂
|CALIF₁₂
|CALMS₁₂
|CAMEL₁₂
|CANDY₁₂
|CANNY₁₂
|CAPED₁₂
|CAPON₁₂
|CAPUT₁₂
|CARKS₁₂
|CARVE₁₂
|CASKS₁₂
|CAVAS₁₂
|CAVER₁₂
|CAVES₁₂
|CAVIE₁₂
|CAWED₁₂
|CEBID₁₂
|CECAL₁₂
|CELEB₁₂
|CELOM₁₂
|CHARY₁₂
|CHAYS₁₂
|CHETH₁₂
|CHILD₁₂
|CHILL₁₂
|CHURL₁₂
|CHURN₁₂
|CIBOL₁₂
|CIVET₁₂
|CIVIE₁₂
|CLAIM₁₂
|CLAMS₁₂
|CLANG₁₂
|CLAPS₁₂
|CLAPT₁₂
|CLASP₁₂
|CLAWS₁₂
|CLEFS₁₂
|CLEFT₁₂
|CLEPE₁₂
|CLEPT₁₂
|CLEWS₁₂
|CLIFT₁₂
|CLIME₁₂
|CLING₁₂
|CLIPS₁₂
|CLIPPT₁₂
Tips for Winning With “C” Words
- In Wordle: Don’t get caught in the “Vowel Trap.” While many letters are followed by a, e, i, o, or u, the letter C is famous for its consonant blends. If you have a green ‘C’ at the start, try testing CH, CL, or CR combinations like CHART₁₀, CLOUD₁₁, or CRANE₉ to narrow down the grid faster.
- In Words With Friends: Always look for the Z and X connection. Since ‘C’ is already worth 4 points, pairing it with heavy hitters creates massive scores. Words like CRAZY₁₉, CALYX₁₈, and CODEX₁₆ can turn a struggling rack into a game-winning lead.
- Consonant Clearing: If you have too many consonants and need to find where the vowels sit, words like CANOE₉ or CAUIRE (if playing specific dictionaries) are great for checking multiple vowel spots while keeping your ‘C’ in play.
So that’s it, peeps! Use these “C” words to dominate your next match and keep that winning streak alive.