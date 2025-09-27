99 Nights in the Forest Meteor Shower Event Countdown & Release Date

A cosmic event is coming to 99 Nights in the Forest with the new Meteor Shower. This event will bring meteors falling from the sky, and players will be able to interact with them in various ways. The event promises to add a new element to survival gameplay as the forest becomes more dangerous and unpredictable. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this meteor event begins.

99 Nights in the Forest Meteor Shower Event Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest Meteor Shower event will officially launch on Saturday, September 27th at 10:30 PM and will run until Saturday, October 4th at 10:30 AM. This gives players a full week to experience the meteor phenomenon and discover how to interact with the falling space rocks. Here’s when the event will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, September 27 at 10:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, September 27 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, September 27 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, September 27 at 5:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, September 28 at 3:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to experience the meteor shower and collect whatever resources or rewards it might bring.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest Meteor Shower Event

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before meteors start falling from the sky in 99 Nights in the Forest.

What to Expect in the Meteor Shower Event

The Meteor Shower event introduces a new phenomenon to the forest survival experience. Meteors will begin falling from the sky during the event period, creating both danger and opportunity for players exploring the forest. The description suggests these meteors can be interacted with in some way, meaning players will likely be able to approach and use them for various purposes.

The meteor mechanics could introduce several new gameplay elements to the survival experience. Players might be able to harvest materials from the fallen meteors, use them as crafting resources, or discover special items hidden within the space rocks. The falling meteors may also create hazards that players need to avoid while navigating the forest.

That’s all you need to know about the Meteor Shower event coming to 99 Nights in the Forest. Mark your calendar for September 27th at 10:30 PM IST and get ready to explore the falling meteors.