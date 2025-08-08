How to Defeat Owl Boss in 99 Nights in the Forest – Roblox

The Owl Boss is the newest scary creature added to 99 Nights in the Forest. This big bird shows up during the night and can be really frightening when you first see it. However, once you understand how it works, dealing with the Owl isn’t too hard. The Owl Boss works a lot like the Deer Monster, and just like the deer, you can’t actually kill the Owl, but you can avoid it and survive until morning comes. Let’s look at how to defeat the new Owl boss in 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox.

How to Find the Owl Boss in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Owl Boss is a large bird that appears during nighttime instead of the regular Deer Monster. It was added in the Owl Update and completely changes how you need to play during certain nights. When the Owl first shows up in your game, you’ll see a cutscene where it grabs a wolf. After that, you’ll get a message saying “Owl has woken up.” From that point on, the Owl might appear during your nights. The Owl is much faster than the Deer Monster, so you need to be more careful when it’s around.

Here’s the most important thing to know: You cannot kill or defeat the Owl Boss. It works just like the Deer Monster in this way. Shooting it with weapons won’t do any damage at all. The Owl Boss isn’t meant to be fought. Instead, you need to avoid it, hide from it, or scare it away until morning comes.

How the Owl Detection System Works

Movement Detection : The Owl detects you based on movement. If you stay completely still, it won’t see you.

: The Owl detects you based on movement. If you stay completely still, it won’t see you. Red Eye Icons : When you move around the Owl, you’ll see red eye icons start to fill up on your screen . These show how close the Owl is to spotting you.

: When you move around the Owl, you’ll see . These show how close the Owl is to spotting you. Getting Spotted: Once the red eye icons fill up completely, the Owl will spot you and start chasing. At this point, you need to either run to safety or use your flashlight.

How to Stop the Owl in 99 Nights in the Forest

The moment you spot the Owl, stop moving completely. Don’t walk, don’t run, don’t even turn your camera if you can help it. If you stay perfectly still, the Owl will eventually give up.

What to Do If the Owl Spots You

Sometimes you won’t see the Owl in time, or you’ll accidentally move when it’s nearby. Here’s what to do:

Use Your Flashlight : The flashlight can stun the Owl just like it works on the Deer Monster. Point your flashlight at the Owl, and it will be scared away temporarily.

: The Point your flashlight at the Owl, and it will be scared away temporarily. Run to Your Base : If your base has good lighting from your campfire , run there as fast as you can.

: If your base has , run there as fast as you can. Don’t Try to Fight: Remember, you can’t hurt the Owl with weapons. Don’t waste time shooting at it. Focus on getting away instead.

While the Owl can be scary at first, it’s a pretty easy enemy once you know the rules. Just remember: don’t move, use your flashlight if needed, and run to your camp! That’s all you need to know about handling the Owl Boss in 99 Nights in the Forest. Stay still and stay safe!