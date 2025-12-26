99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Week 3 Update Countdown & Release Date

The Christmas celebration wraps up in 99 Nights in the Forest with Week 3 of the holiday event. The developers are keeping details hidden for now, but more information will arrive soon. This final week of Christmas content brings the holiday season to a close as the year ends. Check out our 99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Week 3 countdown timer below to see when Christmas Week 3 begins.

99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Week 3 Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Week 3 event will officially launch on Saturday, December 27th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, January 3rd at 5:58 AM EST. This gives players a full week to experience the final Christmas content as the year transitions into January. Here’s when the event will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, December 27 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, December 27 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 27 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 27 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 28 at 4:30 AM

Since it runs through January 3rd, you'll have time to enjoy the holiday content even after Christmas Day has passed.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Week 3



What to Expect in Christmas Week 3

Christmas Week 3 serves as the final chapter of the holiday celebration in 99 Nights in the Forest. This last week likely brings closure to any Christmas story elements while offering final chances to collect holiday items.

The timing running from December 27th through January 3rd covers the period between Christmas and New Year’s, then extends a few days into the new year. This schedule ensures players can participate during the actual holiday week when many people have time off.

Players should complete any remaining Week 1 and Week 2 activities before Week 3 starts, as the final week might end earlier and content will be permanently removed. Being prepared for Week 3 means having supplies ready and understanding existing Christmas mechanics to make the most of the final holiday celebrations.