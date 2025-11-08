99 Nights in the Forest Daily Quests Update Countdown & Release Date

A new progression system arrives in 99 Nights in the Forest with the Daily Quests Update. This feature introduces daily challenges that reward players with diamonds and campfire upgrades for completing objectives. The quest system offers three difficulty tiers, giving players flexibility in how they approach their daily goals. Check out our 99 Nights in the Forest Daily Quests countdown timer below to see when this quest system launches.

99 Nights in the Forest Daily Quests Update Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest Daily Quests Update will officially launch on Saturday, November 8th at 2:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, November 22nd at 4:28 PM. This gives players two full weeks to establish a daily quest routine and earn consistent rewards.

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 8 at 2:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, November 8 at 11:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 8 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 8 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 9 at 5:00 AM

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest Daily Quests Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before daily quests become available in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect in the Daily Quests Update

The Daily Quests Update introduces a structured reward system that encourages consistent daily play. Each day, players will receive new quests representing different difficulty levels: one easy quest, one moderate quest, and one hard quest. This tiered approach allows players to choose challenges that match their skill level and available playtime while still offering meaningful progression.

Completing daily quests rewards players with diamonds, the game’s premium currency. This provides a reliable way to earn diamonds through gameplay rather than requiring purchases. The consistent diamond income helps players access various classes. The amount of diamonds awarded likely scales with quest difficulty, incentivizing players to tackle harder challenges.

The two-week event period suggests this might be a trial run for a permanent daily quest system. Player response during this period will likely influence whether daily quests become a standard feature or not.