How to Get and Use Frog Keys in 99 Nights in the Forest

Frog Keys are special items that were added during the Frog Invasion event in 99 Nights in the Forest. These keys are needed to access a secret area with a boss fight and special rewards. If you want to fight the Frog King and get the new weapons and armor, you’ll need to collect these keys first. The Frog Invasion brings lots of new frogs to the forest, but it also gives you a chance to get some really good loot. You just need to know where to find the keys and how to use them properly.

When Does the Frog Invasion Start?

The Frog Invasion doesn’t happen right away when you start a new game. You need to wait a few days before the frogs appear. You’ll know the invasion has started when you see the message that something is “emerging from the pond.” Before you can collect Frog Keys, you need to get ready:

Get a Fishing Rod : Go to any fishing hut and pick up an Old Rod . You need this to fish for the keys in the ponds.

: Go to any fishing hut and pick up an . You need this to fish for the keys in the ponds. Prepare for Combat: The ponds are guarded by different types of frogs that will attack you.

How to Get Frog Keys in 99 Nights in the Forest

Getting Frog Keys requires fishing in specific ponds around the map.

Find the Right Ponds : Not every pond has a Frog Key. You need to look for ponds that have a key marker visible in the water. This marker shows you that there’s a key you can fish up.

: Not every pond has a Frog Key. You need to look for ponds that have a visible in the water. This marker shows you that there’s a key you can fish up. Clear the Frogs First : Each pond with a key is guarded by frogs. You need to kill all the frogs around the pond before you can fish safely.

: Each pond with a key is guarded by frogs. You need to kill all the frogs around the pond before you can fish safely. Fish for the Key : Once the area is clear, use your fishing rod to aim for the key marker in the water. Keep fishing until you catch the Frog Key.

: Once the area is clear, use your fishing rod to aim for the key marker in the water. Keep fishing until you catch the Frog Key. Collect All Eight Keys: You need to find and collect 8 Frog Keys total. This means visiting 8 different ponds that have key markers.

Where to Use the Frog Keys in 99 Nights in the Forest

Once you have all 8 Frog Keys, you need to find the portal to use them. Around Day 3 or 4, a special large pond will spawn near your campfire. This pond is different from the regular ponds and has a whirlpool in the middle. After clearing the frogs, jump into the whirlpool in the middle of the pond. This will take you to an underground area. Underground, you’ll see a huge door with 8 key holes. This is where you use all your collected Frog Keys to unlock the door and access the boss fight area.

The new weapons and armor you can get from fishing after beating the Frog King are pretty good and can help with other challenges in the game. Take your time, prepare well, and remember that you need to work through the regular frogs before you can face the Frog King.