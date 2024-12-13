8 Biggest Games Revealed at The Game Awards 2024: From Witcher 4 to Split Fiction

The Game Awards 2024 just wrapped up, and wow, what a show it was! We saw an impressive lineup of new games announced in the ceremony with trailers, including anticipated sequels and surprising new franchises. However, 8 games caught our attention. Let’s break down the biggest games that were revealed during The Game Awards 2024.

1. The Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red dropped perhaps the biggest surprise of the night with The Witcher 4. This time around, you’ll be stepping into a new saga with Ciri as a protagonist instead of Geralt, marking a major shift for the series. You will help Ciri embark on her journey to become a professional monster slayer.

The six-minute reveal trailer (which was long but beautifully awesome) was rendered in Unreal Engine 5. This shows that the studio is sticking to what they do best, which is creating stunning single-player, open-world RPGs. While we don’t have the exact release date yet, the game promises to explore how the world of The Witcher has evolved since Geralt’s adventures.

2. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Naughty Dog, the studio behind The Last of Us and UNCHARTED, is working on a new PlayStation 5 game called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The game is set in the future and stars Tati Gabrielle as Jordan A. Mun, a bounty hunter who finds herself stranded on Sempiria. Sempiria is a mysterious planet cut off from the universe for hundreds of years. Players will help Jordan use her skills to survive and try to escape the planet for the first time in over 600 years.

The game has been in development since 2020 and features a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. We are sure it’s going to be awesome since both Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are known for delivering unforgettable music in their past work.

3. Elden Ring: Nightreign

FromSoftware surprised everyone with Elden Ring: Nightreign, a standalone co-op spin-off coming in 2025. In this game, you can team up with two friends to explore a smaller, reimagined version of Limgrave together. The game will feature random enemy placements and structures, making sure each session feels unique and different.

The new Elden Ring game is set to drop on all major platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The trailer also had a surprise that really caught fans’ attention because it looks like The Nameless King from Dark Souls is going to make an appearance in the game. This is the first time there’s been an official crossover between Dark Souls and Elden Ring, which is pretty cool!

4. Project Robot

Fumito Ueda, the creative mind behind The Last Guardian, revealed his next project with a stunning trailer called Project Robot. While details are still scarce, we saw a player climbing a massive humanoid mech and disconnecting its head to escape a mysterious shockwave.

This trailer has gotten a lot of attention in the ceremony livestream, especially from fans of Ueda’s past games like ICO and Shadow of the Colossus. Many gamers trust Ueda’s creative vision and are excited about the project just because he’s behind it. Fans admire how his games always offer more than just gameplay, but also deliver more cinematic and memorable experiences to the players.

5. Okami 2

Hideki Kamiya’s new studio is developing a sequel to the beloved Okami. While we only got a brief teaser accompanied by a live orchestra, the confirmation of this sequel after 18 years, has brought a wave of emotion for fans of the series. One fan said, “Okami is one of the most beautiful, heartfelt games I’ve ever played,” showing how deeply it connected with players. Fans are also especially excited that Hideki Kamiya is back to lead the sequel, calling the original a must-play masterpiece for new players. From the trailer, we can even see that the original’s distinctive Sumi-e art style appears to be making a return.

6. Split Fiction

From the creators of It Takes Two comes Split Fiction, launching March 6th, 2025. This co-op adventure follows two writers trapped inside their own stories, forcing players to navigate between sci-fi and fantasy worlds. The split-screen mechanics and mix of genres show that Hazelight Studios is continuing to push the limits of co-op gaming.

If you liked It Takes Two just as we did, Split Fiction seems to take that same co-op gameplay and make it even more complex. The gameplay footage shows a tougher, more detailed experience while keeping the studio’s signature style of forcing players to work together in creative ways. We really can’t wait for this game!

7. Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Capcom really is not messing around this time. They are finally bringing back the Onimusha series after an 18-year hiatus. Coming in 2026 on PS, this new entry will keep the series’ classic mix of samurai action and supernatural horror while updating it for modern players. From the little we have seen in the trailer, it looks like the game will get darker and more atmospheric than ever.

8. The Outer Worlds 2

Obsidian Entertainment is back with The Outer Worlds 2. The sequel promises to be “twice as big” as the first game while keeping the same charm and detail. The gameplay trailer, which lots of fans are praising, shows way better graphics and mechanics, but it looks like it will still have the sharp writing and great character interactions that made players want to replay the first game.

That’s all of the biggest games revealed at The Game Awards 2024, the world’s biggest gaming night. In conclusion, the award ceremony delivered some truly exciting announcements this year that will keep us busy well into 2025 and beyond. From familiar franchises getting fresh updates to exciting new games, there’s something for every type of gamer to look forward to. Which of these games are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments. And make sure to also check out all the winners from The Game Awards 2024.