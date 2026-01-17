Home » Puzzles » 5 Letter Words starting with E

The letter E is the busiest letter in the English language. Since it is the most common vowel, you will find it in almost every word game you play. Knowing which 5 letter words start with E can give you a huge advantage. In this guide, we have curated the best 5-letter words starting with E. As always, we’ve added the Words With Friends point values as a subscript to give you a competitive edge.

Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With E

If you want to get a massive score in your next word game, you need to use high-value tiles like Z, Q, and J. Here are the three best 5-letter words starting with E to help you beat your opponent:

  • ENZYM₂₀ – This is the king of ‘E’ words. It uses the Z (10 points), Y (3 points), and M (4 points) to reach a total of 20 points before you even hit a bonus square!
  • EQUIP₁₈ – A fantastic way to use the letter Q. It’s a common word that is easy to remember but packs a big punch with 18 points.
  • EJECT₁₇ – If you are stuck with a J, this is your best friend. It’s worth 17 points and is recognized by almost all game dictionaries.

5 Letter Words List starting with E

ENZYM₂₀EQUIP₁₈EJECT₁₇EMOJI₁₇ENJOY₁₇
EPOXY₁₇EQUAL₁₆EQUID₁₆EXCEL₁₆EXPEL₁₆
EXURB₁₆EQUES₁₅EXACT₁₅EXAMS₁₅EXECS₁₅
EXING₁₅EXPAT₁₅EXPOS₁₅EZINE₁₅EEJIT₁₄
EMBOW₁₄EXUDE₁₄EXULT₁₄EBANK₁₃EKKAS₁₃
EMBAY₁₃EMPTY₁₃EPOCH₁₃EVOKE₁₃EXALT₁₃
EXILE₁₃EXINE₁₃EXONS₁₃EXTOL₁₃EBBED₁₂
EBIKE₁₂EBOOK₁₂EKING₁₂ELBOW₁₂EMBED₁₂
EMBUS₁₂ENSKY₁₂ENVOY₁₂EPHAH₁₂EVICT₁₂
EXEAT₁₂EXERT₁₂EXIST₁₂EXITS₁₂EXTRA₁₂
EBBET₁₁EBONY₁₁ECHED₁₁EDIFY₁₁ELVAN₁₁
ELVEN₁₁EMBAR₁₁EMBER₁₁EMCEE₁₁EMMER₁₁
EMMET₁₁EMYDE₁₁EMYDS₁₁ENEMY₁₁EPACT₁₁
EPHOD₁₁EPICS₁₁EVERY₁₁EAVED₁₀ECASH₁₀
ECHES₁₀ECHOS₁₀EDUCE₁₀EDUCT₁₀EGGED₁₀
EIKON₁₀ELEGY₁₀ELFIN₁₀ELVER₁₀ELVES₁₀
EMEND₁₀EMERY₁₀ENDOW₁₀ENOKI₁₀ENVIE₁₀
ENVOI₁₀EPHAS₁₀EPHOR₁₀ERVEN₁₀ERVIL₁₀
ETHIC₁₀ETHYL₁₀ETYMA₁₀EVADE₁₀EVENS₁₀
EVENT₁₀EVILS₁₀EYING₁₀EAVES₉EBOLA₉
EBONS₉ECADS₉ECARD₉ECLAT₉ECRUS₉
EDEMA₉EDGED₉EDICT₉EGGAR₉EGGER₉
EIGHT₉ELECT₉ELEMI₉ELOPE₉EMAIL₉
EMEUS₉ENACT₉ENEMA₉ENORM₉ENOWS₉
EPODE₉ERUCT₉ERUPT₉ESKAR₉ESKER₉
EVERT₉EVITE₉EAGLE₈EARLY₈EDGER₈
EDGES₈EENSY₈EGADS₈ELAND₈ELUDE₈
EMEER₈EMIRS₈EMITS₈EMOTE₈ENDED₈
ENDUE₈ENNUI₈ENTRY₈EPEES₈ERECT₈

If you want to find out words starting with other letters, you can check our Master List of 5-Letter Words to find every word from A to Z!

Tips for Winning With “E” Words

  • In Wordle: Watch out for the “Double E.” Because E is the most common letter in the English language, it very frequently appears twice in a single word. If you have a yellow E and can’t find its home, try a “Double E” word like EERIE₅ or EASES₅ to test two spots at once!
  • In Words With Friends: Capitalize on the EX and EQ starts. The letter X is worth 8 points, and ‘E’ is the perfect bridge to get it on the board. Words like EXCEL₁₆, EXERT₁₂, or EQUAL₁₆ allow you to dump high-value tiles while racking up a massive score.
  • Vowel Loading: If you are playing a game and realize you have too many consonants, an ‘E’ start is the best way to “flush” the board. Using a word like EAGER₇ or ADIEU (starting with A) helps you identify the vowel structure of the puzzle early on.

So that’s it, peeps! Use these “E” words to keep your win streak alive and stay ahead of the competition.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

