99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Week 2 Update Countdown & Release Date

The Christmas celebration continues in 99 Nights in the Forest with Week 2 of the holiday event. The developers are keeping details secret for now, but more information will arrive soon. This second week of Christmas content promises to expand on whatever festive surprises arrived during the first week. Check out our 99 Nights in the Forest Christmas countdown timer below to see when Christmas Week 2 begins.

99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Week 2 Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Week 2 event will officially launch on Saturday, December 20th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, December 27th at 5:56 AM EST. This gives players about a week to experience the second wave of Christmas content. Here’s when the event will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, December 20 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, December 20 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 20 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 20 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 21 at 4:30 AM

Since it runs for about a week, you'll have time to experience the new holiday content before it ends.

What to Expect in Christmas Week 2

Christmas Week 2 builds on the first week of holiday celebrations in the forest. This second phase likely expands the Christmas content with new activities, items, or challenges that weren’t available during Week 1. The two-week structure lets the developers spread holiday content across multiple updates instead of releasing everything at once.

Week 2 timing runs through December 27th, covering Christmas Day. This schedule ensures players can enjoy holiday content during the actual Christmas week, when many people have time off and can play more. The week-long duration gives everyone chances to participate even with busy holiday schedules.

Players should complete any Week 1 Christmas activities before Week 2 starts, as the transition might end or change earlier content. That’s all we know about Christmas Week 2 coming to 99 Nights in the Forest. Mark your calendar for December 20th at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) and get ready for the second wave of holiday content. More details will arrive soon!