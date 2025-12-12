99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Event Countdown & Release Date

Christmas is coming to 99 Nights in the Forest with a holiday event. Details remain a mystery for now, but the developers have confirmed that more information will arrive soon. The week-long Christmas celebration promises to bring festive content to the survival horror experience. Check out our 99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Event countdown timer below to see when this holiday event begins.

99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Event Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest Christmas event will officially launch on Saturday, December 13th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, December 20th at 5:00 AM EST. This gives players about a week to experience the Christmas content. Here’s when the event will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, December 13 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, December 13 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 13 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 13 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 14 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this holiday event. Since it runs for about a week, you’ll have time to enjoy the Christmas celebration before it ends.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Event

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before Christmas arrives in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect in the Christmas Event

The Christmas event brings holiday celebrations to the dark forest setting. The developers haven’t shared specific details yet, but players can expect festive content mixed with the game’s survival horror style. Christmas in 99 Nights in the Forest will likely combine holiday cheer with the scary elements that make the game unique.

The event might include Christmas decorations around the forest, holiday-themed items to collect, or special activities that only appear during the week-long celebration.

Holiday versions of existing game elements might appear during the event. This could mean Christmas-themed enemies, festive items for your camp, or special rewards for completing holiday challenges. The combination of survival gameplay and Christmas themes creates an interesting mix that stands out from typical holiday events.

That’s all we know about the Christmas event coming to 99 Nights in the Forest. Mark your calendar for December 13th at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) and get ready to celebrate the holidays in the dark forest. More details will arrive soon!