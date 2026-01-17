The letter E is the busiest letter in the English language. Since it is the most common vowel, you will find it in almost every word game you play. Knowing which 5 letter words start with E can give you a huge advantage. In this guide, we have curated the best 5-letter words starting with E. As always, we’ve added the Words With Friends point values as a subscript to give you a competitive edge.
Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With E
If you want to get a massive score in your next word game, you need to use high-value tiles like Z, Q, and J. Here are the three best 5-letter words starting with E to help you beat your opponent:
- ENZYM₂₀ – This is the king of ‘E’ words. It uses the Z (10 points), Y (3 points), and M (4 points) to reach a total of 20 points before you even hit a bonus square!
- EQUIP₁₈ – A fantastic way to use the letter Q. It’s a common word that is easy to remember but packs a big punch with 18 points.
- EJECT₁₇ – If you are stuck with a J, this is your best friend. It’s worth 17 points and is recognized by almost all game dictionaries.
5 Letter Words List starting with E
|ENZYM₂₀
|EQUIP₁₈
|EJECT₁₇
|EMOJI₁₇
|ENJOY₁₇
|EPOXY₁₇
|EQUAL₁₆
|EQUID₁₆
|EXCEL₁₆
|EXPEL₁₆
|EXURB₁₆
|EQUES₁₅
|EXACT₁₅
|EXAMS₁₅
|EXECS₁₅
|EXING₁₅
|EXPAT₁₅
|EXPOS₁₅
|EZINE₁₅
|EEJIT₁₄
|EMBOW₁₄
|EXUDE₁₄
|EXULT₁₄
|EBANK₁₃
|EKKAS₁₃
|EMBAY₁₃
|EMPTY₁₃
|EPOCH₁₃
|EVOKE₁₃
|EXALT₁₃
|EXILE₁₃
|EXINE₁₃
|EXONS₁₃
|EXTOL₁₃
|EBBED₁₂
|EBIKE₁₂
|EBOOK₁₂
|EKING₁₂
|ELBOW₁₂
|EMBED₁₂
|EMBUS₁₂
|ENSKY₁₂
|ENVOY₁₂
|EPHAH₁₂
|EVICT₁₂
|EXEAT₁₂
|EXERT₁₂
|EXIST₁₂
|EXITS₁₂
|EXTRA₁₂
|EBBET₁₁
|EBONY₁₁
|ECHED₁₁
|EDIFY₁₁
|ELVAN₁₁
|ELVEN₁₁
|EMBAR₁₁
|EMBER₁₁
|EMCEE₁₁
|EMMER₁₁
|EMMET₁₁
|EMYDE₁₁
|EMYDS₁₁
|ENEMY₁₁
|EPACT₁₁
|EPHOD₁₁
|EPICS₁₁
|EVERY₁₁
|EAVED₁₀
|ECASH₁₀
|ECHES₁₀
|ECHOS₁₀
|EDUCE₁₀
|EDUCT₁₀
|EGGED₁₀
|EIKON₁₀
|ELEGY₁₀
|ELFIN₁₀
|ELVER₁₀
|ELVES₁₀
|EMEND₁₀
|EMERY₁₀
|ENDOW₁₀
|ENOKI₁₀
|ENVIE₁₀
|ENVOI₁₀
|EPHAS₁₀
|EPHOR₁₀
|ERVEN₁₀
|ERVIL₁₀
|ETHIC₁₀
|ETHYL₁₀
|ETYMA₁₀
|EVADE₁₀
|EVENS₁₀
|EVENT₁₀
|EVILS₁₀
|EYING₁₀
|EAVES₉
|EBOLA₉
|EBONS₉
|ECADS₉
|ECARD₉
|ECLAT₉
|ECRUS₉
|EDEMA₉
|EDGED₉
|EDICT₉
|EGGAR₉
|EGGER₉
|EIGHT₉
|ELECT₉
|ELEMI₉
|ELOPE₉
|EMAIL₉
|EMEUS₉
|ENACT₉
|ENEMA₉
|ENORM₉
|ENOWS₉
|EPODE₉
|ERUCT₉
|ERUPT₉
|ESKAR₉
|ESKER₉
|EVERT₉
|EVITE₉
|EAGLE₈
|EARLY₈
|EDGER₈
|EDGES₈
|EENSY₈
|EGADS₈
|ELAND₈
|ELUDE₈
|EMEER₈
|EMIRS₈
|EMITS₈
|EMOTE₈
|ENDED₈
|ENDUE₈
|ENNUI₈
|ENTRY₈
|EPEES₈
|ERECT₈
If you want to find out words starting with other letters, you can check our Master List of 5-Letter Words to find every word from A to Z!
Tips for Winning With “E” Words
- In Wordle: Watch out for the “Double E.” Because E is the most common letter in the English language, it very frequently appears twice in a single word. If you have a yellow E and can’t find its home, try a “Double E” word like EERIE₅ or EASES₅ to test two spots at once!
- In Words With Friends: Capitalize on the EX and EQ starts. The letter X is worth 8 points, and ‘E’ is the perfect bridge to get it on the board. Words like EXCEL₁₆, EXERT₁₂, or EQUAL₁₆ allow you to dump high-value tiles while racking up a massive score.
- Vowel Loading: If you are playing a game and realize you have too many consonants, an ‘E’ start is the best way to “flush” the board. Using a word like EAGER₇ or ADIEU (starting with A) helps you identify the vowel structure of the puzzle early on.
So that’s it, peeps! Use these “E” words to keep your win streak alive and stay ahead of the competition.