How to Decorate Christmas Trees in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Christmas lights are special items in 99 Nights in the Forest that you need to collect during the Christmas update. These lights help you complete an important quest where you decorate 12 Christmas trees in the North Pole to create a safe zone. This guide explains how to find Christmas lights in 99 Nights in the Forest and use them to decorate all 12 Christmas trees.

What Are Christmas Lights in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Christmas lights are collectible items added during the Christmas update in 99 Nights in the Forest. According to the elves, they are trying to put up Christmas lights to create a safe zone because “the elves are afraid of a deer, and the deer is afraid of Christmas lights.”

What Christmas Lights Do:

Used to decorate 12 Christmas trees in the North Pole

Create a secondary safe zone when all 12 trees are decorated

Drop candy canes when you decorate trees

You need a total of 12 Christmas lights to complete the quest and unlock the North Pole safe zone.

How to Get Christmas Lights in 99 Nights in the Forest

There are two main ways to collect Christmas lights in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Way 1: Kill Animals with Christmas Lights : Look for animals that have glowing Christmas lights wrapped around their bodies, especially wolves, and kill them to collect the Christmas lights they drop. Any animal with visible lights around it will drop Christmas lights when killed, making wolves the most common and easiest source since they frequently spawn with lights.

: Look for animals that have especially wolves, and kill them to collect the Christmas lights they drop. Any animal with visible lights around it will drop Christmas lights when killed, Way 2: Chop Down Trees with Christmas Lights: Find trees that have Christmas lights wrapped around the trunk or branches and chop them down with your axe to collect the lights that drop when the tree falls. These trees are easy to identify because they have visible glowing lights wrapped around them.

You can use both methods together to collect lights faster. Collect at least 12 Christmas lights, though gathering 14 total is recommended to have some extras in case you need them.

How to Find and Decorate Christmas Trees in 99 Nights in the Forest

Once you’ve collected at least 12 Christmas lights, you need to find and decorate 12 special Christmas trees scattered throughout the area. Look for green trees without snow on top – these are the decoratable trees and they stand out from the regular snowy trees in the North Pole biome.

When you find one of these green trees, approach it, equip a Christmas light from your inventory, and interact with the tree to decorate it. The tree will light up with Christmas lights and drop a candy cane that you can collect. Repeat this process for all 12 trees, being careful of dangerous creatures.

After you decorate the 12th and final tree, a special cutscene will play and the entire North Pole will transform into a safe zone where enemies cannot attack you, similar to the campfire area.