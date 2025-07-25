How to Get Gem of the Forest Fragment in 99 Nights in the Forest

If you want to craft the most powerful items in 99 Nights in the Forest, you’re going to need Gem of the Forest Fragments. These rare items are the key to unlocking level 5 crafting recipes and some really game-changing equipment. But getting them isn’t easy!

The Gem of the Forest Fragment is one of the rarest materials in the game. Let’s take a look at how to find them and use them to craft some really powerful equipment.

What Are Gem of the Forest Fragments Used For?

Before we talk about how to get these fragments, let’s look at why you want them in the first place. These fragments are used to create Green Gems, which are needed for the most advanced crafting recipes in the game. You need 4 Gem of the Forest Fragments to make 1 Green Gem. That means you’ll need to collect quite a few fragments if you want to craft multiple high-end items. Here’s what you can make with Green Gems:

Note: We will update the exact name of the Green Gem soon once we confirm it in-game.

Crafting Bench 5 Upgrade

Materials: 50 Scrap, 50 Wood, 1 Green Gem

Effect: Unlocks level 5 crafting recipes

Weather Machine

Materials: 40 Scrap, 40 Wood, 1 Green Gem

Effect: No rain or thunderstorms for 3 days after charging

Respawn Capsule

Materials: 40 Scrap, 40 Wood, 1 Green Gem

Effect: The Next player to die after charging will instantly respawn here

Temporal Accelerometer

Materials: 40 Scrap, 40 Wood, 1 Green Gem

Effect: Skips the next night completely after charging

As you can see, these are all really powerful items that can make surviving much easier.

How to Get Gem of the Forest Fragments

Here’s the important part: You need to clear Cultist Strongholds to get Gem of the Forest Fragments. As of now, that’s the only way we could find them, but we are still searching for more ways. However, as of now, we believe that’s the only way to obtain these rare materials.

The easiest way to locate strongholds is by using the Radar if you have one. When you activate the Radar and pay the Scrap cost, it will show you the locations of nearby Cultist Strongholds.

Is It Worth the Effort?

Clearing Cultist Strongholds is definitely challenging, but the rewards are worth it if you want access to the best equipment in the game. The items you can craft with Green Gems are all really powerful. The Respawn Capsule provides amazing security for your team. And the Temporal Accelerometer lets you skip entire nights, which is incredibly valuable.