The letter E is the busiest letter in the English language. Since it is the most common vowel, you will find it in almost every word game you play. Knowing which 5 letter words start with E can give you a huge advantage. In this guide, we have curated the best 5-letter words starting with E. As always, we’ve added the Words With Friends point values as a subscript to give you a competitive edge.

Highest Scoring 5 Letter Word Starting With E

If you want to get a massive score in your next word game, you need to use high-value tiles like Z, Q, and J. Here are the three best 5-letter words starting with E to help you beat your opponent:

ENZYM₂₀ – This is the king of ‘E’ words. It uses the Z (10 points), Y (3 points), and M (4 points) to reach a total of 20 points before you even hit a bonus square!

– This is the king of ‘E’ words. It uses the (10 points), (3 points), and (4 points) to reach a total of 20 points before you even hit a bonus square! EQUIP₁₈ – A fantastic way to use the letter Q . It’s a common word that is easy to remember but packs a big punch with 18 points.

– A fantastic way to use the letter . It’s a common word that is easy to remember but packs a big punch with 18 points. EJECT₁₇ – If you are stuck with a J, this is your best friend. It’s worth 17 points and is recognized by almost all game dictionaries.

5 Letter Words List starting with E

ENZYM₂₀ EQUIP₁₈ EJECT₁₇ EMOJI₁₇ ENJOY₁₇ EPOXY₁₇ EQUAL₁₆ EQUID₁₆ EXCEL₁₆ EXPEL₁₆ EXURB₁₆ EQUES₁₅ EXACT₁₅ EXAMS₁₅ EXECS₁₅ EXING₁₅ EXPAT₁₅ EXPOS₁₅ EZINE₁₅ EEJIT₁₄ EMBOW₁₄ EXUDE₁₄ EXULT₁₄ EBANK₁₃ EKKAS₁₃ EMBAY₁₃ EMPTY₁₃ EPOCH₁₃ EVOKE₁₃ EXALT₁₃ EXILE₁₃ EXINE₁₃ EXONS₁₃ EXTOL₁₃ EBBED₁₂ EBIKE₁₂ EBOOK₁₂ EKING₁₂ ELBOW₁₂ EMBED₁₂ EMBUS₁₂ ENSKY₁₂ ENVOY₁₂ EPHAH₁₂ EVICT₁₂ EXEAT₁₂ EXERT₁₂ EXIST₁₂ EXITS₁₂ EXTRA₁₂ EBBET₁₁ EBONY₁₁ ECHED₁₁ EDIFY₁₁ ELVAN₁₁ ELVEN₁₁ EMBAR₁₁ EMBER₁₁ EMCEE₁₁ EMMER₁₁ EMMET₁₁ EMYDE₁₁ EMYDS₁₁ ENEMY₁₁ EPACT₁₁ EPHOD₁₁ EPICS₁₁ EVERY₁₁ EAVED₁₀ ECASH₁₀ ECHES₁₀ ECHOS₁₀ EDUCE₁₀ EDUCT₁₀ EGGED₁₀ EIKON₁₀ ELEGY₁₀ ELFIN₁₀ ELVER₁₀ ELVES₁₀ EMEND₁₀ EMERY₁₀ ENDOW₁₀ ENOKI₁₀ ENVIE₁₀ ENVOI₁₀ EPHAS₁₀ EPHOR₁₀ ERVEN₁₀ ERVIL₁₀ ETHIC₁₀ ETHYL₁₀ ETYMA₁₀ EVADE₁₀ EVENS₁₀ EVENT₁₀ EVILS₁₀ EYING₁₀ EAVES₉ EBOLA₉ EBONS₉ ECADS₉ ECARD₉ ECLAT₉ ECRUS₉ EDEMA₉ EDGED₉ EDICT₉ EGGAR₉ EGGER₉ EIGHT₉ ELECT₉ ELEMI₉ ELOPE₉ EMAIL₉ EMEUS₉ ENACT₉ ENEMA₉ ENORM₉ ENOWS₉ EPODE₉ ERUCT₉ ERUPT₉ ESKAR₉ ESKER₉ EVERT₉ EVITE₉ EAGLE₈ EARLY₈ EDGER₈ EDGES₈ EENSY₈ EGADS₈ ELAND₈ ELUDE₈ EMEER₈ EMIRS₈ EMITS₈ EMOTE₈ ENDED₈ ENDUE₈ ENNUI₈ ENTRY₈ EPEES₈ ERECT₈

If you want to find out words starting with other letters, you can check our Master List of 5-Letter Words to find every word from A to Z!

Tips for Winning With “E” Words

In Wordle: Watch out for the “Double E.” Because E is the most common letter in the English language, it very frequently appears twice in a single word. If you have a yellow E and can’t find its home, try a “Double E” word like EERIE₅ or EASES₅ to test two spots at once!

Watch out for the “Double E.” Because E is the most common letter in the English language, it very frequently appears twice in a single word. If you have a yellow E and can’t find its home, try a “Double E” word like or to test two spots at once! In Words With Friends: Capitalize on the EX and EQ starts. The letter X is worth 8 points, and ‘E’ is the perfect bridge to get it on the board. Words like EXCEL₁₆ , EXERT₁₂ , or EQUAL₁₆ allow you to dump high-value tiles while racking up a massive score.

Capitalize on the and starts. The letter is worth 8 points, and ‘E’ is the perfect bridge to get it on the board. Words like , , or allow you to dump high-value tiles while racking up a massive score. Vowel Loading: If you are playing a game and realize you have too many consonants, an ‘E’ start is the best way to “flush” the board. Using a word like EAGER₇ or ADIEU (starting with A) helps you identify the vowel structure of the puzzle early on.

So that’s it, peeps! Use these “E” words to keep your win streak alive and stay ahead of the competition.