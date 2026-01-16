99 Nights in the Forest Caves Part 2 Update Countdown & Release Date

The underground adventure expands in 99 Nights in the Forest with the Caves Part 2 update. New areas open up beneath the forest with more challenges to overcome, including a dangerous blind bat creature. The week-long exploration period gives players time to go through the expanded cave system and discover its secrets. Check out our 99 Nights in the Forest Caves Part 2 countdown timer below to see when these new cave areas open.

99 Nights in the Forest Caves Part 2 Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest Caves Part 2 update will officially launch on Saturday, January 17th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, January 24th at 5:59 AM EST. This gives players about a week to explore the new cave areas. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, January 17 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, January 17 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, January 17 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, January 17 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, January 18 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don't miss the cave expansion before the update goes live. Since it runs for about a week, you'll have time to explore all the new underground areas and face the bat creature.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest Caves Part 2 Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before Caves Part 2 opens in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect in Caves Part 2

Caves Part 2 expands the underground cave system with brand new areas to explore. These additional sections connect to existing caves, creating a larger underground network beneath the forest. The expanded caves likely contain new resources, hidden items, or secrets that reward players who brave the darkness below.

New challenges await in the deeper cave areas. These obstacles might include harder enemies, tricky navigation, or puzzles that must be solved to progress. The Bat creature serves as the main threat in the new cave sections.

The week-long availability suggests these cave areas might remain after the event ends, becoming permanent additions to the underground network. That’s all you need to know about Caves Part 2 coming to 99 Nights in the Forest. Mark your calendar for January 17th at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) and get ready to explore the new underground areas. Watch out for the blind bat down there!