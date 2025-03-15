6 Best Co-op Games Like Split Fiction You Need to Try Right Now

Split Fiction has become one of the best co-op games of 2025, following Hazelight Studios’ success in making great multiplayer adventures. If you’ve already finished helping Mio and Zoe escape the fantasy and sci-fi world and want more games with a mix of story and co-op gameplay, I’ve compiled a list of the best co-op games like Split Fiction that capture the same magic experience.

1. It Takes Two

Release Date: March 25th, 2021

March 25th, 2021 Developer: Hazelight Studios

Hazelight Studios Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, and Nintendo Switch

If you loved Split Fiction and haven’t tried other Hazelight Studio productions, you really need to. The next game you have to play is It Takes Two. The game follows Cody and May, a couple on the brink of divorce who are transformed into dolls by their daughter’s magical wish. The game actually combines emotional storytelling with constantly evolving gameplay mechanics.

It never stays in one place for too long, similar to Split Fiction, but just a bit more simple. Each level introduces completely new gameplay elements, from navigating a bee-infested garden to running around snowy mountains. Like Split Fiction, each player has different abilities and tasks that must be combined to progress.

2. Portal 2

Release Date: April 18th, 2011

April 18th, 2011 Developer: Valve Corporation

Valve Corporation Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, macOS, and Xbox 360

Portal 2’s co-op mode is a great example of puzzle-solving for two players. As robots ATLAS and P-Body, you and your partner must work together, placing portals to get through GLaDOS’s tricky chambers. Like Split Fiction, Portal 2 focuses on teamwork and perspective. Both games require players to see things differently and combine their abilities to solve puzzles. That feeling of finally figuring something out together is just as rewarding in both games.

Although GLaDOS’s humor gives Portal 2 a different tone from Split Fiction’s deep emotional storytelling, if you enjoyed solving puzzles in Hazelight’s game, you’ll likely appreciate Portal 2’s co-op experience too.

3. A Way Out

Release Date: March 23rd, 2018

March 23rd, 2018 Developer: Hazelight Studios

Hazelight Studios Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, and Microsoft Windows

Yes, this is another game from Hazelight Studios. A Way Out follows Leo and Vincent, two prisoners who must work together to escape and face life outside. Like Split Fiction, it’s made for two players only—there’s no single-player option.

A Way Out introduced the split-screen style that Split Fiction improved on, letting both players see their perspectives at the same time. This leads to moments where you experience different situations but still need to work together. While A Way Out has a more realistic setting compared to Split Fiction’s fantasy and sci-fi world, both games offer a well-crafted co-op experience with lots of variety in gameplay.

4. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Release Date: August 7th, 2013

August 7th, 2013 Developer: Starbreeze Studios

Starbreeze Studios Platforms: Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Nintendo Switch

This game offers a unique co-op experience. Originally designed for single-player, where one person controls both brothers with separate analog sticks, it now has a co-op mode where each player controls one brother. This game is also directed by Josef Fares, the creator of A Way Out, It Takes Two, and Split Fiction. It follows two brothers on a journey to find a cure for their dying father with puzzles and challenges. Each brother has unique abilities, leading to puzzles that require teamwork, similar to Split Fiction’s gameplay. The later parts of the game are especially emotional, making it a great choice if you are a fan of story-driven co-op adventures.

5. Overcooked 2

Release Date: August 7th, 2018

August 7th, 2018 Developer: Team17 and Ghost Town Games

Team17 and Ghost Town Games Platforms: Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One

If you want a game that seriously tests your communication skills, Overcooked 2 is pure cooperative chaos. It is actually one of my favorites games. Unlike Split Fiction’s focus on the story, this game is all about working together with your friend to prepare, cook, and serve meals in kitchens that keep throwing crazy challenges at you.

What makes Overcoked 2 similar to Split Fiction is how much teamwork it needs. You will have to juggle tasks while dealing with moving platforms, teleporting ability, and other annoying obstacles. Just like in Split Fiction, success depends on coordinating your abilities and coming up with strategies together.

Be warned—this game can get so intense that you and your friends might end up yelling at each other. It’s stressful when things go wrong, but once you finally get everything running smoothly, you’ll feel like you just managed a real restaurant. And that’s what makes it so much fun!

6. Unravel Two

Release Date: June 9th, 2018

June 9th, 2018 Developer: Coldwood Interactive

Coldwood Interactive Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

If you’re looking for a more relaxed but equally charming co-op experience, Unravel Two follows two Yarnys who are physically connected by a single thread. This creates a unique dynamic where you and your friend must stay relatively close to each other while solving the puzzles.

The game doesn’t feature dialogue but tells its story through beautiful environments and emotional moments. Like Split Fiction, Unravel Two emphasizes the bond between its characters that you can feel through the gameplay. The thread connecting the two characters becomes both a limitation and a tool, creating interesting scenarios where you must work together to progress.

Also Read:

Why You Need to Play These Games After Finishing Split Fiction

What makes these games similar to Split Fiction is not just that they are co-op—it’s how they make teamwork the core of the experience. Each game is built around players working together, not just as an extra mode but as the main focus.

They also keep things fresh with different challenges instead of making you do the same tasks over and over. More importantly, they understand that the connection between players (or characters) is what makes co-op games truly great.

If you love puzzles and great storytelling, these games each bring something special while capturing what makes Split Fiction so engaging. But let’s be real—Split Fiction sets the bar high, earning the highest Metacritic score for a co-op game. Still, if you’re looking for more co-op experiences that share its magic, these titles are definitely worth checking out.