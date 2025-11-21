99 Nights in the Forest Something is Coming Update Countdown & Release Date

The mystery behind the Deer’s injury is about to be revealed in 99 Nights in the Forest with the Something is Coming update. A new creature enters the forest, one powerful enough to harm the previously unstoppable Deer. This threat promises to be the most dangerous enemy players have faced, with the developers themselves questioning whether anyone can survive it. Check out our 99 Nights in the Forest Something is Coming update countdown timer below.

99 Nights in the Forest Something is Coming Update Release Date and Time

The 99 Nights in the Forest Something is Coming update will officially launch on Saturday, November 22nd at 12:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, November 29th at 4:29 PM. This gives players about a week to survive against the new creature. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 22 at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, November 22 at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 22 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 22 at 10:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 23 at 3:30 AM

Countdown to the 99 Nights in the Forest Something is Coming Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before the new creature arrives in 99 Nights in the Forest (EST time).

What to Expect from the New Creature

Something is Coming introduces a creature more powerful than the Deer, the game’s previously unbeatable antagonist. The Deer has been the unstoppable force throughout 99 Nights in the Forest, immune to all weapons and attacks from players. Whatever injured it must possess strength and abilities beyond anything players have encountered.

Traditional survival strategies that worked against the Deer may prove inadequate against this new enemy. The creature might ignore light sources that previously provided safety, move faster than existing threats, or possess unique abilities. The new creature could patrol different areas than the Deer, hunt during both day and night, or work in conjunction with other forest dangers to create unprecedented challenges.