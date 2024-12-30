6 Marvel Rivals Heroes and Villains Who Need Nerf in Next Season

If you’ve been battling in Marvel Rivals, you’ve probably felt the frustration of going up against certain characters that just seem unbeatable. I know the game is about making every hero and villain feel powerful, but some have crossed the line into being downright unfair. Let’s take a closer look at Marvel Rivals characters who need nerf in the next season because they are breaking the game right now.

Marvel Rivals Heroes Who Need Nerf

Every time I play Marvel Rivals, I often see the same heroes being picked. That’s not because they look cool (they do), but because they’re way too strong. These heroes keep showing up in almost every match and I feel they are overpowered. Here is the list of the heroes I think need to be nerfed:

1. Hawkeye

I used to think Hawkeye would take a lot of skill to play well, but right now, he’s way too easy. His current hitbox is so forgiving that even if my aim is off, I can still land those one-shot kills on squishy characters. While skilled players should be rewarded, the current situation makes him feel almost like he’s using auto-aim, which feels wrong. If you want more details on this, I have covered Hawkeye’s hitbox issue in a separate breakdown that explains how forgiving his shots are right now.

2. Iron Fist

Do you feel like you’re being chased by a lightning-fast truck that hits like one too? That’s Iron Fist for you. His defensive abilities are fine, but his damage and mobility are just way too much. Once he’s on you, there’s almost no escaping. You’re basically done for and it’s somehow unfair.

3. Jeff the Land Shark

Again, don’t let his adorable appearance fool you. Jeff is currently dominating the battlefield. His basic abilities are balanced and fun, but his ultimate ability lasts way too long in Marvel Rivals. When a cute little shark is making veteran heroes run for cover, you know something needs to be nerfed.

Peni Parker

Playing against Peni Parker feels like facing a boss battle in every match. She’s got it all – massive health, strong defenses, and those brutal Arachno Mines that can end you in one hit. Top it off with an ultimate that feels like it lasts forever, and you’ve got a character that’s simply too overpowered.

Marvel Rivals Villains Who Need Nerf

Now, not all characters who need to be nerfed are heroes – some are villains. Let’s take a look at the list:

1. Venom

Playing against Venom right now is frustrating. He’s almost impossible to kill, and for a tank, he’s way too mobile. His Frenzied Arrival ability comes off cooldown so fast that he’s always jumping into fights and wrecking everything. Either his survivability or mobility needs a nerf—it’s just too much.

2. Hela

While Hela’s squishiness is supposed to be her weakness, her damage output more than makes up for it. Her ultimate ability covers too much ground and lasts too long, making it nearly impossible to contest objectives when she is using it. If they nerfed her ult’s duration and AoE, it would make playing against her more strategic.

3. Punisher

Frank Castle is really living up to his name right now. Even without landing headshots, he’s tearing through enemies like they’re made of paper. In ranked matches, it feels like he’s either a must-pick or a must-ban, and that’s never a healthy sign for the game’s balance.

So that’s my list of Marvel Rivals heroes and villains needing nerfs for now. If these characters get the tweak they need, Marvel Rivals will become much more fun for all. Right now, most matches often come down to which team has more of these overpowered characters rather than skill and strategy. Balancing these characters would create more room for different playstyles and make Marvel Rivals more about player skill than character selection.

Remember, being overpowered doesn’t make these characters less fun. It just means they need some tweaking (nerf) to fit better into the game’s overall balance. Keep practicing with your favorites, but don’t be surprised if you see some of these changes in future patches.