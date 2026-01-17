Home » Puzzles » 5 Letter Words Starting With D

5 Letter Words Starting With D

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

When you’re facing a grid with a confirmed D at the start, you have plenty of options! Whether you’re navigating the daily Wordle or trying to outsmart a rival in Words With Friends, the letter D offers a mix of high-scoring tiles and common vocabulary. Here are all the 5-letter words starting with D.

5 Letter Words Starting With D

Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With D

If you want to absolutely dominate the leaderboard, these three words are your best friends. They are the highest-scoring 5-letter words starting with D in most competitive dictionaries:

1. DIZZY₂₆

  • Point Breakdown: D₂ I₁ Z₁₀ Z₁₀ Y₃
  • Why it wins: This is the ultimate “D” word. Since ‘Z’ is the highest-scoring tile in the game, being able to play two of them at once is a rare and powerful move.

2. DZHOS₁₇

  • Point Breakdown: D₂ Z₁₀ H₃ O₁ S₁
  • Definition: A variant spelling of “dzho” (a cross between a yak and a cow).
  • Strategy Tip: This is a “pro-level” word. Most opponents won’t even know it’s legal, making it a perfect secret weapon to drop a Z on a high-value square.

3. DETOX₁₃

  • Point Breakdown: D₂ E₁ T₁ O₁ X₈
  • Why it wins: Unlike the words above, DETOX is a common word you’ll likely have the tiles for. It’s the most efficient way to use the X tile (8 points) when starting with the letter D.

5 Letter Words List starting with D

DIZZY₂₆DITZY₁₇DJINN₁₇DOOZY₁₇DZHOS₁₇
DAZED₁₆DEWAX₁₆DIVVY₁₆DIZEN₁₆DJINS₁₆
DOZED₁₆DOZEN₁₆DUCKY₁₆DUMKY₁₆DAZES₁₅
DEOXY₁₅DIAZO₁₅DICKY₁₅DOJOS₁₅DORJE₁₅
DOZER₁₅DOZES₁₅DUBBY₁₅DUMMY₁₅DUMPY₁₅
DUPPY₁₅DAFFY₁₄DAPPY₁₄DEBBY₁₄DEKKO₁₄
DIPPY₁₄DOBBY₁₄DUCHY₁₄DUCKS₁₄DUMKA₁₄
DYKEY₁₄DAWKS₁₃DECKS₁₃DESEX₁₃DETOX₁₃
DEXES₁₃DEXIE₁₃DICKS₁₃DINKY₁₃DIXIE₁₃
DIXIT₁₃DOCKS₁₃DOXIE₁₃DRACK₁₃DRECK₁₃
DUFFS₁₃DUKUN₁₃DUMBO₁₃DUMBS₁₃DUMPS₁₃
DUNCH₁₃DUSKY₁₃DYKED₁₃DAFFS₁₂DAGGY₁₂
DAMPS₁₂DAUBY₁₂DEBUG₁₂DECAF₁₂DECYL₁₂
DEFFO₁₂DEGUM₁₂DELPH₁₂DEMOB₁₂DHAKS₁₂
DHIKR₁₂DIMLY₁₂DIVEY₁₂DOFFS₁₂DOGGY₁₂
DOMIC₁₂DOOKY₁₂DOPPE₁₂DORKY₁₂DOWDY₁₂
DOWNY₁₂DRAFF₁₂DRUNK₁₂DUKED₁₂DUNGY₁₂
DUNKS₁₂DUTCH₁₂DWAMS₁₂DWARF₁₂DWEEB₁₂
DYKES₁₂DACHA₁₁DALEK₁₁DAVEN₁₁DAWGS₁₁
DEBAG₁₁DEBYE₁₁DECAY₁₁DECOY₁₁DECRY₁₁
DEFOG₁₁DEIFY₁₁DEINK₁₁DEKED₁₁DELVE₁₁
DEOCH₁₁DEPTH₁₁DERBY₁₁DEVEL₁₁DEVIL₁₁
DEVON₁₁DHABA₁₁DHOBI₁₁DHOWS₁₁DICEY₁₁
DICTY₁₁DIKED₁₁DINGY₁₁DINKS₁₁DIOCH₁₁
DITCH₁₁DIVAN₁₁DIVED₁₁DODGY₁₁DOGMA₁₁
DOOMY₁₁DOPEY₁₁DORMY₁₁DOUGH₁₁DOVEN₁₁
DOWRY₁₁DOYLY₁₁DRANK₁₁DRINK₁₁DROUK₁₁
DRYLY₁₁DUCAL₁₁DUDDY₁₁DUFUS₁₁DUKES₁₁
DULLY₁₁DUNAM₁₁DUNCE₁₁DUNNY₁₁DUPED₁₁
DUPLE₁₁DURUM₁₁DUSKS₁₁DUVET₁₁DWELL₁₁
DYING₁₁DADDY₁₀DAGGA₁₀DALLY₁₀DAMAN₁₀
DAMNA₁₀DAMNS₁₀DANCE₁₀DANDY₁₀DARKS₁₀
DASHY₁₀DATUM₁₀DAUBE₁₀DAUBS₁₀DAVIT₁₀
DAWED₁₀DAWEN₁₀DAWNS₁₀DEAVE₁₀DEBUR₁₀
DEBUS₁₀DEBUT₁₀DECAD₁₀DECAL₁₀DECAN₁₀
DEKES₁₀DELFS₁₀DELFT₁₀DELLY₁₀DEMON₁₀
DEMUR₁₀DENIM₁₀DESKS₁₀DEUCE₁₀DEVAS₁₀
DEWAN₁₀DEWED₁₀DICED₁₀DICTU₁₀DIGHT₁₀
DIKER₁₀DIKES₁₀DILLY₁₀DIRKS₁₀DISHY₁₀
DISKS₁₀DIVAS₁₀DIVER₁₀DIVES₁₀DIVIS₁₀
DIVOT₁₀DIWAN₁₀DOBLA₁₀DOBLE₁₀DOGEY₁₀
DOGGO₁₀DOLCE₁₀DOLLY₁₀DOLMA₁₀DOMAL₁₀
DOMED₁₀DOPED₁₀DORKS₁₀DOUBT₁₀DOUCE₁₀
DOUMS₁₀DOVES₁₀DOWDS₁₀DOWED₁₀DOWEL₁₀
DOWNS₁₀DRAKE₁₀DRAVE₁₀DRAWL₁₀DRAWN₁₀
DREKS₁₀DRIVE₁₀DROVE₁₀DROWN₁₀DRUBS₁₀
DRUMS₁₀DRUPE₁₀DUCAT₁₀DUCES₁₀DUCTI₁₀
DUCTS₁₀DUMAS₁₀DUNGS₁₀DUPER₁₀DUPES₁₀
DUROC₁₀DWAAL₁₀DWALE₁₀DWELT₁₀DWINE₁₀
DYNEL₁₀DACES₉DADAH₉DAHLS₉DAILY₉
DAMAR₉DAMES₉DANGS₉DARBS₉DARIC₉
DAWTS₉DAYAN₉DEBAR₉DEBIT₉DEBTS₉
DECOR₉DECOS₉DEEDY₉DEEMS₉DEEPS₉
DEFAT₉DEFER₉DEFIS₉DEGUS₉DEICE₉
DEIGN₉DEISM₉DELAY₉DEMES₉DEMIT₉
DEMOI₉DEMOS₉DEPOT₉DERMA₉DERMS₉
DEWAR₉DHALS₉DHOLE₉DHOLS₉DHONI₉
DHUTI₉DICER₉DICES₉DICOT₉DICTA₉
DIMER₉DIMES₉DINGE₉DINGO₉DINGS₉

If you want to find out words starting with other letters, you can check our Master List of 5-Letter Words to find every word from A to Z!

Tips for Winning With “D” Words

  • In Wordle: Be wary of the “Double Letter” trap! The letter D frequently appears in words with repeated consonants, such as DADDY₁₀ or MUDDY. If you have a green D at the start but are struggling to find the other letters, don’t be afraid to try a word with a double letter to rule out those tricky combinations.
  • In Words With Friends: The letter D is your best friend for dumping high-value consonants. If you’ve been holding onto a Z, X, or J, words like DIZZY₂₆, DEWAX₁₆, and DJINN₁₇ allow you to score big while opening up your rack for fresh tiles.
  • Vowel Hunting: If you are early in a game and need to find which vowels are in play, AUDIO₇ is one of the best strategic words you can use. While the D is in the middle, it helps you test four out of the five major vowels in a single move!

So that’s it, peeps! Use this list to dominate your next match and keep those winning streaks alive. Which “D” word always helps you out of a jam? Let us know in the comments!

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Side of a Coin – Crossword Clue Answers

Italian Goodbye – Crossword Clue Answers

Melt Down – Crossword Clue Answers

Tobacco Quid – Crossword Clue Answers

NYT Pips #153 Answer Today – January 18, 2026

Octordle #1455 Hints And Answers Today: January 18, 2026

NYT Wordle #1674 Hints, Answers Today – January 18, 2026

“Soft skills” NYT Strands #686 Hints, Answers Today: January 18,...

NYT Connections #952 Hints, Answers Today – January 18, 2026

Contexto #1218 Hints, Answer Today – January 18, 2026