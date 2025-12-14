How to Get Candy Cane in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Christmas Update in 99 Nights in the Forest has brought elves to the game. These elves are in trouble because deer are chasing them around the forest. When you help the elves, they’ll reward you with candy canes and other items. Here’s what you need to do to get candy canes in 99 Nights in the forest, and what you can do with them.

How to Geta Candy Cane in 99 Nights in the Forest

Getting candy canes involves finding elves across the map and helping them with their problems. Each elf is stuck in a different situation and needs a specific item to be rescued. Before you can help the elves, you need to collect Mossy Coins. These coins are spread around the forest in different places. Head to the Camp area where you’ll find the Santa Sack. This is where you can spend your Mossy Coins to buy items that the elves need. There are four items available:

Ladder costs 15 Mossy Coins

Ice Skates cost 20 Mossy Coins

Shovel costs 20 Mossy Coins

Sled costs 25 Mossy Coins

You don’t need to buy all the items at once. You can buy them as you find elves that need them. Elves are hidden in different spots throughout the forest. They won’t all appear in obvious locations, so you’ll need to explore carefully.

When you successfully help an elf, they’ll give you a Christmas gift box. Open this box to receive your candy canes. The box will also contain other items like weapons or bandages, but the candy cane is the main reward you’re looking for.

How to Use Candy Cane

Candy canes work as currency for the Christmas Elf Shop in the game. This shop sells items that can help you survive better during the night cycles. You can buy supplies and equipment that will make the game easier.

To get candy canes in 99 Nights in the Forest, you need to gather Mossy Coins, buy helpful items from the Santa Sack, and then use those items to rescue elves around the map. Each elf you help will give you a gift box containing candy canes. Take these candy canes to the Christmas Elf Shop to buy items and classes.