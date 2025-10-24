99 Nights in the Forest Potion Making Update Countdown & Release Date

Halloween magic arrives in 99 Nights in the Forest with the Potion Making Update. This spooky addition introduces a cauldron crafting system where players can brew potions by combining different ingredients. The potions provide powerful effects that enhance survival abilities during the dangerous forest nights. Check out our countdown timer below to see when this magical update launches.

99 Nights in the Forest Potion Making Update Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest Potion Making Update will officially launch on Saturday, October 25th at 1:00 PM EST and will run until Friday, October 31st at 3:30 PM. This gives players nearly a week to discover ingredients and brew potions before Halloween ends. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, October 25 at 1:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, October 25 at 10:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, October 25 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, October 25 at 10:30 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, October 26 at 3:00 AM

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest Potion Making Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start brewing potions in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect in the Potion Making Update

The Potion Making Update introduces a cauldron-based crafting system that allows players to combine various ingredients to create magical potions. Each potion provides effects that can help players survive the dangerous forest nights more effectively.

Players will need to discover new ingredients scattered throughout the forest to create potions. The potions themselves offer powerful effects that enhance player abilities or provide advantages during survival. These effects could include increased speed, enhanced defense, better resource gathering, night vision, or other beneficial buffs that make surviving the 99 nights easier.