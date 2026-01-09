Home » Puzzles » 6 Mafia – Crossword Clue Answers

6 Mafia – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: 6 Mafia, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: 6 Mafia.

  • 3 letters – MOB
  • 4 Letters – DONS
  • 6 letters – THEMOB, YAKUZA
  • 7 Letters – CAMORRA
  • 10 Letters – NDRANGHETA

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: 6 Mafia. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 30 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersMOB, NWA, D12, RAP, DON
4 LettersCOSA, MADE, SING, FAME, GUAM, MOBS, DONS
5 LettersMAFIA, THREE, MIGOS, CRETE, HELLS, RINGS, CAPOS
6 LettersTHEMOB, MOBCAP, LONDON, NOSTRA, AAPMOB, RUNDMC, FUGEES, YAKUZA, SICILY, OMERTA, FIASCO, GROUPS, OLIVES, FASCIA
7 LettersRACKETS, GANGDOM, MAFIOSO, OUTKAST, CAMORRA, CLIQUES, CIRCLES, ABYSSES
8 LettersGANGLAND, HEDONIST, MULTIPLE, SICILIAN
9 LettersSYNDICATE, BLACKHAND, MONTBLANC, GANGSTERS, SALTNPEPA, THREELOCO, MADVILLAN, RIFFRAFFS, GANGLANDS, HAMFISTED
10 LettersUNDERWORLD, COSANOSTRA, GOODFELLAS, MOBADSQUAD, WUTANGCLAN, NDRANGHETA, LANGUISHED, SYNDICATES
11 LettersFAMILYTHREE, BEASTIEBOYS, PUBLICENEMY, IGNOMINIOUS, UNDERWORLDS
12 LettersTHESYNDICATE, THEGODFATHER, KIDSSEEGHOST, SPACESTATION, COMBINATIONS, ASSOCIATIONS
13 LettersTHEUNDERWORLD, MOBSTERBISQUE, THREESIXMAFIA
14 LettersORGANIZEDCRIME, STYLESOFBEYOND
17 LettersATRIBECALLEDQUEST
20 LettersORGANIZEDCRIMEFAMILY
29 LettersANDREBOOMBOOMBENJAMINBOOMBOOM
30 LettersMANNEDARTIFICIALRESEARCHSATELL

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

