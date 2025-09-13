Can You Fly in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Yes, you can fly in 99 Nights in the Forest, but it’s through a glitch that might get patched soon. This flying trick lets you bypass all the mobs and travel across the entire map without worrying about the day-night cycle or stamina. Here’s everything you need to know about flying in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Flying in this game isn’t an official feature – it’s a glitch that players discovered. The method involves using dead bodies and pelts in a specific way to launch yourself into the air and stay there. It’s tricky to master, but once you get it right, you can soar above all the dangers below.

How the Flying Glitch Works

The flying glitch has two main methods, both involving dead bodies and specific timing:

Method 1: Dead Body Drop Technique

Collect dead bodies after defending against cultist raids. Put the dead body in your sack. Jump into the air. While midair, quickly drop the dead body. If done correctly, you’ll start flying.

Method 2: Pelt and Cultist Body Method

Collect a pelt (wolf pelts work, but larger pelts like polar bear work better).

(wolf pelts work, but larger pelts like polar bear work better). K eep a cultist body that you can stand on without phasing through.

that you can stand on without phasing through. Put both items in your sack.

Drop them on the crafting bench saw where they’ll clip together..

saw where they’ll clip together.. Step on the cultist’s body and drag the pelt upwards like a steering wheel.

Practice is essential because the glitch doesn’t work every time. Some dead bodies fall in the wrong spot, and the timing window is pretty narrow. Keep trying with different bodies until you find ones that work consistently. For better control, try the pelt method. Use the crafting bench to clip a pelt and cultist body together, then step on the cultist while pulling the pelt upward. This gives you more stable flight control. While it’s probably temporary due to future patches, it’s a fun exploit that you can use as long as it is not fixed.