When you’re facing a grid with a confirmed D at the start, you have plenty of options! Whether you’re navigating the daily Wordle or trying to outsmart a rival in Words With Friends, the letter D offers a mix of high-scoring tiles and common vocabulary. Here are all the 5-letter words starting with D.

Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With D

If you want to absolutely dominate the leaderboard, these three words are your best friends. They are the highest-scoring 5-letter words starting with D in most competitive dictionaries:

1. DIZZY₂₆

Point Breakdown: D₂ I₁ Z₁₀ Z₁₀ Y₃

D₂ I₁ Z₁₀ Z₁₀ Y₃ Why it wins: This is the ultimate “D” word. Since ‘Z’ is the highest-scoring tile in the game, being able to play two of them at once is a rare and powerful move.

2. DZHOS₁₇

Point Breakdown: D₂ Z₁₀ H₃ O₁ S₁

D₂ Z₁₀ H₃ O₁ S₁ Definition: A variant spelling of “dzho” (a cross between a yak and a cow).

A variant spelling of “dzho” (a cross between a yak and a cow). Strategy Tip: This is a “pro-level” word. Most opponents won’t even know it’s legal, making it a perfect secret weapon to drop a Z on a high-value square.

3. DETOX₁₃

Point Breakdown: D₂ E₁ T₁ O₁ X₈

D₂ E₁ T₁ O₁ X₈ Why it wins: Unlike the words above, DETOX is a common word you’ll likely have the tiles for. It’s the most efficient way to use the X tile (8 points) when starting with the letter D.

5 Letter Words List starting with D

DIZZY₂₆ DITZY₁₇ DJINN₁₇ DOOZY₁₇ DZHOS₁₇ DAZED₁₆ DEWAX₁₆ DIVVY₁₆ DIZEN₁₆ DJINS₁₆ DOZED₁₆ DOZEN₁₆ DUCKY₁₆ DUMKY₁₆ DAZES₁₅ DEOXY₁₅ DIAZO₁₅ DICKY₁₅ DOJOS₁₅ DORJE₁₅ DOZER₁₅ DOZES₁₅ DUBBY₁₅ DUMMY₁₅ DUMPY₁₅ DUPPY₁₅ DAFFY₁₄ DAPPY₁₄ DEBBY₁₄ DEKKO₁₄ DIPPY₁₄ DOBBY₁₄ DUCHY₁₄ DUCKS₁₄ DUMKA₁₄ DYKEY₁₄ DAWKS₁₃ DECKS₁₃ DESEX₁₃ DETOX₁₃ DEXES₁₃ DEXIE₁₃ DICKS₁₃ DINKY₁₃ DIXIE₁₃ DIXIT₁₃ DOCKS₁₃ DOXIE₁₃ DRACK₁₃ DRECK₁₃ DUFFS₁₃ DUKUN₁₃ DUMBO₁₃ DUMBS₁₃ DUMPS₁₃ DUNCH₁₃ DUSKY₁₃ DYKED₁₃ DAFFS₁₂ DAGGY₁₂ DAMPS₁₂ DAUBY₁₂ DEBUG₁₂ DECAF₁₂ DECYL₁₂ DEFFO₁₂ DEGUM₁₂ DELPH₁₂ DEMOB₁₂ DHAKS₁₂ DHIKR₁₂ DIMLY₁₂ DIVEY₁₂ DOFFS₁₂ DOGGY₁₂ DOMIC₁₂ DOOKY₁₂ DOPPE₁₂ DORKY₁₂ DOWDY₁₂ DOWNY₁₂ DRAFF₁₂ DRUNK₁₂ DUKED₁₂ DUNGY₁₂ DUNKS₁₂ DUTCH₁₂ DWAMS₁₂ DWARF₁₂ DWEEB₁₂ DYKES₁₂ DACHA₁₁ DALEK₁₁ DAVEN₁₁ DAWGS₁₁ DEBAG₁₁ DEBYE₁₁ DECAY₁₁ DECOY₁₁ DECRY₁₁ DEFOG₁₁ DEIFY₁₁ DEINK₁₁ DEKED₁₁ DELVE₁₁ DEOCH₁₁ DEPTH₁₁ DERBY₁₁ DEVEL₁₁ DEVIL₁₁ DEVON₁₁ DHABA₁₁ DHOBI₁₁ DHOWS₁₁ DICEY₁₁ DICTY₁₁ DIKED₁₁ DINGY₁₁ DINKS₁₁ DIOCH₁₁ DITCH₁₁ DIVAN₁₁ DIVED₁₁ DODGY₁₁ DOGMA₁₁ DOOMY₁₁ DOPEY₁₁ DORMY₁₁ DOUGH₁₁ DOVEN₁₁ DOWRY₁₁ DOYLY₁₁ DRANK₁₁ DRINK₁₁ DROUK₁₁ DRYLY₁₁ DUCAL₁₁ DUDDY₁₁ DUFUS₁₁ DUKES₁₁ DULLY₁₁ DUNAM₁₁ DUNCE₁₁ DUNNY₁₁ DUPED₁₁ DUPLE₁₁ DURUM₁₁ DUSKS₁₁ DUVET₁₁ DWELL₁₁ DYING₁₁ DADDY₁₀ DAGGA₁₀ DALLY₁₀ DAMAN₁₀ DAMNA₁₀ DAMNS₁₀ DANCE₁₀ DANDY₁₀ DARKS₁₀ DASHY₁₀ DATUM₁₀ DAUBE₁₀ DAUBS₁₀ DAVIT₁₀ DAWED₁₀ DAWEN₁₀ DAWNS₁₀ DEAVE₁₀ DEBUR₁₀ DEBUS₁₀ DEBUT₁₀ DECAD₁₀ DECAL₁₀ DECAN₁₀ DEKES₁₀ DELFS₁₀ DELFT₁₀ DELLY₁₀ DEMON₁₀ DEMUR₁₀ DENIM₁₀ DESKS₁₀ DEUCE₁₀ DEVAS₁₀ DEWAN₁₀ DEWED₁₀ DICED₁₀ DICTU₁₀ DIGHT₁₀ DIKER₁₀ DIKES₁₀ DILLY₁₀ DIRKS₁₀ DISHY₁₀ DISKS₁₀ DIVAS₁₀ DIVER₁₀ DIVES₁₀ DIVIS₁₀ DIVOT₁₀ DIWAN₁₀ DOBLA₁₀ DOBLE₁₀ DOGEY₁₀ DOGGO₁₀ DOLCE₁₀ DOLLY₁₀ DOLMA₁₀ DOMAL₁₀ DOMED₁₀ DOPED₁₀ DORKS₁₀ DOUBT₁₀ DOUCE₁₀ DOUMS₁₀ DOVES₁₀ DOWDS₁₀ DOWED₁₀ DOWEL₁₀ DOWNS₁₀ DRAKE₁₀ DRAVE₁₀ DRAWL₁₀ DRAWN₁₀ DREKS₁₀ DRIVE₁₀ DROVE₁₀ DROWN₁₀ DRUBS₁₀ DRUMS₁₀ DRUPE₁₀ DUCAT₁₀ DUCES₁₀ DUCTI₁₀ DUCTS₁₀ DUMAS₁₀ DUNGS₁₀ DUPER₁₀ DUPES₁₀ DUROC₁₀ DWAAL₁₀ DWALE₁₀ DWELT₁₀ DWINE₁₀ DYNEL₁₀ DACES₉ DADAH₉ DAHLS₉ DAILY₉ DAMAR₉ DAMES₉ DANGS₉ DARBS₉ DARIC₉ DAWTS₉ DAYAN₉ DEBAR₉ DEBIT₉ DEBTS₉ DECOR₉ DECOS₉ DEEDY₉ DEEMS₉ DEEPS₉ DEFAT₉ DEFER₉ DEFIS₉ DEGUS₉ DEICE₉ DEIGN₉ DEISM₉ DELAY₉ DEMES₉ DEMIT₉ DEMOI₉ DEMOS₉ DEPOT₉ DERMA₉ DERMS₉ DEWAR₉ DHALS₉ DHOLE₉ DHOLS₉ DHONI₉ DHUTI₉ DICER₉ DICES₉ DICOT₉ DICTA₉ DIMER₉ DIMES₉ DINGE₉ DINGO₉ DINGS₉

Tips for Winning With “D” Words

In Wordle: Be wary of the “Double Letter” trap! The letter D frequently appears in words with repeated consonants, such as DADDY₁₀ or MUDDY . If you have a green D at the start but are struggling to find the other letters, don’t be afraid to try a word with a double letter to rule out those tricky combinations.

Be wary of the “Double Letter” trap! The letter frequently appears in words with repeated consonants, such as or . If you have a green at the start but are struggling to find the other letters, don’t be afraid to try a word with a double letter to rule out those tricky combinations. In Words With Friends: The letter D is your best friend for dumping high-value consonants. If you’ve been holding onto a Z , X , or J , words like DIZZY₂₆ , DEWAX₁₆ , and DJINN₁₇ allow you to score big while opening up your rack for fresh tiles.

The letter is your best friend for dumping high-value consonants. If you’ve been holding onto a , , or , words like , , and allow you to score big while opening up your rack for fresh tiles. Vowel Hunting: If you are early in a game and need to find which vowels are in play, AUDIO₇ is one of the best strategic words you can use. While the D is in the middle, it helps you test four out of the five major vowels in a single move!

So that's it, peeps! Use this list to dominate your next match and keep those winning streaks alive.