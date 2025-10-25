How to Make Potions in 99 Nights in the Forest – All Recipes and Ingredients

The Potion Making update is the second part of the Halloween event in 99 Nights in the Forest, added on October 25, 2025. This update introduces a cauldron system where you can brew potions using various ingredients for random effects and earn lots of candies. Here’s everything you need to know about making potions and all the ingredients.

What is Potion Making in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Potion Making is a new Halloween feature that lets you create potions using a cauldron at your base. Unlike traditional crafting systems, the potions you make have random effects, but they can also cause negative effects so you need to be careful.

How to Make Potions in 99 Nights in the Forest

Making potions in 99 Nights in the Forest involves following a simple process with the cauldron at your base.

Step 1: Find the Cauldron : The cauldron is located next to your starter campfire at your base. It’s easy to spot and will be available as soon as you start playing during the Halloween event.

: The cauldron is located next to your starter campfire at your base. It’s easy to spot and will be available as soon as you start playing during the Halloween event. Step 2: Check Required Ingredients : Look above the cauldron to see which ingredients are required for the current potion.

: Look above the cauldron to see which ingredients are required for the current potion. Step 3: Gather Ingredients : Explore the map to collect the required ingredients.

: Explore the map to collect the required ingredients. Step 4: Add Ingredients to Cauldron : Once you have the required ingredients, drag them into the cauldron one by one.

: Once you have the required ingredients, drag them into the cauldron one by one. Step 5: Complete the Recipe : After adding all required ingredients, the potion will be complete.

: After adding all required ingredients, the potion will be complete. Step 6: Use the Potion: Throw the potion to activate its random effect.

All Potion Recipes and Effects

Unlike traditional crafting systems, there are no fixed recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest potion making. The cauldron will randomly request different combinations of ingredients, and the resulting potion effects are also random. Even if you use the exact same ingredients again, you’ll likely get a different effect.

Possible Positive Effects:

Spawn a bunch of coins

Restore health

Speed boost

Extra movement abilities

Guaranteed Reward:

Large amount of candies after each brewing session (works regardless of potion effect)

The randomness makes potion making unpredictable but ensures you always earn candies, making it a reliable method to farm Halloween currency beyond trick-or-treating.

All Potion Making Ingredients

Ingredients are divided into two categories: common ingredients you can find naturally and Fairy ingredients that require purchasing seed packs from the Fairy NPC.

Common Ingredients (Found Naturally)

Ingredient How to Get Morsel Kill bunnies, wolves, frogs, bears, Bunny Foot Kill bunnies (chance to drop) Coal Found in buildings Mackerel Use a fishing rod in ponds Steak Drops from wolves, bears, and other large animals Berry Pluck from berry bushes/trees around the map

Fairy Ingredients (Requires Purchase)

All flower-based ingredients require purchasing seed packs from the Fairy NPC who lives in a house on the map. The Fairy uses flowers as currency, so collect 20-50 flowers on your way to her house to make purchases. Once you buy a seed pack, those ingredients will automatically spawn in their designated biomes.

Ingredient How to Get Dripleaf Buy seed pack from Fairy Moonflower Buy seed pack from Fairy Stareweed Buy seed pack from Fairy Cave Vine Buy seed pack from Fairy Mandrake Plant Buy seed pack from Fairy

To make potions in 99 Nights in the Forest, check the ingredients displayed above the cauldron at your base, gather them from around the map (common ingredients like Berries and Mackerel) or from Fairy-purchased spawns (Dripleaf, Moonflower, Stareweed, Cave Vine, Mandrake Plant), then drag them into the cauldron one by one