The Hedge Maze arrived in 99 Nights in the Forest as the final Halloween event, bringing a carnival full of mini-games and a mysterious maze filled with monsters and rewards. Completing this maze requires collecting tickets, navigating the confusing paths, and avoiding dangerous creatures lurking in the corridors. This guide walks you through everything you need to know to complete the Hedge Maze in 99 Nights in the Forest and claim the rewards waiting at its center.

When Does the Carnival Open in 99 Nights in The Forest?

The carnival opens on Day 3 in 99 Nights in the Forest. You need to wait until this day arrives before you can access the carnival area and attempt the Hedge Maze. The event runs from November 1 at 10:30 PM to November 8 at 4:27 PM, giving you about a week to complete the maze and collect all available rewards. Make sure you attempt it during this time window since the carnival is a limited-time event. Once Day 3 arrives, head to the carnival area where you’ll find various mini-game machines and the entrance to the Hedge Maze. The maze entrance is locked until you collect the required tickets from the carnival games.

How to Get Tickets for the Maze?

You need three tickets total to enter the Hedge Maze, and you earn them by completing the three carnival mini-game machines located at the carnival area. Each completed game awards one ticket plus candy as bonus rewards. Once you have all three tickets, you can proceed to the Hedge Maze entrance and press E to enter.

How to Complete the Maze in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Walk up to the maze entrance and press E to enter once you have all three tickets. The entrance opens and transports you into the maze interior.

once you have all three tickets. The entrance opens and transports you into the maze interior. The maze has confusing paths and dead ends that make navigation challenging. Without a clear strategy, you can easily get lost wandering in circles.

that make navigation challenging. Without a clear strategy, you can easily get lost wandering in circles. Stick to the left wall strategy works well. Keep following the left wall consistently as you move through the maze. This method eventually leads you toward the center where the main chest is located.

Keep following the left wall consistently as you move through the maze. This method eventually leads you toward the center where the main chest is located. There are signs and arrows throughout the maze. While following these can help, they’re not always necessary if you’re using the left-wall strategy. Some arrows might lead to side paths with chests.

While following these can help, they’re not always necessary if you’re using the left-wall strategy. Some arrows might lead to side paths with chests. Expect to encounter doors and openings as you explore. Some lead to side rooms with chests containing candy and other items. Others are dead ends or loops back to areas you’ve already explored.

as you explore. Some lead to side rooms with chests containing candy and other items. Others are dead ends or loops back to areas you’ve already explored. The center of the maze contains the main reward chest with the exclusive Bouncing Blade weapon. Reaching this center area is your primary objective.

Dealing with Monsters

Monsters roam the maze and will attack if they spot you. These aren’t just cardboard cutouts, despite what the event description jokes about – they’re real threats that can kill you. You can fight smaller mobs if necessary, however if you spot the Deer just keep running and pray it doesn’t catch you!

Finding the Center and Completing the Maze

Continue following your navigation strategy (left wall method or following arrows) until you reach the central area. The center is distinctively different from the maze corridors. The center contains the main reward chest with the Bouncing Blade inside. This special weapon is the exclusive prize for completing the Hedge Maze.

Open the chest to claim the Bouncing Blade. The weapon goes directly into your inventory. Make sure you have space to receive it. After claiming the reward, you can exit the maze. Look for the exit portal that takes you back outside to the carnival area.

Completing the Hedge Maze in 99 Nights in the Forest requires patience, preparation, and smart navigation. Collect all three tickets from the carnival mini-games, stock up on food, and use the left-wall strategy to systematically explore the maze.