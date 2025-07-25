How to Craft Radar in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox

Getting lost in the dark forest of 99 Nights in the Forest can be really scary. You might spend hours walking around looking for important places while the night gets closer. That’s where the Radar comes in handy. This useful tool helps you find important locations on the map without wandering around aimlessly.

The Radar is one of the newer items added to the game during the crafting update. It works by using Scrap to detect important places around you. Think of it like a metal detector, but instead of finding coins, it finds places you need to visit.

What You Need to Craft the Radar

Before you can make a Radar, you need to gather the right materials. The recipe is pretty simple, but getting everything together might take some time. Here’s what you need:

10 Scrap

15 Wood

The Wood part is easy since you can chop down trees anywhere in the forest. But getting 10 Scrap takes more work.

Which Crafting Bench Level Do You Need

The Radar requires a Level 3 Crafting Bench to make. This means you need to upgrade your bench twice from the starting level. If you’re still using a Level 1 Crafting Bench, here’s what you need to do:

For Level 2 Upgrade:

5 Wood Logs

1 Scrap

For Level 3 Upgrade:

15 Wood Logs

10 Scraps

That’s a lot of materials just for the upgrades. But remember, upgrading your Crafting Bench opens up many other useful items too, not just the Radar.

How the Radar Actually Works

Once you craft your Radar, using it is pretty straightforward. When you activate the Radar, it will ask you to spend some Scrap to power it up. Think of the Scrap like fuel that makes the device work.

After you pay the Scrap cost, the Radar shows you the location of two specific types of places:

Forest Anvil

Cultist Stronghold

Is the Radar Worth Making?

Honestly, the Radar isn’t a groundbreaking item that will change your entire game experience. It’s not worth making a heavy investment in if you’re struggling with basic survival needs. However, it’s not a bad item either. Plus, the building itself looks pretty cool when you place it at your base.

If you have enough resources sitting around and you’ve already built all your essential survival items, then I don’t see a reason not to craft it. But it definitely shouldn’t be your primary choice when deciding what to build next.