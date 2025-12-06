99 Nights in the Forest New Classes Update Countdown & Release Date

More classes arrive in 99 Nights in the Forest with another New Classes update. This addition expands player choices with fresh class options and includes important bug fixes to improve the overall survival experience. The update also prepares players for the upcoming Christmas event arriving next week. Check out our countdown 99 Nights in the Forest New Classes Update Countdown timer below to see when these new classes become available.

99 Nights in the Forest New Classes Update Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest New Classes update will officially launch on Saturday, December 6th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, December 13th at 5:58 AM EST. This gives players about a week to try out the new classes before the Christmas event begins. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, December 6 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, December 6 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 6 at 6:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 6 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 7 at 4:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don't miss the update. Since it runs for about a week, you'll have time to experiment with different classes before the holiday event arrives.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest New Classes Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before the new classes launch in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect in the New Classes Update

The New Classes update continues expanding the character class system in 99 Nights in the Forest. Additional classes provide more variety in how players approach survival, offering different abilities, strengths, and playstyles compared to existing options. Each new class likely specializes in specific survival aspects, whether focused on combat, resource gathering, building, or support roles that help team play.

The update description mentions bug fixes alongside the new classes, indicating improvements to game stability and performance. These fixes address issues players have encountered, making the overall survival experience smoother and more reliable. Bug fixes often resolve problems with existing classes, mechanics, or features that weren’t working as intended.

The timing of this update serves as preparation for next week’s Christmas event. By introducing new classes now, players have time to familiarize themselves with the options before holiday content arrives. The variety keeps gameplay fresh even for veteran players who have tried all existing classes.