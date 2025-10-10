99 Nights in the Forest New Classes Update Countdown & Release Date

New character classes arrive in 99 Nights in the Forest this weekend along with a special diamond bonus. This update expands player options with fresh class choices that offer different playstyles and abilities for forest survival. Plus, players can earn double diamonds throughout the weekend to speed up their progression. Check out our countdown timer below to see when these new classes become available.

99 Nights in the Forest New Classes Update Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest New Classes Update will officially launch on Saturday, October 11th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, October 18th at 8:35 AM. This gives players nearly a full week to try out the new classes and take advantage of the diamond bonus. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, October 11 at 10:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, October 11 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, October 11 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, October 11 at 5:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, October 12 at 3:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this update. The weekend diamond bonus makes this an ideal time to play and earn rewards faster than usual.

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest New Classes Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start playing with the new classes in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Update Party Notice

There’s an important change for next week’s update party. The developers have announced that next week’s update party will only run for 30 minutes instead of the usual duration. Players should plan accordingly to ensure they don’t miss this shortened event window when it arrives.

What to Expect in the New Classes Update

The New Classes Update introduces additional character class options that expand how players approach survival in the forest. These new classes will likely offer different abilities, strengths, and playstyles compared to existing options, giving players more variety in how they tackle the nighttime challenges.

The update comes with a 2x Diamonds weekend bonus that begins immediately after the update launches. This doubled diamond earn rate gives players an excellent opportunity to collect premium currency faster, allowing them to purchase new classes.

That’s all you need to know about the New Classes Update coming to 99 Nights in the Forest. Mark your calendar for October 11th at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) and get ready to try out the new character classes.