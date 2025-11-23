The Bat is the latest and strongest entity added to 99 Nights in the Forest, introduced in a recent update. This powerful creature was shown overpowering the Deer in the previous update, making it extremely dangerous. This guide explains where to find the Bat, how it attacks, and the strategies you can use to survive encounters with this deadly entity.

What is the Bat?

The Bat is the newest entity in 99 Nights in the Forest and is considered the strongest one in the game. Unlike other entities, the Bat demonstrated its power by wounding the Deer in the previous update, establishing it as an extremely dangerous threat. The Bat has different attack patterns compared to other entities in the game.

Where to Find the Bat in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Bat spawns in a specific location added in the latest update.

Location: The Cave

The Bat can be found in the cave that was recently added to 99 Nights in the Forest. This cave is a new area introduced in the same update that brought the Bat entity. You can access the cave from Day 1 itself. The cave is available early in your playthrough, so you don’t need to wait until later nights to encounter this area.

How to Defeat the Bat in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Just like the Deer in 99 Nights in the Forest, you cannot defeat the Bat. This entity is invincible and cannot be killed through any direct means. The Bat is designed as a threat you must avoid rather than fight. Since the Bat overpowered even the Deer (which itself is undefeatable), attempting to fight it is futile. Your survival strategy must focus on avoidance and using tricks to slow it down or escape.

The Bat screams, sending a shockwave towards you. This shockwave is the Bat’s primary attack. When the Bat screams and sends the shockwave, immediately take cover behind objects or structures. Since you cannot defeat the Bat, survival requires using specific tricks to slow it down or avoid it entirely.

Use the Flashlight: The flashlight is your primary tool for dealing with the Bat. Use the flashlight to scare the Bat, similar to how it affects other entities.

The flashlight is your primary tool for dealing with the Bat. Use the flashlight to scare the Bat, similar to how it affects other entities. Take Cover from Shockwave Attacks: When the Bat screams and sends shockwaves, immediately hide behind solid objects.

That’s all you need to know about defeating (or rather, surviving) the Bat in 99 Nights in the Forest. The Bat is the strongest entity in the game and cannot be defeated, just like the Deer. It spawns in the newly added cave (accessible from Day 1) and attacks by screaming to send shockwaves towards you.