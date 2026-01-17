When you’re facing a grid with a confirmed D at the start, you have plenty of options! Whether you’re navigating the daily Wordle or trying to outsmart a rival in Words With Friends, the letter D offers a mix of high-scoring tiles and common vocabulary. Here are all the 5-letter words starting with D.
Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With D
If you want to absolutely dominate the leaderboard, these three words are your best friends. They are the highest-scoring 5-letter words starting with D in most competitive dictionaries:
1. DIZZY₂₆
- Point Breakdown: D₂ I₁ Z₁₀ Z₁₀ Y₃
- Why it wins: This is the ultimate “D” word. Since ‘Z’ is the highest-scoring tile in the game, being able to play two of them at once is a rare and powerful move.
2. DZHOS₁₇
- Point Breakdown: D₂ Z₁₀ H₃ O₁ S₁
- Definition: A variant spelling of “dzho” (a cross between a yak and a cow).
- Strategy Tip: This is a “pro-level” word. Most opponents won’t even know it’s legal, making it a perfect secret weapon to drop a Z on a high-value square.
3. DETOX₁₃
- Point Breakdown: D₂ E₁ T₁ O₁ X₈
- Why it wins: Unlike the words above, DETOX is a common word you’ll likely have the tiles for. It’s the most efficient way to use the X tile (8 points) when starting with the letter D.
5 Letter Words List starting with D
|DIZZY₂₆
|DITZY₁₇
|DJINN₁₇
|DOOZY₁₇
|DZHOS₁₇
|DAZED₁₆
|DEWAX₁₆
|DIVVY₁₆
|DIZEN₁₆
|DJINS₁₆
|DOZED₁₆
|DOZEN₁₆
|DUCKY₁₆
|DUMKY₁₆
|DAZES₁₅
|DEOXY₁₅
|DIAZO₁₅
|DICKY₁₅
|DOJOS₁₅
|DORJE₁₅
|DOZER₁₅
|DOZES₁₅
|DUBBY₁₅
|DUMMY₁₅
|DUMPY₁₅
|DUPPY₁₅
|DAFFY₁₄
|DAPPY₁₄
|DEBBY₁₄
|DEKKO₁₄
|DIPPY₁₄
|DOBBY₁₄
|DUCHY₁₄
|DUCKS₁₄
|DUMKA₁₄
|DYKEY₁₄
|DAWKS₁₃
|DECKS₁₃
|DESEX₁₃
|DETOX₁₃
|DEXES₁₃
|DEXIE₁₃
|DICKS₁₃
|DINKY₁₃
|DIXIE₁₃
|DIXIT₁₃
|DOCKS₁₃
|DOXIE₁₃
|DRACK₁₃
|DRECK₁₃
|DUFFS₁₃
|DUKUN₁₃
|DUMBO₁₃
|DUMBS₁₃
|DUMPS₁₃
|DUNCH₁₃
|DUSKY₁₃
|DYKED₁₃
|DAFFS₁₂
|DAGGY₁₂
|DAMPS₁₂
|DAUBY₁₂
|DEBUG₁₂
|DECAF₁₂
|DECYL₁₂
|DEFFO₁₂
|DEGUM₁₂
|DELPH₁₂
|DEMOB₁₂
|DHAKS₁₂
|DHIKR₁₂
|DIMLY₁₂
|DIVEY₁₂
|DOFFS₁₂
|DOGGY₁₂
|DOMIC₁₂
|DOOKY₁₂
|DOPPE₁₂
|DORKY₁₂
|DOWDY₁₂
|DOWNY₁₂
|DRAFF₁₂
|DRUNK₁₂
|DUKED₁₂
|DUNGY₁₂
|DUNKS₁₂
|DUTCH₁₂
|DWAMS₁₂
|DWARF₁₂
|DWEEB₁₂
|DYKES₁₂
|DACHA₁₁
|DALEK₁₁
|DAVEN₁₁
|DAWGS₁₁
|DEBAG₁₁
|DEBYE₁₁
|DECAY₁₁
|DECOY₁₁
|DECRY₁₁
|DEFOG₁₁
|DEIFY₁₁
|DEINK₁₁
|DEKED₁₁
|DELVE₁₁
|DEOCH₁₁
|DEPTH₁₁
|DERBY₁₁
|DEVEL₁₁
|DEVIL₁₁
|DEVON₁₁
|DHABA₁₁
|DHOBI₁₁
|DHOWS₁₁
|DICEY₁₁
|DICTY₁₁
|DIKED₁₁
|DINGY₁₁
|DINKS₁₁
|DIOCH₁₁
|DITCH₁₁
|DIVAN₁₁
|DIVED₁₁
|DODGY₁₁
|DOGMA₁₁
|DOOMY₁₁
|DOPEY₁₁
|DORMY₁₁
|DOUGH₁₁
|DOVEN₁₁
|DOWRY₁₁
|DOYLY₁₁
|DRANK₁₁
|DRINK₁₁
|DROUK₁₁
|DRYLY₁₁
|DUCAL₁₁
|DUDDY₁₁
|DUFUS₁₁
|DUKES₁₁
|DULLY₁₁
|DUNAM₁₁
|DUNCE₁₁
|DUNNY₁₁
|DUPED₁₁
|DUPLE₁₁
|DURUM₁₁
|DUSKS₁₁
|DUVET₁₁
|DWELL₁₁
|DYING₁₁
|DADDY₁₀
|DAGGA₁₀
|DALLY₁₀
|DAMAN₁₀
|DAMNA₁₀
|DAMNS₁₀
|DANCE₁₀
|DANDY₁₀
|DARKS₁₀
|DASHY₁₀
|DATUM₁₀
|DAUBE₁₀
|DAUBS₁₀
|DAVIT₁₀
|DAWED₁₀
|DAWEN₁₀
|DAWNS₁₀
|DEAVE₁₀
|DEBUR₁₀
|DEBUS₁₀
|DEBUT₁₀
|DECAD₁₀
|DECAL₁₀
|DECAN₁₀
|DEKES₁₀
|DELFS₁₀
|DELFT₁₀
|DELLY₁₀
|DEMON₁₀
|DEMUR₁₀
|DENIM₁₀
|DESKS₁₀
|DEUCE₁₀
|DEVAS₁₀
|DEWAN₁₀
|DEWED₁₀
|DICED₁₀
|DICTU₁₀
|DIGHT₁₀
|DIKER₁₀
|DIKES₁₀
|DILLY₁₀
|DIRKS₁₀
|DISHY₁₀
|DISKS₁₀
|DIVAS₁₀
|DIVER₁₀
|DIVES₁₀
|DIVIS₁₀
|DIVOT₁₀
|DIWAN₁₀
|DOBLA₁₀
|DOBLE₁₀
|DOGEY₁₀
|DOGGO₁₀
|DOLCE₁₀
|DOLLY₁₀
|DOLMA₁₀
|DOMAL₁₀
|DOMED₁₀
|DOPED₁₀
|DORKS₁₀
|DOUBT₁₀
|DOUCE₁₀
|DOUMS₁₀
|DOVES₁₀
|DOWDS₁₀
|DOWED₁₀
|DOWEL₁₀
|DOWNS₁₀
|DRAKE₁₀
|DRAVE₁₀
|DRAWL₁₀
|DRAWN₁₀
|DREKS₁₀
|DRIVE₁₀
|DROVE₁₀
|DROWN₁₀
|DRUBS₁₀
|DRUMS₁₀
|DRUPE₁₀
|DUCAT₁₀
|DUCES₁₀
|DUCTI₁₀
|DUCTS₁₀
|DUMAS₁₀
|DUNGS₁₀
|DUPER₁₀
|DUPES₁₀
|DUROC₁₀
|DWAAL₁₀
|DWALE₁₀
|DWELT₁₀
|DWINE₁₀
|DYNEL₁₀
|DACES₉
|DADAH₉
|DAHLS₉
|DAILY₉
|DAMAR₉
|DAMES₉
|DANGS₉
|DARBS₉
|DARIC₉
|DAWTS₉
|DAYAN₉
|DEBAR₉
|DEBIT₉
|DEBTS₉
|DECOR₉
|DECOS₉
|DEEDY₉
|DEEMS₉
|DEEPS₉
|DEFAT₉
|DEFER₉
|DEFIS₉
|DEGUS₉
|DEICE₉
|DEIGN₉
|DEISM₉
|DELAY₉
|DEMES₉
|DEMIT₉
|DEMOI₉
|DEMOS₉
|DEPOT₉
|DERMA₉
|DERMS₉
|DEWAR₉
|DHALS₉
|DHOLE₉
|DHOLS₉
|DHONI₉
|DHUTI₉
|DICER₉
|DICES₉
|DICOT₉
|DICTA₉
|DIMER₉
|DIMES₉
|DINGE₉
|DINGO₉
|DINGS₉
Tips for Winning With “D” Words
- In Wordle: Be wary of the “Double Letter” trap! The letter D frequently appears in words with repeated consonants, such as DADDY₁₀ or MUDDY. If you have a green D at the start but are struggling to find the other letters, don’t be afraid to try a word with a double letter to rule out those tricky combinations.
- In Words With Friends: The letter D is your best friend for dumping high-value consonants. If you’ve been holding onto a Z, X, or J, words like DIZZY₂₆, DEWAX₁₆, and DJINN₁₇ allow you to score big while opening up your rack for fresh tiles.
- Vowel Hunting: If you are early in a game and need to find which vowels are in play, AUDIO₇ is one of the best strategic words you can use. While the D is in the middle, it helps you test four out of the five major vowels in a single move!
So that’s it, peeps! Use this list to dominate your next match and keep those winning streaks alive. Which “D” word always helps you out of a jam? Let us know in the comments!