How to Get a Hammer in 99 Nights in the Forest

Getting a Hammer in 99 Nights in the Forest is essential for organizing your base and moving furniture around. There are two main ways to get this useful tool – either by crafting it at the Workshop or by choosing certain classes that start with it. Here’s everything you need to know about getting and using the Hammer.

The Hammer looks like a big grey mallet, and it’s one of the most practical tools you can have. Instead of rebuilding structures every time you want to move them, the Hammer lets you pick up and relocate most items in your camp without any hassle.

Hammer Stats and Requirements

Here’s what you need to know about getting the Hammer:

Method Requirements Cost Availability Workshop Crafting Rebuild Anvil first 5 Wood Logs + 5 Scrap Metal Every playthrough Decorator Class Class purchase 40 Diamonds Permanent unlock Blacksmith Class Class purchase 200 Diamonds Permanent unlock

How to Get Hammer from Workshop in 99 Nights in the Forest

First, you need to find the Workshop out in the wilderness. Look for a grey structure with a large anvil silhouette in the center – that’s your target. This building is run by Cultists, so you’ll need to clear out all the enemies before you can work inside.

Once the area is secure, search the entire Workshop building for broken Anvil parts. These pieces are scattered all around – check the ground floor, upper floors, and even the roof. You need to collect all the parts before you can rebuild the Anvil. After gathering all the pieces, head to the center of the Workshop and rebuild the Anvil. This unlocks the crafting station, where you can make new equipment, including the Hammer.

To craft the Hammer, you’ll need exactly 5 Wood Logs and 5 Scrap Metal. Wood logs come from chopping trees around the map, while scrap metal can be found in various locations or salvaged from destroyed structures.

How to Get Hammer from Classes

The class method is much simpler but requires a one-time Diamond investment. Two classes spawn with the Hammer automatically:

Decorator Class costs 40 Diamonds and gives you a Hammer right at the start of each game. This is the cheaper option and works well if you mainly want the Hammer for basic base organization.

costs and gives you a Hammer right at the start of each game. if you mainly want the Hammer for basic base organization. Blacksmith Class costs 200 Diamonds but also spawns you with a Hammer. While more expensive, this class has other benefits related to crafting and metalwork that might be worth the extra cost.

The downside is the upfront Diamond cost. If you’re just starting out and don’t have many Diamonds saved up, the Workshop method might be more practical initially.

Which Method Should You Choose

The Decorator Class is the best choice for most players who want consistent access to the Hammer. Here’s why it makes the most sense:

At only 40 Diamonds, the Decorator Class gives you permanent Hammer access without the hassle of finding the Workshop and gathering materials every single game. This saves you time and lets you focus on other survival priorities from the very start.

The Workshop method works if you prefer flexibility in class selection or if you’re still saving up Diamonds. But having to rebuild the Anvil and gather materials every playthrough gets tedious quickly.

What Does the Hammer Do in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Hammer is all about base management and organization. When you equip it, nearby furniture and structures turn yellow to show they can be moved. Simply click on yellowed items to pick them up and place them wherever you want. You can move almost everything with the Hammer, including furniture, reinforcements, machines, rugs, chairs, and decorative mounts. This is incredibly useful for reorganizing your camp layout as you expand and improve your base.