99 Nights in the Forest Mini Biome Fairy Update Countdown & Release Date

A magical new area arrives in 99 Nights in the Forest with the Fairy Mini Biome update. This location brings fairy-themed content to the dark forest with new quests and special rewards. The week-long event gives players time to explore the mystical fairy area and complete its challenges. Check out our 99 Nights in the Forest Mini Biome Fairy Update countdown timer below to see when the fairy biome appears.

99 Nights in the Forest Fairy Mini Biome Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest Fairy Mini Biome will officially launch on Saturday, January 10th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, January 17th at 5:58 AM EST. This gives players about a week to explore the fairy biome. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, January 10 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, January 10 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, January 10 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, January 10 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, January 11 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the fairy biome and the admin abuse that usually runs an hour before the main update. Since it runs for about a week, you’ll have time to complete all the fairy quests and earn the rewards.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest Fairy Mini Biome

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before the fairy biome appears in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect in the Fairy Mini Biome Update

The Fairy Mini Biome introduces a magical area within the dark forest setting. This fairy-themed location likely features glowing plants, magical lights, and enchanted elements that stand out from the usual scary forest environment. The biome creates a pocket of magic and wonder in an otherwise dangerous survival world.

New quests become available specifically within the fairy biome. These tasks probably involve helping fairy NPCs, collecting magical items, or completing challenges. The fairy quests might have different objectives compared to regular survival tasks, focusing more on exploration and discovery than combat or resource gathering. The biome might only be accessible during certain times or under specific conditions. Players may need to complete requirements or find hidden paths to reach the fairy area, making discovery part of the adventure.