How to Get Bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox

Bandages are really important items in 99 Nights in the Forest. You can use them to heal yourself when you’re hurt or bring back teammates who died. The problem is that bandages are pretty hard to find, especially when you first start playing. If you’re wondering where to get bandages and how to use them, this guide will help you out. We’ll cover all the different ways to get bandages and some tips for using them well.

What Are Bandages Used For in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Before we talk about finding bandages, let’s look at what they actually do:

Healing Yourself : When your health gets low from fighting enemies or getting hurt, you can use a bandage to heal up. Each bandage gives you back about 40 health points.

Reviving Teammates: If someone on your team dies, you can use a bandage to bring them back to life. This is really helpful when you're playing with friends.

Bandages count as tools in the game, which means they go in your hotbar at the bottom of your screen. This is good because they don’t take up space in your bag.

How to Get Bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest

Method 1: Start as the Medic Class

The easiest way to get bandages is by playing as the Medic class. When you pick this class, you start with 2 bandages right away. This is really helpful because you don’t have to search for bandages or wait to find them. You need to unlock the Medic class first before you can use it. This costs some diamonds, but it’s worth it if you want guaranteed bandages.

Method 2: Find Bandages in Chests

You can sometimes find bandages inside chests scattered around the forest. This method isn’t very reliable because bandages don’t show up in chests very often, but it’s still possible.

Method 3: Loot from Hospital Buildings

Hospitals are special buildings that sometimes appear in the forest as you expand your campfire. These buildings are filled with bandages, making them the best place to stock up.

Method 4: Craft Bandages at the Anvil Building

This is the most advanced way to get bandages, but it gives you unlimited access to them. You need to find and rebuild the Anvil Building to unlock bandage crafting. The Anvil Building is a late-game location that shows up when your campfire is really big.

Search the entire building for the parts. Put all three parts in your bag, then place them in the middle of the ground floor. After rebuilding the anvil, you can craft bandages using:

2 Rabbit Feet

2 Wolf Pelts

This means you need to hunt rabbits and wolves to get the materials, but then you can make as many bandages as you want.

Getting bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest takes some planning, but it’s definitely worth the effort. Whether you start as a Medic, search chests, brave the hospital wolves, or build up to the Anvil Building, having healing items can save your life.