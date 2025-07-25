How to Get Humiliation Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Humiliation Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest is one of those secret achievements that really confuses players. The game just tells you to “complete a secret action” without giving any hints about what that actually means. The Humiliation Badge is actually pretty easy to get once you know the trick. You don’t need to survive for weeks or fight dangerous enemies. In fact, you can get this badge as early as Day 1 if you know what you’re doing.

What is the Humiliation Badge?

The Humiliation Badge is one of the secret badges in 99 Nights in the Forest. Unlike other badges that tell you exactly what to do, this one keeps its requirements hidden. The only clue the game gives you is that cryptic message about completing a secret action. You also get 4 Diamonds when you claim this badge, which is a nice bonus for such an easy achievement.

Here’s the big secret that the game doesn’t tell you: You need to die by walking into a bear trap that you crafted yourself. That’s it. No complicated challenges or difficult tasks. Just make a bear trap and use it to kill your own character.

It sounds silly, but that’s exactly why it’s called the “Humiliation” Badge. You’re literally humiliating yourself by dying into your own trap.

How to Craft a Bear Trap in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Before you can get the Humiliation Badge, you need to craft a bear trap. This means you’ll need some basic materials and an upgraded crafting bench.

Here’s what you need:

5 Wood Logs (for upgrading your crafting bench)

(for upgrading your crafting bench) 4 Scrap Metal total (1 for the bench upgrade, 3 for the bear trap)

total (1 for the bench upgrade, 3 for the bear trap) Level 2 Crafting Bench (to unlock the bear trap recipe)

Once you have 5 Wood Logs and 1 Scrap Metal, you can upgrade your crafting bench. Go to your Level 1 Crafting Bench and look for the Crafting Bench 2 Upgrade recipe. Craft this upgrade to unlock Level 2 recipes, including the bear trap.

Now you can finally make the bear trap. The recipe requires 3 Scrap Metal, so make sure you have enough before trying to craft it.

How to Complete the Humiliation Badge Achievement in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Here’s how to use the bear trap to get the badge:

Place the Trap : Click on the bear trap in your hotbar and place it on the ground near you.

: Click on the bear trap in your hotbar and place it on the ground near you. Walk Into It : Step on the bear trap. It will snap shut and damage your character.

: Step on the bear trap. It will snap shut and damage your character. Reset and Repeat : Press E to reset the trap after it catches you. Then step on it again.

: Press to reset the trap after it catches you. Then step on it again. Keep Going Until You Die: Repeat this process until your health bar reaches zero and your character dies.

The Humiliation Badge might have a silly name, but it’s actually one of the easier achievements to get in 99 Nights in the Forest. Once you know the secret, it’s just a matter of gathering some basic materials and being willing to sacrifice your character for the cause.