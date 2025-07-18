How to Get the Ray Gun: 99 Nights in the Forest

The Ray Gun is an alien weapon you can get in 99 Nights in the Forest. This weapon has some helpful features that make fighting easier, especially when you’re dealing with groups of enemies or tight spaces. Getting a Ray Gun isn’t as simple as finding it lying around the forest. You need to wait for aliens to show up, then hunt down their crashed ships. But don’t worry – the process is pretty straightforward once you know what to look for.

What Makes the Ray Gun So Good

Before we talk about getting one, let’s discuss what the Ray Gun offers. This weapon has some features that make it different from other guns in the game.

The Ray Gun has unlimited ammo. You never have to worry about running out of shots during a big fight. Regular weapons in 99 Nights require you to manage your ammo carefully. With the Ray Gun, you can just keep shooting until everything is dead. This makes it perfect for the alien mothership, where you face waves of enemies in tight spaces.

How to Get a Ray Gun in 99 Nights in the Forest

You can’t get a Ray Gun until aliens arrive in your world. Early in your game, you’ll see a message saying “backup is on its way”. This is your first hint that aliens are coming, but they won’t show up immediately. You need to keep playing and surviving through the nights. The real signal comes when you see “something mysterious is flying above you”. When you see this message, look up at the sky and you’ll actually see flying saucers moving around.

After the alien ships crash, open your map and look for flying saucer icons. These special markers show you exactly where each crashed ship landed. You’ll usually see several of these scattered around your world. You want to visit as many as possible because each one gives you a chance to find a Ray Gun.

After you defeat the aliens, you can search through the crashed flying saucer for items. This is where you’ll find Ray Guns, but they’re not guaranteed at every crash site.

Why the Ray Gun is Worth the Effort

Getting a Ray Gun requires some effort, but it’s a helpful upgrade you can make in 99 Nights in the Forest. This weapon can make difficult encounters easier and gives you more options for exploration. The unlimited ammo alone makes it incredibly valuable.

For players who want to tackle the alien mothership, the Ray Gun is basically required equipment. It’s possible to succeed without one, but having this weapon makes everything much more manageable.