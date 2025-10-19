99 Nights in the Forest Halloween Shop Guide: All Items and Prices

The Halloween update in 99 Nights in the Forest brings a special shop filled with spooky goodies. You can grab everything from cute decorations to a brand new class that helps you collect candies faster. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about the 99 Nights in the Forest Halloween shop in this complete guide.

How to Find the Halloween Shop

When you’re in the lobby, look for an NPC called Happy the Halloween Guy. Just walk up to him and interact to open the shop menu. All the Halloween items are right there waiting for you to browse.

The shop uses candies as currency, so you’ll need to collect these special items before you can buy anything. Don’t worry, though, getting candies isn’t too difficult once you know where to look.

All Items and Prices in 99 Nights in the Forest Halloween Shop

The Halloween shop is rolling out its 14 items in stages. At the moment, only six are up for grabs, with two more arriving every few days. Keep an eye on items marked with a clock icon, because they’re limited-time and will disappear once the event wraps up.

Icon Item Name Price (Candies) Trick or Treater Class 30 Jack-O’-Lantern 20 Spooky Table 20 Spooky Chairs 20 Pumpkin Bunny 150 Skeleton Wolf 500

Note: This list will be updated as soon as new items are released.

How to Get Candies in 99 Nights in the Forest

You need candies to buy anything from the Halloween shop, so knowing how to get them efficiently matters a lot. There are three main ways to collect candies in the game.

Trick-or-Treating During Game Sessions

Your main way to earn candies is by trick-or-treating during rounds:

Collect candles from Cultist drops or chests on the map. Use them to light up NPC houses, then wait for night and knock on their doors to get candies. Equipping the Trick or Treater Class gives you extra candies from each house.

Talking to Happy the Halloween Guy

You can get three free candies by talking to Happy once. Follow this dialogue path: “I have a question” → “Who are you?” → “How do you stay so happy?” → “Way too deep, man. Can I have some candy?”

Using Redeem Codes

Use redeem codes to get free candies. These codes change often, so check the latest active codes for 99 Nights in the Forest to grab some easy candy rewards.

Remember that eight more items are still being added to the shop throughout this week. The developers are releasing two new items every two days. Keep checking back with Happy to see what’s new.

We don’t know what these upcoming items are yet, but they’ll probably follow the Halloween theme. There might be more furniture, more cosmetics, or maybe even another class. Make sure you’re collecting candies every day so you’re ready when the new stuff drops!