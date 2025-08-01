How to Get Reconstruction Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox?

The Reconstruction Badge is one of the newest mystery badges added to 99 Nights in the Forest with the Snow Biome Update. Just like other secret badges in the game, this one doesn’t give you any clear hints about what you need to do. The description simply says “complete a mystery action,” which leaves players scratching their heads.

If you’ve been wandering around the new Arctic biome wondering how to get this badge, you’re not alone. It’s actually pretty simple to obtain, and you just need to know where to look and what to bring with you.

What is the Reconstruction Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox?

The Reconstruction Badge is part of the four new badges that came with the Snow Biome Update. While the other new badges, like Knitting, Ice Sculpting, and Wilderness Hunting, give you some clues about what to do, the Reconstruction Badge keeps its requirements completely hidden.

Also Read:

How to Get the Reconstruction Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox?

Here’s the mystery action you need to complete: Find a snowman in the Arctic biome and give it a carrot. That’s the entire secret behind the Reconstruction Badge. The idea is that you’re “reconstructing” or completing the snowman by giving it the missing carrot nose.

Is the Reconstruction Badge Worth Getting?

Yes, the Reconstruction Badge is definitely worth getting because it’s really simple to do. Once you have a carrot, the whole process takes just a few minutes. You literally just walk up to a snowman and give it the carrot – that’s it.

The Reconstruction Badge might seem mysterious at first, but it’s actually a simple addition to the game. So grab your carrot, bundle up for the cold, and head to the Arctic biome. There’s a snowman out there waiting for you to help complete its reconstruction.